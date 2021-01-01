« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6720 on: Yesterday at 03:58:04 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:53:54 pm
Great movie.
One of Ben's finest films.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6721 on: Yesterday at 03:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:45:49 am
Retaliation for what?
For being stupid enough to slate the EU and leave it.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6722 on: Yesterday at 04:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 03:17:00 pm
Sorry guys but the EU is absolutely fucked economically. They are heading into Japan territory fast. Its no exaggeration to say they are more fucked than the UK.  Though I was in the Remain camp, I am seeing some merit in being out of the EU for what is to come. Theyll do anything to make sure it doesnt fragment which means max pain for its citizens. Doesnt take a genius to see what comes after that
Well, it is.  The EU clearly has a problem that its strongest economy in Germany is facing an almost unavoidable recession due to a bizarre over-reliance on Russia and the bloc as a whole is more impacted by the Russian invasion than we are.  If they stick with that solidarity which you seem to think is a weakness then they will come through this in a stronger, more self-sufficient position.

The UK has a £2.7tn public debt, a weakening pound, neither food nor energy self sufficiency, a half-implemented deal with our largest trading partner, an aging population, skills shortages etc. and those in charge of getting us out of the mess are a complete crank government.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6723 on: Yesterday at 04:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:55:13 pm
so you think he should go into the next election saying we need to rejoin the EU?

That would result in another Tory landslide it would be political suicide.

He has to try and make Brexit work, we are years away from rejoining the EU being a vote winner, even the Lib Dems have stepped away from it

Was there really a need to say anything? he couldve been wishy washy and vague about the whole thing, he whipped his MPs into voting for it (why not abstain, it would've gone through anyway). Brexit cannot work, its not possible, but i guess it sounds nice to the leave voters, but doesnt fill the remainers and/or youngsters who have had their futures decimated with any joy. Why vote for that?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:42:59 pm by Machae »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6724 on: Yesterday at 04:28:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:31:08 pm
Still don't understand why Starmers being accused of betraying the unions, which unions are saying this ? afaik. Starmer working with the TUC closely to find ways to improve trade union rights.
Problem many Labour remain voters have is they know people are trying to unseat Starmer in the hope of bringing in a more left winger whoever that maybe so they are not willing to add fuel to the fire.



I think the fact that he expressly forbade anyone from joining the picket line (which is fair as he didnt want to give Tories ammunition), but he made people apologise (including Junior staff) and disciplined them? for attending them in the first place.

From the Guardian (but many other articles on this)

Yet many MPs privately expressed concern about the picket line ban. Three of those the Guardian spoke to, from different wings of the party, described it as imbecilic, pointless and dumb.

Some raised questions on ideological grounds because it appeared to signal that Starmer is distancing himself from the trade unions that play such a key role in Labours past and present.

Other MPs questioned whether Starmer had merely played into the Conservatives hands, by stoking an internecine row  and drawing more attention than necessary to the Labour MPs who did attend picket lines.

Thats the thing, Tories like Republicans dont give a fuck, Labour always take the moral high ground and still get shafted anyway
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:33:18 pm by Machae »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6725 on: Yesterday at 05:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:28:27 pm
I think the fact that he expressly forbade anyone from joining the picket line (which is fair as he didnt want to give Tories ammunition), but he made people apologise (including Junior staff) and disciplined them? for attending them in the first place.

From the Guardian (but many other articles on this)

Yet many MPs privately expressed concern about the picket line ban. Three of those the Guardian spoke to, from different wings of the party, described it as imbecilic, pointless and dumb.

Some raised questions on ideological grounds because it appeared to signal that Starmer is distancing himself from the trade unions that play such a key role in Labours past and present.

Other MPs questioned whether Starmer had merely played into the Conservatives hands, by stoking an internecine row  and drawing more attention than necessary to the Labour MPs who did attend picket lines.

