I still think labour are playing this wrong with their non-commital pro-brexit stance. Its likely that there is now more than 50% of the voting population for a closer relationship with the EU (if not re-entry outright). Simply due to the age profile shifting and the amount of people that have realised how shit brexit is. Simply phrasing it as strengthening the economy by removing trade barriers would help.



Also, a pro-EU stance is the single strongest point where they can show they're different to the tories. Why not use it?



Because the Tories would not be able to believe their luck. The Tories are mired in division and scandal. Labour, quite rightly, are letting them fuck up and damage themselves. Brexit is not going to be reversed any time soon so leave it alone and let the damage become more and more apparent to the general public.Besides, the chance of the EU even considering the faintest sniff of letting the UK back in at any point in the next decade is a fantasy. Maybe if there was a realistic chance of Labour or some form of liberal alliance/coallition being in power for more than one term it might be a possibility. But while the Tory Party is in hock to the ERG and other right-wing interests there's no way it's going to happen.I'm 65. I dont think I'll see the UK back in the EU in my lifetime, because Boris & Co shat on the EU carpet and the carpet-shitters are still in power and are likely to win 4 out of 5 General Elections unless there's radical change in the UK polulation.