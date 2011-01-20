« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 363678 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6800 on: Today at 09:20:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:00 am
Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?

Isnt there a rule we have to adhere to involving checking goods on lorries? 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6801 on: Today at 09:26:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:00 am
Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?
Edit: apologies if I misunderstand your question

On both sides of the crossing the 'receiving' nation has their border/customs checks first and the 'sending' nation has theirs second.  The backlog is and always was at the first of those as the 'receiving' country have a vested interest in making sure baddies don't cross whilst the 'sending' nation couldn't give a toss.  It's just now much worse as those checks take longer and require the mundane task of stamping a passport whilst the capacities were set during a time where the checks were quicker.

Since Brexit we get slightly held up on both sides as I get the extra checks upon leaving (from French customs) and my French wife gets them upon returning (from UK customs).  I'd say it adds between 30 and 60 seconds, depending on the person doing it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6802 on: Today at 09:26:40 am »
There were a lot of beautiful sights to be found this weekend, not least Darwin Nunezs hair in full flight. But nothing compares to the beauty of the huge queues at Dover. Absolutely brilliant.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6803 on: Today at 09:29:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:40 am
There were a lot of beautiful sights to be found this weekend, not least Darwin Nunezs hair in full flight. But nothing compares to the beauty of the huge queues at Dover. Absolutely brilliant.
It's a shame that the cause of the queues got muddied due to the ~1 hour when French customs were not at full capacity.  It's allowed people to spin the narrative that it's just the French being awkward when actually it's the new normal and an entirely predictable outcome of Brexit.

If anything the French could be a lot, lot more awkward as anyone that has ever visited the USA will know.  Even now the checks are relatively light touch.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6804 on: Today at 09:53:23 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:29:40 am
It's a shame that the cause of the queues got muddied due to the ~1 hour when French customs were not at full capacity.  It's allowed people to spin the narrative that it's just the French being awkward when actually it's the new normal and an entirely predictable outcome of Brexit.

If anything the French could be a lot, lot more awkward as anyone that has ever visited the USA will know.  Even now the checks are relatively light touch.

I think it's just hilarious that a lot of the people blaming the French for the issues and asking them to solve them, will probably be those kind of people who voted for Brexit to get back sovereignty. Yet, they're trying to tell another country what to do. You couldn't make it up. It's almost as hilarious as all those idiots who voted for (or were in favour of) Brexit living in some EU country or wanting to travel to the EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6805 on: Today at 09:59:01 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:29:40 am
It's a shame that the cause of the queues got muddied due to the ~1 hour when French customs were not at full capacity.  It's allowed people to spin the narrative that it's just the French being awkward when actually it's the new normal and an entirely predictable outcome of Brexit.

If anything the French could be a lot, lot more awkward as anyone that has ever visited the USA will know.  Even now the checks are relatively light touch.

To be fair pretty much all the news said Brexit was a key factor. Either way, making life awkward for the British traveller is great to see.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6806 on: Today at 09:59:05 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:59:14 am
No, you don't.

I know for a fact there's at least one country (not Ireland) that will allow you to have a passport, if you have a grandparent from there.

I plan to get mine shortly.

Individual countries must have their own rules.
I misstated. It is because I have automatic Irish citizenship (Irish parents), but had to apply for my passport, proving copies of their certificates. The point, though, being that different countries have different rules. As far as I am aware, there is no EU-wide law that allows for citizenship or a passport based upon a grandparent's citizenship.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6807 on: Today at 10:01:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:00 am
Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?

The French border controls are actually in Dover, get cleared for travel into France while still in England.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6808 on: Today at 10:04:07 am »
Predictable duplicity from the government.

Even Remainer Jeremy C*nt has joined the 'it's the fault of the French' chorus. I presume he's lining up a return to government under the new leader.

Anyone withour Brexit blinkers can see that ending freedom of movement is the root of the problem.

But even we take a 'well we just gotta make Brexit work' approach, here's a snippet from an FT article in 2020. Basically, the Port of Dover requested £33m from the 'Port Infrastructure Fund' to double the number of checkpoints. The application was refused by this very government.



