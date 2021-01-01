Was it the case previously that they simply didn't check passports because we were already in the EU, so essentially the border was around us too. Ie travelling from England to France needed no checks, same as from Scotland to England or Liverpool to Manchester. Now of course they have to check as muchas say from people crossing from Turkey. But obviously the volume at the border ar the star of summer holidays is higher than any other point I guess. What happens in two weeks when they first wave all head back? Do UK borders just wave them through or are there loads of staff and booths?