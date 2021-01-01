« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 361463 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,433
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 09:55:52 am »
Travel chaos is the new normal after Brexit, British tourists are warned

Anger over lack of cash for Dover upgrade as Tory candidates vie to blame France for delays

Quote
Long summer queues at the border risk becoming the new normal after Brexit, holidaymakers have been warned, as a fierce diplomatic row erupted with France over the lengthy tailbacks affecting Dover.

Both Tory leadership candidates rushed to blame a shortage of French border staff for delays that saw some travellers waiting for hours. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak said the French need to stop blaming Brexit and start getting the staff required to match demand. Foreign secretary Liz Truss said she was in touch with her French counterparts, blaming a lack of resources at the border.

However, diplomats, French officials and border staff warned that the delays were a result of post-Brexit border arrangements struggling to cope in their first major test since Britain left the EU. It comes after holidaymakers faced extensive queues for a second day at Dover on Saturday, while there was also congestion on several major motorways as families across the country set out on their summer holidays.

New rules require all passports to be checked  a pressure that a series of experts regarded as the biggest factor that could not easily be fixed. Clément Beaune, the French transport minister, said yesterday that he was cooperating with transport secretary Grant Shapps to ease the issues, but added: France is not responsible for Brexit.

It follows frustration among Port of Dover executives that the government turned down a £33m bid to help upgrade the port to cope with the additional pressures of Brexit. Instead, it was given just £33,000 in December 2020, equivalent to 0.1% of the initial request. The port warned at the time that the clock is ticking. Roger Gough, leader of Kent county council, said: We are still on a bit of a knife-edge. We have a fragile system at Dover port and it does not take much for it to fall over. The pressures are intense and there is concern it could go on for some time.

Lord Ricketts, a former ambassador to France, said that the delays were an inevitable outcome of the bureaucracy created by Brexit.

The shortage of French border force officials is a short-term, tactical problem, he said. The long-term, serious issue is that this is the first time weve seen the full pressure on the border after Brexit. Even if it was a full complement of the French border force there would still be massive delays, because Dover port cant cope with the volume.

The underlying reality is that no matter how many they have, given the size of the port, given the fact that the government failed to invest in expanding the facilities, it is going to be like this  this will be the new normal.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/23/travel-chaos-is-the-new-normal-after-brexit-british-tourists-are-warned
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,390
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 10:08:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:32 am
These holiday queues are absolutely fantastic. I hope the public piss themselves whilst waiting in their cars.

I saw so many people buy into the "Sovereignty is worth any price" argument. I'd like the reporters going up and down the queues in Dover to ask the people waiting whether they voted Leave or Remain, and if they're a Leaver if they agreed with that sentiment.

Trouble is, as we're seeing from the Govt, you can just handwave away the real problem and blame the French and the still-committed Brexiters just lap it up. It also ensures nothing will improve as nobody is willing to actually confront the root cause (of this, as well as the general issues with the country).
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,136
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 10:14:43 am »
Was it the case previously that they simply didn't check passports because we were already in the EU, so essentially the border was around us too. Ie travelling from England to France needed no checks, same as from Scotland to England or Liverpool to Manchester. Now of course they have to check as muchas say from people crossing from Turkey. But obviously the volume at the border ar the star of summer holidays is higher than any other point I guess. What happens in two weeks when they first wave all head back? Do UK borders just wave them through or are there loads of staff and booths?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 