But isn't it weird that the French can check passports in England (ie Dover). Can't the travellers from the sending nation be going anywhere? (Are there ferries from Dover to say Belgium). From a British government (I use the term loosely), can't they wash their hands of the problem and say the French will have to check inbound passports in Calais, so they have to build the queuing infrastructure there?



I assume that's what happens when you fly, as others have said , for example , flying into the US you get a proper passport check on arrival, bit nothing on departure. (Apart from that weird one where they check your passport in Shannon while the plane refuels)



It has been like that for ages, how else would it work? You are checked by both border controls when outgoing and before you board. If the French did the checks when ferries arrive in Calais, then people might get stuck on their ferry if there are delays. Meaning no more ferries can get in the harbour. Instead of car queues you would have ferries queueing in the channel, which could get dangerous at some point (the Channel already being an extremely busy waterway). Hence you are checked outgoing and then on arrival in Calais or Dover you drive off the ferry and on to the next motorway or links. No delay and the empty ferry can be boarded by new cars and go straight back. This all works like a fine tuned machine.The thing is that at airports, they won't let you in if something is not right. If you fail at immigration in the US they simply put you on the next plane back to where you came from. You never even enter US soil proper. But it is just you and you don't hold up other passengers (compared to you with a car taking up considerably more space in a port or on a ferry back, if French border control would not let you leave the Calais port). Also, as an aside, let's not ignore the fact that getting through immigration at a US airport can take a loooooong time queuing for non US folk, it's not like you're through there in a couple of minutes most of the time.To be honest, I was always wondering how it would work out at the port of Dover after Brexit... I used the Calais Dover route for dozens of travels over the past four decades and as the years went by it got smoother and easier. Until this Brexit madness (not that I have done that particular trip since the full checks have come into effect, and I know why I have ruled out car travel to the UK for the foreseeable future). Let's face it, Dover has always been a bit of a bottleneck. I saw Calais being extended over the years and the infrastructure in Dover improved, too, but there are limits to what you can do there. It is quite an intricate layout of driveways and entry/exit organisation, because all the cars and lorries have to go down into this rather smallish town with limited extension possibilities. That is also why the 33 mil for new booths sounds like a reasonable figure to me - they would probably need to seriously restructure the setup.Edit: No ferries go from Dover to Belgium, they go to Calais and Dunkerque, from where it is a short drive into Belgium. The ferry route between Belgium and the UK is Zeebrugge Hull.