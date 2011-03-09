« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 362594 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 am »
Travel chaos is the new normal after Brexit, British tourists are warned

Anger over lack of cash for Dover upgrade as Tory candidates vie to blame France for delays

Quote
Long summer queues at the border risk becoming the new normal after Brexit, holidaymakers have been warned, as a fierce diplomatic row erupted with France over the lengthy tailbacks affecting Dover.

Both Tory leadership candidates rushed to blame a shortage of French border staff for delays that saw some travellers waiting for hours. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak said the French need to stop blaming Brexit and start getting the staff required to match demand. Foreign secretary Liz Truss said she was in touch with her French counterparts, blaming a lack of resources at the border.

However, diplomats, French officials and border staff warned that the delays were a result of post-Brexit border arrangements struggling to cope in their first major test since Britain left the EU. It comes after holidaymakers faced extensive queues for a second day at Dover on Saturday, while there was also congestion on several major motorways as families across the country set out on their summer holidays.

New rules require all passports to be checked  a pressure that a series of experts regarded as the biggest factor that could not easily be fixed. Clément Beaune, the French transport minister, said yesterday that he was cooperating with transport secretary Grant Shapps to ease the issues, but added: France is not responsible for Brexit.

It follows frustration among Port of Dover executives that the government turned down a £33m bid to help upgrade the port to cope with the additional pressures of Brexit. Instead, it was given just £33,000 in December 2020, equivalent to 0.1% of the initial request. The port warned at the time that the clock is ticking. Roger Gough, leader of Kent county council, said: We are still on a bit of a knife-edge. We have a fragile system at Dover port and it does not take much for it to fall over. The pressures are intense and there is concern it could go on for some time.

Lord Ricketts, a former ambassador to France, said that the delays were an inevitable outcome of the bureaucracy created by Brexit.

The shortage of French border force officials is a short-term, tactical problem, he said. The long-term, serious issue is that this is the first time weve seen the full pressure on the border after Brexit. Even if it was a full complement of the French border force there would still be massive delays, because Dover port cant cope with the volume.

The underlying reality is that no matter how many they have, given the size of the port, given the fact that the government failed to invest in expanding the facilities, it is going to be like this  this will be the new normal.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/23/travel-chaos-is-the-new-normal-after-brexit-british-tourists-are-warned
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:24:32 am
These holiday queues are absolutely fantastic. I hope the public piss themselves whilst waiting in their cars.

I saw so many people buy into the "Sovereignty is worth any price" argument. I'd like the reporters going up and down the queues in Dover to ask the people waiting whether they voted Leave or Remain, and if they're a Leaver if they agreed with that sentiment.

Trouble is, as we're seeing from the Govt, you can just handwave away the real problem and blame the French and the still-committed Brexiters just lap it up. It also ensures nothing will improve as nobody is willing to actually confront the root cause (of this, as well as the general issues with the country).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 am »
Was it the case previously that they simply didn't check passports because we were already in the EU, so essentially the border was around us too. Ie travelling from England to France needed no checks, same as from Scotland to England or Liverpool to Manchester. Now of course they have to check as muchas say from people crossing from Turkey. But obviously the volume at the border ar the star of summer holidays is higher than any other point I guess. What happens in two weeks when they first wave all head back? Do UK borders just wave them through or are there loads of staff and booths?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2022, 11:19:18 pm
Get yourself an Irish passport, even if you have to buy a fake one

I'm fine mate, I don't go abroad so it's not an issue for me but I'd love a journalist or some YouTuber to film a quick survey asking how those in the queues voted in the referendum.

It would be glorious if most of them were brexiteers.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6764 on: Yesterday at 11:24:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:14:43 am
Was it the case previously that they simply didn't check passports because we were already in the EU, so essentially the border was around us too. Ie travelling from England to France needed no checks, same as from Scotland to England or Liverpool to Manchester. Now of course they have to check as muchas say from people crossing from Turkey. But obviously the volume at the border ar the star of summer holidays is higher than any other point I guess. What happens in two weeks when they first wave all head back? Do UK borders just wave them through or are there loads of staff and booths?
They need to be stamped out at the French/EU border so that a check on how many days was spent in the EU - no more than 90 in the previous 180 is allowed.