The above was sent to me by a mate. Hopefully it becomes more common knowledge and repeated in the media (well, the sections of the media that aren't Brexit propagandists)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6809 on: Today at 10:05:49 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:59:14 am
Individual countries must have their own rules.

Of course they do, it's one of the fundamentals of the sovereignity of states. Each country can decide who to give nationality to, and under what conditions.

Honestly a bit baffled that people do not know that.


There are two general principles, "by the blood", ie. depending on your parent's nationality (eg. Ireland, Germany), or "by the land", depending on place of birth (eg. USA, France), though nowadays most countries have some sort of mixed rule to be able to naturalise immigrants.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6810 on: Today at 10:07:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:00 am
Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?
As I understand it (I do not live in the UK), the problem is that the French cannot process the people going through passport control (in the UK) fast enough. It is not that there are not enough French passport control checkers. Rather, it is an infrastructure problem, with not enough passport control booths (and other infrastructure) at Dover for the French officials. Dover asked the UK Government for 33M UKP a year or two back for new infrastructure because they understood the looming problem. UK Gov provided them with just 33K UKP. The French (and EU) are just enforcing their sovereignty and borders just as the UK claimed it wanted to do with Brexit. The French are doing just what the whole of the Schengen Region does at its borders. But the UK, as usual, wish to be treated as a special case. Thick as fuck.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6811 on: Today at 10:08:02 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:53:23 am
I think it's just hilarious that a lot of the people blaming the French for the issues and asking them to solve them, will probably be those kind of people who voted for Brexit to get back sovereignty. Yet, they're trying to tell another country what to do. You couldn't make it up. It's almost as hilarious as all those idiots who voted for (or were in favour of) Brexit living in some EU country or wanting to travel to the EU.


I also enjoyed people saying we should all stop buying brie to hit them where it hurts. I doubt many of those insular pig fuckers eat brie, especially as they don't seem to realise a lot of it doesn't come from France.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6812 on: Today at 10:08:41 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:29:40 am
It's a shame that the cause of the queues got muddied due to the ~1 hour when French customs were not at full capacity. It's allowed people to spin the narrative that it's just the French being awkward when actually it's the new normal and an entirely predictable outcome of Brexit.

If anything the French could be a lot, lot more awkward as anyone that has ever visited the USA will know.  Even now the checks are relatively light touch.



Currently in an argument in with a Brexiteer, have you got a link to the French only not being at full capacity only6 for an hour, there was a small line in The Guardian about French people being late for work, but more would be helpful?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6813 on: Today at 10:10:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:04:07 am
Predictable duplicity from the government.

Even Remainer Jeremy C*nt has joined the 'it's the fault of the French' chorus. I presume he's lining up a return to government under the new leader.

Anyone withour Brexit blinkers can see that ending freedom of movement is the root of the problem.

But even we take a 'well we just gotta make Brexit work' approach, here's a snippet from an FT article in 2020. Basically, the Port of Dover requested £33m from the 'Port Infrastructure Fund' to double the number of checkpoints. The application was refused by this very government.



The above was sent to me by a mate. Hopefully it becomes more common knowledge and repeated in the media (well, the sections of the media that aren't Brexit propagandists)


To be fair, 33 million seems a bit excessive to double the amount of booths and it would be interesting what is included in that. Surely, it can't cost 33m to just build five new customs booths, even if you include the cost to adapt the roads or whatever.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6814 on: Today at 10:11:16 am »
Tories fault yet again


Pierre-Henri Dumont
@phdumont
No need to blame French authorities for the traffic jams in #Dover: thats an aftermath of #Brexit. We have to run more and longer checks.

The British government rejected few months ago a proposal to double the number of passport booths given to the French Police in Dover.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6815 on: Today at 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:10:15 am
To be fair, 33 million seems a bit excessive to double the amount of booths and it would be interesting what is included in that. Surely, it can't cost 33m to just build five new customs booths, even if you include the cost to adapt the roads or whatever.
Of course it is not just for additional booths. It would require a total reorganisation of the queuing system, and related structures.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6816 on: Today at 10:18:53 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:26:11 am
Edit: apologies if I misunderstand your question

On both sides of the crossing the 'receiving' nation has their border/customs checks first and the 'sending' nation has theirs second.  The backlog is and always was at the first of those as the 'receiving' country have a vested interest in making sure baddies don't cross whilst the 'sending' nation couldn't give a toss.  It's just now much worse as those checks take longer and require the mundane task of stamping a passport whilst the capacities were set during a time where the checks were quicker.

