Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?



As I understand it (I do not live in the UK), the problem is that the French cannot process the people going through passport control (in the UK) fast enough. It is not that there are not enough French passport control checkers. Rather, it is an infrastructure problem, with not enough passport control booths (and other infrastructure) at Dover for the French officials. Dover asked the UK Government for 33M UKP a year or two back for new infrastructure because they understood the looming problem. UK Gov provided them with just 33K UKP. The French (and EU) are just enforcing their sovereignty and borders just as the UK claimed it wanted to do with Brexit. The French are doing just what the whole of the Schengen Region does at its borders. But the UK, as usual, wish to be treated as a special case. Thick as fuck.