Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6800 on: Today at 09:20:22 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:00 am
Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?

Isnt there a rule we have to adhere to involving checking goods on lorries? 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6801 on: Today at 09:26:11 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:00 am
Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?
Edit: apologies if I misunderstand your question

On both sides of the crossing the 'receiving' nation has their border/customs checks first and the 'sending' nation has theirs second.  The backlog is and always was at the first of those as the 'receiving' country have a vested interest in making sure baddies don't cross whilst the 'sending' nation couldn't give a toss.  It's just now much worse as those checks take longer and require the mundane task of stamping a passport whilst the capacities were set during a time where the checks were quicker.

Since Brexit we get slightly held up on both sides as I get the extra checks upon leaving (from French customs) and my French wife gets them upon returning (from UK customs).  I'd say it adds between 30 and 60 seconds, depending on the person doing it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6802 on: Today at 09:26:40 am
There were a lot of beautiful sights to be found this weekend, not least Darwin Nunezs hair in full flight. But nothing compares to the beauty of the huge queues at Dover. Absolutely brilliant.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6803 on: Today at 09:29:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:40 am
There were a lot of beautiful sights to be found this weekend, not least Darwin Nunezs hair in full flight. But nothing compares to the beauty of the huge queues at Dover. Absolutely brilliant.
It's a shame that the cause of the queues got muddied due to the ~1 hour when French customs were not at full capacity.  It's allowed people to spin the narrative that it's just the French being awkward when actually it's the new normal and an entirely predictable outcome of Brexit.

If anything the French could be a lot, lot more awkward as anyone that has ever visited the USA will know.  Even now the checks are relatively light touch.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6804 on: Today at 09:53:23 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:29:40 am
It's a shame that the cause of the queues got muddied due to the ~1 hour when French customs were not at full capacity.  It's allowed people to spin the narrative that it's just the French being awkward when actually it's the new normal and an entirely predictable outcome of Brexit.

If anything the French could be a lot, lot more awkward as anyone that has ever visited the USA will know.  Even now the checks are relatively light touch.

I think it's just hilarious that a lot of the people blaming the French for the issues and asking them to solve them, will probably be those kind of people who voted for Brexit to get back sovereignty. Yet, they're trying to tell another country what to do. You couldn't make it up. It's almost as hilarious as all those idiots who voted for (or were in favour of) Brexit living in some EU country or wanting to travel to the EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6805 on: Today at 09:59:01 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:29:40 am
It's a shame that the cause of the queues got muddied due to the ~1 hour when French customs were not at full capacity.  It's allowed people to spin the narrative that it's just the French being awkward when actually it's the new normal and an entirely predictable outcome of Brexit.

If anything the French could be a lot, lot more awkward as anyone that has ever visited the USA will know.  Even now the checks are relatively light touch.

To be fair pretty much all the news said Brexit was a key factor. Either way, making life awkward for the British traveller is great to see.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6806 on: Today at 09:59:05 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:59:14 am
No, you don't.

I know for a fact there's at least one country (not Ireland) that will allow you to have a passport, if you have a grandparent from there.

I plan to get mine shortly.

Individual countries must have their own rules.
I misstated. It is because I have automatic Irish citizenship (Irish parents), but had to apply for my passport, proving copies of their certificates. The point, though, being that different countries have different rules. As far as I am aware, there is no EU-wide law that allows for citizenship or a passport based upon a grandparent's citizenship.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6807 on: Today at 10:01:11 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:00 am
Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?

The French border controls are actually in Dover, get cleared for travel into France while still in England.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6808 on: Today at 10:04:07 am
Predictable duplicity from the government.

Even Remainer Jeremy C*nt has joined the 'it's the fault of the French' chorus. I presume he's lining up a return to government under the new leader.

Anyone withour Brexit blinkers can see that ending freedom of movement is the root of the problem.