Since Brexit we get slightly held up on both sides as I get the extra checks upon leaving (from French customs) and my French wife gets them upon returning (from UK customs).  I'd say it adds between 30 and 60 seconds, depending on the person doing it.
But isn't it weird that the French can check passports in England (ie Dover). Can't the travellers from the sending nation be going anywhere? (Are there ferries from Dover to say Belgium).  From a British government (I use the term loosely), can't they wash their hands of the problem and say the French will have to check inbound passports in Calais, so they have to build the queuing infrastructure there?

I assume that's what happens when you fly, as others have said , for example , flying into the US you get a proper passport check on arrival, bit nothing on departure. (Apart from that weird one where they check your passport in Shannon while the plane refuels)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6817 on: Today at 10:20:07 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:10:15 am
To be fair, 33 million seems a bit excessive to double the amount of booths and it would be interesting what is included in that. Surely, it can't cost 33m to just build five new customs booths, even if you include the cost to adapt the roads or whatever.
Roads are really expensive. And you have to pay off Tory mates. Bit weird it did t get signed off .
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6818 on: Today at 10:22:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:08:41 am


Currently in an argument in with a Brexiteer, have you got a link to the French only not being at full capacity only6 for an hour, there was a small line in The Guardian about French people being late for work, but more would be helpful?
The bit I heard was on French news.  They said they had a pre-agreed capacity with UK customs and that they only fell short of that for one hour across the whole weekend (midnight Friday/Saturday to midnight Sunday/Monday).  The backlog had begun building up before 7am but the shortage obviously didn't help - these things do happen though.

The only written news I can find is in the Guardian and that's probably the one you've already seen.
Quote from: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/23/dover-travel-chaos-border-gridlock-brexit
He [A regional government official for Nord-Pas-de-Calais] said a technical incident at the Channel tunnel meant French border police had not been at full operating capacity in Dover until 8.45am on Friday, an hour later than planned, by which time long delays had built up.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6819 on: Today at 10:23:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:18:53 am
But isn't it weird that the French can check passports in England (ie Dover). Can't the travellers from the sending nation be going anywhere? (Are there ferries from Dover to say Belgium).  From a British government (I use the term loosely), can't they wash their hands of the problem and say the French will have to check inbound passports in Calais, so they have to build the queuing infrastructure there?

The Single Market (and especially Schengen) means that people are entering the EU, not specifically France. It's only because the ferries disembark in France which makes it the responsibility of the French officials to check passports, etc.


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6820 on: Today at 10:38:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:18:53 am
But isn't it weird that the French can check passports in England (ie Dover). Can't the travellers from the sending nation be going anywhere? (Are there ferries from Dover to say Belgium).  From a British government (I use the term loosely), can't they wash their hands of the problem and say the French will have to check inbound passports in Calais, so they have to build the queuing infrastructure there?

I assume that's what happens when you fly, as others have said , for example , flying into the US you get a proper passport check on arrival, bit nothing on departure. (Apart from that weird one where they check your passport in Shannon while the plane refuels)



Yes of course travellers to the EU can go elsewhere, for example if you fly to Paris, you get checked at the airport. The queues in Dover are just headline news, because too many people travel via that route
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6821 on: Today at 10:49:39 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:22:33 am
The bit I heard was on French news.  They said they had a pre-agreed capacity with UK customs and that they only fell short of that for one hour across the whole weekend (midnight Friday/Saturday to midnight Sunday/Monday).  The backlog had begun building up before 7am but the shortage obviously didn't help - these things do happen though.

The only written news I can find is in the Guardian and that's probably the one you've already seen.

OK, Thank you
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6822 on: Today at 11:08:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:18:53 am
But isn't it weird that the French can check passports in England (ie Dover). Can't the travellers from the sending nation be going anywhere? (Are there ferries from Dover to say Belgium).  From a British government (I use the term loosely), can't they wash their hands of the problem and say the French will have to check inbound passports in Calais, so they have to build the queuing infrastructure there?