in the case mentioned above, 14 days would be taken into account until it falls outside of the rolling 180 days.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6765 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 am »
Ok. Thanks Dr beaker. Surely the stamp only takes 29 seconds though? Guess nothing similar slowing them on return.  Fake uk passports would probably get waved in quickly now though.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6766 on: Yesterday at 11:35:14 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:25:57 am
Ok. Thanks Dr beaker. Surely the stamp only takes 29 seconds though? Guess nothing similar slowing them on return.  Fake uk passports would probably get waved in quickly now though.
Also, this does not just apply to EU countries but any country that is part of Schengen. So when I visit Norway (and Svalbard!) in a few weeks, that time will be added to my score causing me to have to delay my next visit to France.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6767 on: Yesterday at 11:37:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:25:57 am
Ok. Thanks Dr beaker. Surely the stamp only takes 29 seconds though? Guess nothing similar slowing them on return.  Fake uk passports would probably get waved in quickly now though.
It still means that 10,000 cars take 5,000 more minutes than it used to, and that's if there is only one person in each car.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6768 on: Yesterday at 12:02:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:25:57 am
Ok. Thanks Dr beaker. Surely the stamp only takes 29 seconds though? Guess nothing similar slowing them on return.  Fake uk passports would probably get waved in quickly now though.

Imagine 3 x planes from the UK landing at a holiday airport at the same time, 600 to 800 passengers. We used to get checked a bit longer than most as we had two young kids, but normally you show and go. Now its check the kids, check for previous stamps, find an empty page and stamp. Its adding at least a minute, now times that by 800 people getting off the planes. Then coming back, you have to be stamped back out, so repeat the above.

We've had a 3 hr wait getting through in Florida due to 3 planes landing at the same time, that's how bad it can get.

Not sure who it was on the news on the radio but she said "we've chosen to leave the EU, you cannot blame the French for wanting to take back control of their borders" :lmao

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6769 on: Yesterday at 12:30:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:02:23 pm
Imagine 3 x planes from the UK landing at a holiday airport at the same time, 600 to 800 passengers. We used to get checked a bit longer than most as we had two young kids, but normally you show and go. Now its check the kids, check for previous stamps, find an empty page and stamp. Its adding at least a minute, now times that by 800 people getting off the planes. Then coming back, you have to be stamped back out, so repeat the above.

We've had a 3 hr wait getting through in Florida due to 3 planes landing at the same time, that's how bad it can get.

Not sure who it was on the news on the radio but she said "we've chosen to leave the EU, you cannot blame the French for wanting to take back control of their borders" :lmao

It's not even about them wanting control Rob, it's EU law.

Non EU residents are only allowed to spend 90 days per 183 days in EU or Schengen countries without having a valid visa.  It's no different to anyone else in the world wanting to travel to Europe or vice versa.

It's why so many Brits who've lived for years in EU countries had to make a choice on their residency.  Either become a resident of whichever EU country you've been living in or return to the UK.

A lot didn't want residency in the EU as it meant they couldn't return to the UK as a British citizen but would have to apply for residency as an immigrant 😂😂😂
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6770 on: Yesterday at 01:50:47 pm »
Deb, it was more a dig at the Brexiteers "taking back control" tagline she was having 😂
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6771 on: Yesterday at 02:08:03 pm »
Some of our neighbours are proud brexiters (can't bring myself to find out why), they've recently bought a place in spain, I sincerely hope they spend 8 hours in queues every time they go. Ideally in an airport with broken aircon.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6772 on: Yesterday at 02:22:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:08:03 pm
Some of our neighbours are proud brexiters (can't bring myself to find out why), they've recently bought a place in spain, I sincerely hope they spend 8 hours in queues every time they go. Ideally in an airport with broken aircon.

Can't wait until they plan to spend a long time there are get told "no, no puedes" and have to come back to the UK.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6773 on: Yesterday at 05:40:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:08:03 pm
Some of our neighbours are proud brexiters (can't bring myself to find out why), they've recently bought a place in spain, I sincerely hope they spend 8 hours in queues every time they go. Ideally in an airport with broken aircon.

Why did they vote for Brexit ?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6774 on: Yesterday at 05:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:40:48 pm
Why did they vote for Brexit ?

Same reason as the rest of the dickheads?



Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6775 on: Yesterday at 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:40:48 pm
Why did they vote for Brexit ?
Hypocrites?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6776 on: Yesterday at 05:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2022, 11:19:18 pm
Get yourself an Irish passport, even if you have to buy a fake one

Dont know the current situation but recall record numbers were applying a few years back.

https://m.independent.ie/business/brexit/record-number-of-irish-passports-issued-as-applications-from-the-uk-soar-amid-brexit-fears-37668419.html
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6777 on: Yesterday at 06:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2022, 11:19:18 pm
Get yourself an Irish passport, even if you have to buy a fake one

I assume you need to have ties to Ireland to get a passport

Presuming a fake one wouldn't work
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6778 on: Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm »
I've just found out that my grandma came to the Uk from Germany at the age of four. Apparently for Germany, bloodline is everything and so long as I can prove it, I'll get a German passport. Trouble is she got a bit paranoid before she died, and was convinced, being half Russian and half German, that she would be sent home?! So she destroyed all her papers. Much hard detective work ahead.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6779 on: Yesterday at 06:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:15:20 pm
I assume you need to have ties to Ireland to get a passport

Presuming a fake one wouldn't work

Yeah, you'd need one of your parents to be born in Ireland - my sister in law is entitled to a passport due to her Ma being from Eire.

Sadly my claim from 1841 wasn't accepted ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6780 on: Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm
I've just found out that my grandma came to the Uk from Germany at the age of four. Apparently for Germany, bloodline is everything and so long as I can prove it, I'll get a German passport. Trouble is she got a bit paranoid before she died, and was convinced, being half Russian and half German, that she would be sent home?! So she destroyed all her papers. Much hard detective work ahead.

You can get birth certificates online now.  You just need yours and your parents, then go to the German embassy (London probably) and bingo  :)


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6781 on: Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:40:48 pm
Why did they vote for Brexit ?
I don't know. One of them is a United fan too, do I generally avoid taking with them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6782 on: Yesterday at 08:57:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:28:05 pm
Yeah, you'd need one of your parents to be born in Ireland - my sister in law is entitled to a passport due to her Ma being from Eire.

Sadly my claim from 1841 wasn't accepted ;D

I think if a grandparent was born in Ireland that will tick the box too

https://ie.iasservices.org.uk/irish-passport-requirements/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6783 on: Yesterday at 09:36:24 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6784 on: Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:57:13 pm
I think if a grandparent was born in Ireland that will tick the box too

https://ie.iasservices.org.uk/irish-passport-requirements/
Yes. One Irish grandparent is all that's required to obtain an Irish passport.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6785 on: Yesterday at 10:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm
Yes. One Irish grandparent is all that's required to obtain an Irish passport.

Or any other EU passport, I think.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6786 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:57:13 pm
I think if a grandparent was born in Ireland that will tick the box too

https://ie.iasservices.org.uk/irish-passport-requirements/

I'm looking to adopt an Irish grandparent. If you know of any, please let me know
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 06:26:40 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm
I've just found out that my grandma came to the Uk from Germany at the age of four. Apparently for Germany, bloodline is everything and so long as I can prove it, I'll get a German passport. Trouble is she got a bit paranoid before she died, and was convinced, being half Russian and half German, that she would be sent home?! So she destroyed all her papers. Much hard detective work ahead.

 You need a parent with German citizenship for a German passport, a grandparent is not enough.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6788 on: Today at 07:47:43 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm
I'm looking to adopt an Irish grandparent. If you know of any, please let me know

You can be the Tony Cascarino of RAWK
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 07:48:23 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 17, 2022, 08:24:45 am
I still think labour are playing this wrong with their non-commital pro-brexit stance. Its likely that there is now more than 50% of the voting population for a closer relationship with the EU (if not re-entry outright). Simply due to the age profile shifting and the amount of people that have realised how shit brexit is. Simply phrasing it as strengthening the economy by removing trade barriers would help.

Also, a pro-EU stance is the single strongest point where they can show they're different to the tories. Why not use it?

Because the Tories would not be able to believe their luck. The Tories are mired in division and scandal. Labour, quite rightly, are letting them fuck up and damage themselves. Brexit is not going to be reversed any time soon so leave it alone and let the damage become more and more apparent to the general public.

Besides, the chance of the EU even considering the faintest sniff of letting the UK back in at any point in the next decade is a fantasy. Maybe if there was a realistic chance of Labour or some form of liberal alliance/coallition being in power for more than one term it might be a possibility. But while the Tory Party is in hock to the ERG and other right-wing interests there's no way it's going to happen.