Thats the thing, Tories like Republicans dont give a fuck, Labour always take the moral high ground and still get shafted anyway
I think Starmer needs praising for educating some of the newer generation new to strikes rather than criticism, I would of said something like this to any of those Labour MPs who felt their job was to get out and show support on a industrial dispute picket line.
 It's been a long time but I can only remember Left wingers like Tony Benn standing on picket lines so why are people today who have probably never been near a picket line in their lives arguing Labour MPs should be out in force standing on picket lines as if this always happened in the past,  also what would be the next step in the argument, naming and shaming the Labour MPs unwilling to stand on the picket lines with the strikers, should those MPs get involved with all the strikes or do they pick and choose which strikes to support, would they be able to justify the strike when questioned by the media and the public. 
I understood the position Labour MPs were in during the militant years and never once expected or asked for their support in any of the many industrial disputes we had. personally, I wouldn't have a problem with a Labour MP supporting any dispute/ action by nurses as these aren't industrial disputes but taking sides in industrial disputes isn't very wise imo. don't politicise industrial disputes.
The Labour partys responsibility is to protect workers rights and standard of living. it's a very difficult job when people are playing into the hands of the Torys by giving them the ammo to attack Labour and the unions. the Labour party dodged a bullet backing off from standing on picket lines, so many things could have gone badly wrong. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:16:25 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6726 on: Yesterday at 05:26:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:00:53 pm
I think Starmer needs praising for educating some of the newer generation new to strikes rather than criticism, I would of said something like this to any of those Labour MPs who felt their job was to get out and show support on a industrial dispute picket line.
 It's been a long time but I can only remember Left wingers like Tony Benn standing on picket lines so why are people today who have probably never been near a picket line in their lives arguing Labour MPs should be out in force standing on picket lines as if this always happened in the past,  also what would be the next step in the argument, naming and shaming the Labour MPs unwilling to stand on the picket lines with the strikers, should those MPs get involved with all the strikes or do they pick and choose which strikes to support, would they be able to justify the strike when questioned by the media and the public. 
I understood the position Labour MPs were in during the militant years and never once expected or asked for their support in any of the many industrial disputes we had. personally, I wouldn't have a problem with a Labour MP supporting any dispute/ action by nurses as these aren't industrial disputes but taking sides in industrial disputes isn't very wise imo. don't politicise industrial disputes.
The Labour partys responsibility is to protect workers rights and standard of living. it's a very difficult job when people are playing into the hands of the Torys by giving them the ammo to attack Labour and the unions. the Labour party dodged a bullet backing off from standing on picket lines, so many things could have gone badly wrong. 


I think we are conflating two things here, I don't disagree with what you are saying, no one was asking him to picket or stand on the picket line. But he also didn't need to reprimand those junior staff that did either (or threaten with strong consequences forcing them into a public apology). It sends a bad signal
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6727 on: Yesterday at 06:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:26:50 pm
I think we are conflating two things here, I don't disagree with what you are saying, no one was asking him to picket or stand on the picket line. But he also didn't need to reprimand those junior staff that did either (or threaten with strong consequences forcing them into a public apology). It sends a bad signal
I wasn't thinking anyone did ask Starmer to stand on a picket line, it as you say. Labour MPs thinking it was a matter of opinion to be left to the individual.
I don't know what you mean by reprimanding junior staff, we were talking about Labour MPs standing on picket lines. it depends how you look at it, if people agree with Starmer then he was stopping the wrong message being sent and hopefully those MPs now look at things differently after listening to what Starmer had to say  which must have been on the lines of this not being a matter of personal conviction, they would be going on those picket lines as Labour MPs not members of the public.
Would be interesting to know if Starmer looked for guidance on this from the Unions themselves to hear what they had to say, we will never know but I don't believe all the union officials thought Starmer let them down.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6728 on: Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:53:54 pm
Great movie.

The Ben one was better
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6729 on: Yesterday at 06:25:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:05:23 pm
I wasn't thinking anyone did ask Starmer to stand on a picket line, it as you say. Labour MPs thinking it was a matter of opinion to be left to the individual.
I don't know what you mean by reprimanding junior staff, we were talking about Labour MPs standing on picket lines. it depends how you look at it, if people agree with Starmer then he was stopping the wrong message being sent and hopefully those MPs now look at things differently after listening to what Starmer had to say  which must have been on the lines of this not being a matter of personal conviction, they would be going on those picket lines as Labour MPs not members of the public.
Would be interesting to know if Starmer looked for guidance on this from the Unions themselves to hear what they had to say, we will never know but I don't believe all the union officials thought Starmer let them down.

Sorry, it was junior front bench...

Junior members of Labours front bench including Paula Barker, Navendu Mishra and Kate Osborne tweeted their attendance at picket lines on Tuesday, while Shadow Environment Minister Alex Sobel appeared alongside striking workers at Tottenham Court Road in central London. Thats in apparent contravention of a memo from the party leadership -- first reported by PoliticsHome -- ordering them not to join the pickets.

The dissent within Labours ranks poses a dilemma for Starmer as he seeks to stamp his authority on the party after stories in the UK press in which anonymous members of his team accused him of being boring. He must now decide what punishment to mete out to those who have disobeyed orders over the strikes.

A person familiar with the matter said Chief Whip Alan Campbell will deal with any disciplinary action once the strikes have concluded. Tuesday marked the first of three days of industrial action by railway workers, organized by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT). Further strikes are planned for Thursday and Saturday.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6730 on: Yesterday at 06:34:27 pm »
@oldfordie. Am I reading something into your text that's not there possibly? You seem to saying you're not convinced labour MPs should support industrial action, but you'd back them for supporting a nurses strike. Is that because the RMT aren't public sector workers (industry) but nurses are?. Ie you'd think it's a clearer decision to back nurses , teachers , fire , police?
If the railways etc are all completely nationalised does that mean you support them also?
I'm not endorsing your view (or opposing) , just checking I'm reading it right .
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6731 on: Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:25:56 pm
Sorry, it was junior front bench...