I assume that's what happens when you fly, as others have said , for example , flying into the US you get a proper passport check on arrival, bit nothing on departure. (Apart from that weird one where they check your passport in Shannon while the plane refuels)



I'm pretty sure that the UK has border controls at Calais for the return journey. Long before Brexit, me and an ex went Hull to Zeebrugge and all our checks happened at Hull, we just drove off the ferry and left the port on arrival and the same on the return journey.

It'll be to do with speed and physical space , you want the ferry cleared as fast as possible, getting all the vehicles out of the port as fast as possible, so they can get it loaded and get it out.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6823 on: Today at 12:19:13 pm »
Thanks folks. I sort of get it. It's just odd. Like if ferries travel from Africa to Spain, are they checked by the Spanish at African ports?
Are they even French people working the French booths or just people paid by the EU of any nationality , including British.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6824 on: Today at 12:37:14 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:19:13 pm
Thanks folks. I sort of get it. It's just odd. Like if ferries travel from Africa to Spain, are they checked by the Spanish at African ports?
Are they even French people working the French booths or just people paid by the EU of any nationality , including British.

French as far as I know - they work for the French Border control, same was the UK ones work for the UK side.

You have to think about what is actually moving on these ferries, the freight only ferries carry around 120 trucks, so if they were lined up nose to tail, they've cover over a mile and a quarter, you want them off the Ferry and out of the port as soon as you can, so the quickest way is to do the immigration checks when they arrive at the departure port in the hours before you board them, not when trying to disembark.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6825 on: Today at 12:43:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:19:13 pm
Thanks folks. I sort of get it. It's just odd. Like if ferries travel from Africa to Spain, are they checked by the Spanish at African ports?
Are they even French people working the French booths or just people paid by the EU of any nationality , including British.

https://www.thelocal.fr/20211130/what-is-the-le-touquet-treaty-and-why-do-french-politicians-want-to-scrap-it/

It's the called the Le Touquet Treaty which is a bilateral agreement between the UK and France. Basically the border checks to get into the UK are in France because if they weren't it would allow asylum seekers to get into the UK with no checks and then claim asylum on British soil. This didn't have a knock-on effect on EU citizens when we were a member but since Brexit we have lost our freedom of movement and the gridlock at Dover is the result. This is considered a price worth paying by the government to keep the foreigners out.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6826 on: Today at 02:02:55 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:43:53 pm
https://www.thelocal.fr/20211130/what-is-the-le-touquet-treaty-and-why-do-french-politicians-want-to-scrap-it/

It's the called the Le Touquet Treaty which is a bilateral agreement between the UK and France. Basically the border checks to get into the UK are in France because if they weren't it would allow asylum seekers to get into the UK with no checks and then claim asylum on British soil. This didn't have a knock-on effect on EU citizens when we were a member but since Brexit we have lost our freedom of movement and the gridlock at Dover is the result. This is considered a price worth paying by the government to keep the foreigners out.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:37:14 pm
French as far as I know - they work for the French Border control, same was the UK ones work for the UK side.

You have to think about what is actually moving on these ferries, the freight only ferries carry around 120 trucks, so if they were lined up nose to tail, they've cover over a mile and a quarter, you want them off the Ferry and out of the port as soon as you can, so the quickest way is to do the immigration checks when they arrive at the departure port in the hours before you board them, not when trying to disembark.


Hmmm, I have a cunning plan.....
So cunning I'll write it down before Edmund steals it.

We tell the gammons to tear up the Touquet Treaty so the lorries all go over to France and they have to deal with them disembarking and checking passports and shit, and we can clear the froggies out of dover and they can all fuck off on their two week hols to Europe with no delays caused by garlic munching, onion wearing , beret bearers.

Once the treaty is torn up, the French kick out the UK border forces and the immigrants come home to roost.  What could possibly go wrong.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6827 on: Today at 02:10:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:02:55 pm

Hmmm, I have a cunning plan.....
So cunning I'll write it down before Edmund steals it.

We tell the gammons to tear up the Touquet Treaty so the lorries all go over to France and they have to deal with them disembarking and checking passports and shit, and we can clear the froggies out of dover and they can all fuck off on their two week hols to Europe with no delays caused by garlic munching, onion wearing , beret bearers.