I'm 65. I dont think I'll see the UK back in the EU in my lifetime, because Boris & Co shat on the EU carpet and the carpet-shitters are still in power and are likely to win 4 out of 5 General Elections unless there's radical change in the UK polulation.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6790 on: Today at 07:55:42 am »
I would think that there are few people who strongly believe we are better off inside the EU and would change their vote to labour if they suggested a return to the EU.
They'd calculate that first they'd need to get into power, then pass a vote to hold another referendum , and then win a referendum on worse terms than we left.
Brexit is a complete and utter stain, but it's here now. Moping around trying to get back in is futile.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6791 on: Today at 08:00:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:55:42 am
I would think that there are few people who strongly believe we are better off inside the EU and would change their vote to labour if they suggested a return to the EU.
They'd calculate that first they'd need to get into power, then pass a vote to hold another referendum , and then win a referendum on worse terms than we left.
Brexit is a complete and utter stain, but it's here now. Moping around trying to get back in is futile.

There is absolutely no way the Labour government should be thinking about referendums in their first term, it will guarantee one term being the only term they get.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6792 on: Today at 08:01:31 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:05:06 pm
Or any other EU passport, I think.
You need to possess citizenship of a member-state. And different states have different rules for citizenship. So, I expect that, no, a grandparent of any state is not the required standard.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6793 on: Today at 08:04:38 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:26:40 am
You need a parent with German citizenship for a German passport, a grandparent is not enough.
If the appropriate parent to Dr Beaker is still around, I wonder if he/she could obtain German citizenship, and then Dr? Though, I suspect there are rules to prevent this (must be born after the parent has obtained citizenship or similar).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6794 on: Today at 08:07:15 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:55:42 am
I would think that there are few people who strongly believe we are better off inside the EU and would change their vote to labour if they suggested a return to the EU.
They'd calculate that first they'd need to get into power, then pass a vote to hold another referendum , and then win a referendum on worse terms than we left.
Brexit is a complete and utter stain, but it's here now. Moping around trying to get back in is futile.

Different circumstances, but it didnt work to well for the LD on such a campaign ,or  Labour after Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary promised a 2nd referendum.  Even Starmer  the weather vine has distanced himself from rejoining.



Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6795 on: Today at 08:17:27 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm
Yes. One Irish grandparent is all that's required to obtain an Irish passport.

It was the first thing I did after Brexit.  I never met my Dads parents, he didnt get on with them then they passed away.  They were both Irish but moved to the UK before my Dad was born, and while my Dad didnt claim Citizenship the fact that he could of done at the time of my birth was enough.

Took a while though, year and half maybe more.  I had a minor motoring conviction and just assumed Id been refused and forgot about it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6796 on: Today at 08:35:30 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:04:38 am
If the appropriate parent to Dr Beaker is still around, I wonder if he/she could obtain German citizenship, and then Dr? Though, I suspect there are rules to prevent this (must be born after the parent has obtained citizenship or similar).

I think there are extra rules for children born abroad, but not sure what they are.

Also, Beaker's grandmother might be judged to have given up her German citizenship, by taking the British one. Germans generally can't have two passports and usually must surrender the German one when voluntarily taking another.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6797 on: Today at 08:38:47 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:48:23 am
Because the Tories would not be able to believe their luck. The Tories are mired in division and scandal. Labour, quite rightly, are letting them fuck up and damage themselves. Brexit is not going to be reversed any time soon so leave it alone and let the damage become more and more apparent to the general public.

Besides, the chance of the EU even considering the faintest sniff of letting the UK back in at any point in the next decade is a fantasy. Maybe if there was a realistic chance of Labour or some form of liberal alliance/coallition being in power for more than one term it might be a possibility. But while the Tory Party is in hock to the ERG and other right-wing interests there's no way it's going to happen.

I'm 65. I dont think I'll see the UK back in the EU in my lifetime, because Boris & Co shat on the EU carpet and the carpet-shitters are still in power and are likely to win 4 out of 5 General Elections unless there's radical change in the UK polulation.

Agree that full EU membership anytime soon is extremely unlikely, and not a vote winner. But some sort of closer relationship might be - as simple as alignment with food and animal welfare standards would solve big parts of the food transport problem. Finally sign the eurasmus, euratom, and horizon2020 treaties. Don't wiggle out of the NI protocol. Maybe aim to re-join the CU and, potentially, Schengen.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6798 on: Today at 08:59:14 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:01:31 am
You need to possess citizenship of a member-state. And different states have different rules for citizenship. So, I expect that, no, a grandparent of any state is not the required standard.

No, you don't.

I know for a fact there's at least one country (not Ireland) that will allow you to have a passport, if you have a grandparent from there.

I plan to get mine shortly.

Individual countries must have their own rules.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6799 on: Today at 09:12:00 am »
Can Britain just let tourists out at the port? Then it's entirely France's problem if there are queues to get in?
