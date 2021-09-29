Predictable duplicity from the government.
Even Remainer Jeremy C*nt has joined the 'it's the fault of the French' chorus. I presume he's lining up a return to government under the new leader.
Anyone withour Brexit blinkers can see that ending freedom of movement is the root of the problem.
But even we take a 'well we just gotta make Brexit work' approach, here's a snippet from an FT article in 2020. Basically, the Port of Dover requested £33m from the 'Port Infrastructure Fund' to double the number of checkpoints. The application was refused by this very government.
The above was sent to me by a mate. Hopefully it becomes more common knowledge and repeated in the media (well, the sections of the media that aren't Brexit propagandists)