Once the treaty is torn up, the French kick out the UK border forces and the immigrants come home to roost.  What could possibly go wrong.

They'd then complain about being stuck in the bowels of a ship for hours as they waited to clear French Immigration and then moan that their ferry from Dover is late because its stuck in Calais trying to get zee rosbeefs off ;D

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6828 on: Today at 05:26:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:19:13 pm
Thanks folks. I sort of get it. It's just odd. Like if ferries travel from Africa to Spain, are they checked by the Spanish at African ports?
Are they even French people working the French booths or just people paid by the EU of any nationality , including British.

I have a client who owns a property in Spain and visits regularly as her son lives there.

For health reasons they don't fly but drive, getting the overnight ferry from Portsmouth to Santander.

She always says that the customs checks by the Spanish going out are time consuming but thorough yet they never get checked coming back. 

This was also the case during covid when vaccination status and test results should have been checked.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6829 on: Today at 06:03:56 pm »
Next move for the government is to talk about how this is great because the British love queuing for things. Yet another Brexit benefit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6830 on: Today at 08:04:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:18:53 am
But isn't it weird that the French can check passports in England (ie Dover). Can't the travellers from the sending nation be going anywhere? (Are there ferries from Dover to say Belgium).  From a British government (I use the term loosely), can't they wash their hands of the problem and say the French will have to check inbound passports in Calais, so they have to build the queuing infrastructure there?

I assume that's what happens when you fly, as others have said , for example , flying into the US you get a proper passport check on arrival, bit nothing on departure. (Apart from that weird one where they check your passport in Shannon while the plane refuels)
It has been like that for ages, how else would it work? You are checked by both border controls when outgoing and before you board. If the French did the checks when ferries arrive in Calais, then people might get stuck on their ferry if there are delays. Meaning no more ferries can get in the harbour. Instead of car queues you would have ferries queueing in the channel, which could get dangerous at some point (the Channel already being an extremely busy waterway). Hence you are checked outgoing and then on arrival in Calais or Dover you drive off the ferry and on to the next motorway or links. No delay and the empty ferry can be boarded by new cars and go straight back. This all works like a fine tuned machine.

The thing is that at airports, they won't let you in if something is not right. If you fail at immigration in the US they simply put you on the next plane back to where you came from. You never even enter US soil proper. But it is just you and you don't hold up other passengers (compared to you with a car taking up considerably more space in a port or on a ferry back, if French border control would not let you leave the Calais port). Also, as an aside, let's not ignore the fact that getting through immigration at a US airport can take a loooooong time queuing for non US folk, it's not like you're through there in a couple of minutes most of the time.

To be honest, I was always wondering how it would work out at the port of Dover after Brexit... I used the Calais Dover route for dozens of travels over the past four decades and as the years went by it got smoother and easier. Until this Brexit madness (not that I have done that particular trip since the full checks have come into effect, and I know why I have ruled out car travel to the UK for the foreseeable future). Let's face it, Dover has always been a bit of a bottleneck. I saw Calais being extended over the years and the infrastructure in Dover improved, too, but there are limits to what you can do there. It is quite an intricate layout of driveways and entry/exit organisation, because all the cars and lorries have to go down into this rather smallish town with limited extension possibilities. That is also why the 33 mil for new booths sounds like a reasonable figure to me - they would probably need to seriously restructure the setup.

Edit: No ferries go from Dover to Belgium, they go to Calais and Dunkerque, from where it is a short drive into Belgium. The ferry route between Belgium and the UK is Zeebrugge Hull.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:07 pm by lamad »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6831 on: Today at 08:31:10 pm »
James obrien back on lbc reflecting on dover

https://youtu.be/J-Ax3weNyK8
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6832 on: Today at 08:50:09 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:31:10 pm
James obrien back on lbc reflecting on dover

https://youtu.be/J-Ax3weNyK8

The debate about whether people like Reese-Mogg are just dumb or lying is interesting. I would definitely go for the being dumb part. They wanted Brexit to happen, but thought things would continue as they used to be, because the EU needs the UK and we've had a close relationship for decades, so the thought that Brexit means being a third country and being treated as a third country by the EU never really entered their minds. It's also why they're talking about "needing more flexibility" from the EU in terms of Northern Ireland or checks on goods coming into the EU from the UK. They thought that, if they simply didn't implement those checks themselves, the EU would say "Okay guys, we've been great mates for ages, just bring all your stuff in, we'll trust you that everything is fine". Except that's not how the world works. The EU has clear rules about how their four freedoms work. If you want them, you can get them even as an outside partner, but you have to be prepared to offer the same freedoms to people and entities in the EU.