But even we take a 'well we just gotta make Brexit work' approach, here's a snippet from an FT article in 2020. Basically, the Port of Dover requested £33m from the 'Port Infrastructure Fund' to double the number of checkpoints. The application was refused by this very government.



The above was sent to me by a mate. Hopefully it becomes more common knowledge and repeated in the media (well, the sections of the media that aren't Brexit propagandists)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6809 on: Today at 10:05:49 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:59:14 am
Individual countries must have their own rules.

Of course they do, it's one of the fundamentals of the sovereignity of states. Each country can decide who to give nationality to, and under what conditions.

Honestly a bit baffled that people do not know that.


There are two general principles, "by the blood", ie. depending on your parent's nationality (eg. Ireland, Germany), or "by the land", depending on place of birth (eg. USA, France), though nowadays most countries have some sort of mixed rule to be able to naturalise immigrants.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6810 on: Today at 10:07:38 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:00 am
Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?
As I understand it (I do not live in the UK), the problem is that the French cannot process the people going through passport control (in the UK) fast enough. It is not that there are not enough French passport control checkers. Rather, it is an infrastructure problem, with not enough passport control booths (and other infrastructure) at Dover for the French officials. Dover asked the UK Government for 33M UKP a year or two back for new infrastructure because they understood the looming problem. UK Gov provided them with just 33K UKP. The French (and EU) are just enforcing their sovereignty and borders just as the UK claimed it wanted to do with Brexit. The French are doing just what the whole of the Schengen Region does at its borders. But the UK, as usual, wish to be treated as a special case. Thick as fuck.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6811 on: Today at 10:08:02 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:53:23 am
I think it's just hilarious that a lot of the people blaming the French for the issues and asking them to solve them, will probably be those kind of people who voted for Brexit to get back sovereignty. Yet, they're trying to tell another country what to do. You couldn't make it up. It's almost as hilarious as all those idiots who voted for (or were in favour of) Brexit living in some EU country or wanting to travel to the EU.


I also enjoyed people saying we should all stop buying brie to hit them where it hurts. I doubt many of those insular pig fuckers eat brie, especially as they don't seem to realise a lot of it doesn't come from France.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6812 on: Today at 10:08:41 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:29:40 am
It's a shame that the cause of the queues got muddied due to the ~1 hour when French customs were not at full capacity. It's allowed people to spin the narrative that it's just the French being awkward when actually it's the new normal and an entirely predictable outcome of Brexit.

If anything the French could be a lot, lot more awkward as anyone that has ever visited the USA will know.  Even now the checks are relatively light touch.



Currently in an argument in with a Brexiteer, have you got a link to the French only not being at full capacity only6 for an hour, there was a small line in The Guardian about French people being late for work, but more would be helpful?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6813 on: Today at 10:10:15 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:04:07 am
Predictable duplicity from the government.

Even Remainer Jeremy C*nt has joined the 'it's the fault of the French' chorus. I presume he's lining up a return to government under the new leader.

Anyone withour Brexit blinkers can see that ending freedom of movement is the root of the problem.

But even we take a 'well we just gotta make Brexit work' approach, here's a snippet from an FT article in 2020. Basically, the Port of Dover requested £33m from the 'Port Infrastructure Fund' to double the number of checkpoints. The application was refused by this very government.



The above was sent to me by a mate. Hopefully it becomes more common knowledge and repeated in the media (well, the sections of the media that aren't Brexit propagandists)


To be fair, 33 million seems a bit excessive to double the amount of booths and it would be interesting what is included in that. Surely, it can't cost 33m to just build five new customs booths, even if you include the cost to adapt the roads or whatever.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6814 on: Today at 10:11:16 am
Tories fault yet again


Pierre-Henri Dumont
@phdumont
No need to blame French authorities for the traffic jams in #Dover: thats an aftermath of #Brexit. We have to run more and longer checks.

