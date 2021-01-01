Ok. Thanks Dr beaker. Surely the stamp only takes 29 seconds though? Guess nothing similar slowing them on return. Fake uk passports would probably get waved in quickly now though.



Imagine 3 x planes from the UK landing at a holiday airport at the same time, 600 to 800 passengers. We used to get checked a bit longer than most as we had two young kids, but normally you show and go. Now its check the kids, check for previous stamps, find an empty page and stamp. Its adding at least a minute, now times that by 800 people getting off the planes. Then coming back, you have to be stamped back out, so repeat the above.We've had a 3 hr wait getting through in Florida due to 3 planes landing at the same time, that's how bad it can get.Not sure who it was on the news on the radio but she said "we've chosen to leave the EU, you cannot blame the French for wanting to take back control of their borders"