The Brexiters never really got that concept and thought it could all be worked out with the UK picking out the raisins and the EU being happy with that, because the UK is such an important country. It just isn't compared to what the four freedoms mean for the EU. They are what the EU is all about and why being a member (or a partner like Switzerland or Norway) is so important. You can't give them away for free without getting the same in return. It's why I think Starmer going on about how Labour would be able to deliver a better Brexit is just dishonest. Of course, you can get a better Brexit, but you have to commit to certain things and that would turn the UK into exactly what the complaint was about in the first place: a country following Brussels rules, only this time it would really have no say in those rules.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6833 on: Today at 09:17:24 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 08:50:09 pm
The debate about whether people like Reese-Mogg are just dumb or lying is interesting. I would definitely go for the being dumb part. They wanted Brexit to happen, but thought things would continue as they used to be, because the EU needs the UK and we've had a close relationship for decades, so the thought that Brexit means being a third country and being treated as a third country by the EU never really entered their minds. It's also why they're talking about "needing more flexibility" from the EU in terms of Northern Ireland or checks on goods coming into the EU from the UK. They thought that, if they simply didn't implement those checks themselves, the EU would say "Okay guys, we've been great mates for ages, just bring all your stuff in, we'll trust you that everything is fine". Except that's not how the world works. The EU has clear rules about how their four freedoms work. If you want them, you can get them even as an outside partner, but you have to be prepared to offer the same freedoms to people and entities in the EU.

The Brexiters never really got that concept and thought it could all be worked out with the UK picking out the raisins and the EU being happy with that, because the UK is such an important country. It just isn't compared to what the four freedoms mean for the EU. They are what the EU is all about and why being a member (or a partner like Switzerland or Norway) is so important. You can't give them away for free without getting the same in return. It's why I think Starmer going on about how Labour would be able to deliver a better Brexit is just dishonest. Of course, you can get a better Brexit, but you have to commit to certain things and that would turn the UK into exactly what the complaint was about in the first place: a country following Brussels rules, only this time it would really have no say in those rules.
Agree with a lot you say. O'brien is right to say the problems roots go back to May laying down her Red lines. I still believe those Red lines were given to her by the ERG. think she asked them what they think she has to do to unite the party and they gave her Red lines that made a SM+CU deal impossible. those red lines made frictionless trading  impossible. both leaderships never fully understood the implications of those red lines but they went unchallenged and we were f.. from that day on.
Seems people still think a posh voice talking with authority is a voice of intelligence and knowledge.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6834 on: Today at 09:27:09 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:43:53 pm
https://www.thelocal.fr/20211130/what-is-the-le-touquet-treaty-and-why-do-french-politicians-want-to-scrap-it/

It's the called the Le Touquet Treaty

Why Touquet? Is it because it involve millenials? Is the relevant technology buggy?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6835 on: Today at 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:17:24 pm
Agree with a lot you say. O'brien is right to say the problems roots go back to May laying down her Red lines. I still believe those Red lines were given to her by the ERG. think she asked them what they think she has to do to unite the party and they gave her Red lines that made a SM+CU deal impossible. those red lines made frictionless trading  impossible. both leaderships never fully understood the implications of those red lines but they went unchallenged and we were f.. from that day on.
Seems people still think a posh voice talking with authority is a voice of intelligence and knowledge.
James O'Brien is a twat.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6836 on: Today at 10:54:09 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6837 on: Today at 10:57:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:54:09 pm
Why
Pompous, sanctimonious, patronising, need I go on?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6838 on: Today at 10:59:50 pm »
JOB seems great, until he starts talking about something you disagree with him on. Then you notice the above^.