The British government rejected few months ago a proposal to double the number of passport booths given to the French Police in Dover.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6815 on: Today at 10:18:44 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:10:15 am
To be fair, 33 million seems a bit excessive to double the amount of booths and it would be interesting what is included in that. Surely, it can't cost 33m to just build five new customs booths, even if you include the cost to adapt the roads or whatever.
Of course it is not just for additional booths. It would require a total reorganisation of the queuing system, and related structures.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6816 on: Today at 10:18:53 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:26:11 am
Edit: apologies if I misunderstand your question

On both sides of the crossing the 'receiving' nation has their border/customs checks first and the 'sending' nation has theirs second.  The backlog is and always was at the first of those as the 'receiving' country have a vested interest in making sure baddies don't cross whilst the 'sending' nation couldn't give a toss.  It's just now much worse as those checks take longer and require the mundane task of stamping a passport whilst the capacities were set during a time where the checks were quicker.

Since Brexit we get slightly held up on both sides as I get the extra checks upon leaving (from French customs) and my French wife gets them upon returning (from UK customs).  I'd say it adds between 30 and 60 seconds, depending on the person doing it.
But isn't it weird that the French can check passports in England (ie Dover). Can't the travellers from the sending nation be going anywhere? (Are there ferries from Dover to say Belgium).  From a British government (I use the term loosely), can't they wash their hands of the problem and say the French will have to check inbound passports in Calais, so they have to build the queuing infrastructure there?

I assume that's what happens when you fly, as others have said , for example , flying into the US you get a proper passport check on arrival, bit nothing on departure. (Apart from that weird one where they check your passport in Shannon while the plane refuels)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6817 on: Today at 10:20:07 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:10:15 am
To be fair, 33 million seems a bit excessive to double the amount of booths and it would be interesting what is included in that. Surely, it can't cost 33m to just build five new customs booths, even if you include the cost to adapt the roads or whatever.
Roads are really expensive. And you have to pay off Tory mates. Bit weird it did t get signed off .
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6818 on: Today at 10:22:33 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:08:41 am


Currently in an argument in with a Brexiteer, have you got a link to the French only not being at full capacity only6 for an hour, there was a small line in The Guardian about French people being late for work, but more would be helpful?
The bit I heard was on French news.  They said they had a pre-agreed capacity with UK customs and that they only fell short of that for one hour across the whole weekend (midnight Friday/Saturday to midnight Sunday/Monday).  The backlog had begun building up before 7am but the shortage obviously didn't help - these things do happen though.

The only written news I can find is in the Guardian and that's probably the one you've already seen.
Quote from: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/23/dover-travel-chaos-border-gridlock-brexit
He [A regional government official for Nord-Pas-de-Calais] said a technical incident at the Channel tunnel meant French border police had not been at full operating capacity in Dover until 8.45am on Friday, an hour later than planned, by which time long delays had built up.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6819 on: Today at 10:23:20 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:18:53 am
But isn't it weird that the French can check passports in England (ie Dover). Can't the travellers from the sending nation be going anywhere? (Are there ferries from Dover to say Belgium).  From a British government (I use the term loosely), can't they wash their hands of the problem and say the French will have to check inbound passports in Calais, so they have to build the queuing infrastructure there?

The Single Market (and especially Schengen) means that people are entering the EU, not specifically France. It's only because the ferries disembark in France which makes it the responsibility of the French officials to check passports, etc.


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6820 on: Today at 10:38:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:18:53 am
But isn't it weird that the French can check passports in England (ie Dover). Can't the travellers from the sending nation be going anywhere? (Are there ferries from Dover to say Belgium).  From a British government (I use the term loosely), can't they wash their hands of the problem and say the French will have to check inbound passports in Calais, so they have to build the queuing infrastructure there?

I assume that's what happens when you fly, as others have said , for example , flying into the US you get a proper passport check on arrival, bit nothing on departure. (Apart from that weird one where they check your passport in Shannon while the plane refuels)



Yes of course travellers to the EU can go elsewhere, for example if you fly to Paris, you get checked at the airport. The queues in Dover are just headline news, because too many people travel via that route