Junior members of Labours front bench including Paula Barker, Navendu Mishra and Kate Osborne tweeted their attendance at picket lines on Tuesday, while Shadow Environment Minister Alex Sobel appeared alongside striking workers at Tottenham Court Road in central London. Thats in apparent contravention of a memo from the party leadership -- first reported by PoliticsHome -- ordering them not to join the pickets.

The dissent within Labours ranks poses a dilemma for Starmer as he seeks to stamp his authority on the party after stories in the UK press in which anonymous members of his team accused him of being boring. He must now decide what punishment to mete out to those who have disobeyed orders over the strikes.

A person familiar with the matter said Chief Whip Alan Campbell will deal with any disciplinary action once the strikes have concluded. Tuesday marked the first of three days of industrial action by railway workers, organized by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT). Further strikes are planned for Thursday and Saturday.
So the Labour MPs are supporting the RMT strikes, any others?
To be honest I don't know what I would do if I was Starmer, most likely hope everything blows over and nothing is made of the Labour MPs standing on the picket lines, they certainly won't be putting any pressure on anyone except the Labour party itself.
If things do escalate then Truss will be very grateful to all those Labour MPs.
Starmers going to be spending his time trying to defend Labour from her arguing Labour MPs encouraged the strikes, they want to take us back to another Winter of Discontent to bring down this government. am not even sure if they are breaking the law either. your not supposed to be picketing anywhere unless it's your place of work.
They would be far better off defending the reasons why people are being forced to strike and how none of the unions have any trust in this government to do what is necessary to help people.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6732 on: Yesterday at 07:08:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm
So the Labour MPs are supporting the RMT strikes, any others?
To be honest I don't know what I would do if I was Starmer, most likely hope everything blows over and nothing is made of the Labour MPs standing on the picket lines, they certainly won't be putting any pressure on anyone except the Labour party itself.
If things do escalate then Truss will be very grateful to all those Labour MPs.
Starmers going to be spending his time trying to defend Labour from her arguing Labour MPs encouraged the strikes, they want to take us back to another Winter of Discontent to bring down this government. am not even sure if they are breaking the law either. your not supposed to be picketing anywhere unless it's your place of work.
They would be far better off defending the reasons why people are being forced to strike and how none of the unions have any trust in this government to do what is necessary to help people.

Tories will do that anyway, they will lie and lie and blame Labour regardless. They still blame them for the economy even though they have been in power for 12 years.

Using that logic, how can Starmer defend brexit when he whipped his party into supporting it, why not abstain and let the Tories 'own it', with their majority, it was inevitable that it would pass. Once it gets really bad, what's stopping Truss saying that Labour helped push it through as well?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6733 on: Yesterday at 07:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:08:26 pm
Tories will do that anyway, they will lie and lie and blame Labour regardless. They still blame them for the economy even though they have been in power for 12 years.

Using that logic, how can Starmer defend brexit when he whipped his party into supporting it, why not abstain and let the Tories 'own it', with their majority, it was inevitable that it would pass. Once it gets really bad, what's stopping Truss saying that Labour helped push it through as well?
The Torys are bad enough already with the spin and lies without giving them the ammo to give their attacks credibility.
Johnson has been desperate, he's desperate to draw Labour back into the Brexit argument to make Brexit a election issue.
Starmer whipping to support the deals been covered over and over but it was down to making sure we didn't end up with a no deal, there were only 2 choices in the vote, Johnsons deal or a no deal.
Starmer has one track mind, he is driven by one belief. the Labour manifesto and all of his hopes and promises mean nothing unless Labour win a election.
He is not out to win the odd u-turn and stand out with his arms wide open as a hero taking the applause, it's about wining. he is ruthless about wining, I admire him for that, this is why the Labour party was formed in the first place, to get into power to help people.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6734 on: Yesterday at 07:41:16 pm »
But that's the thing, Tories will spin everything anyway, they'll make up shit to hide their deficiencies

I've already explained the brexit voting, there was no fear of it not passing, especially with the massive majority. You have also confirmed what I'm saying, whats stopping Tories now saying that you (Labour) voted it, so its your fault as well

How is Starmer going to make Brexit work, when any model will have us significantly worse off.

I think we're just going round in circles anyway. Best to leave it

btw, PaulF still waiting on your response oldfordie   ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:47:14 pm by Machae »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6735 on: Yesterday at 08:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:41:16 pm
But that's the thing, Tories will spin everything anyway, they'll make up shit to hide their deficiencies

I've already explained the brexit voting, there was no fear of it not passing, especially with the massive majority. You have also confirmed what I'm saying, whats stopping Tories now saying that you (Labour) voted it, so its your fault as well

How is Starmer going to make Brexit work, when any model will have us significantly worse off.

I think we're just going round in circles anyway. Best to leave it

btw, PaulF still waiting on your response oldfordie   ;D
Of course the Torys will try and spin everything but Johnsons Brexit spin hasn't had much credibility to hit home.
There was a fear of the ERG lulling Labour into abstaining then switching their vote at the last minute to oppose Johnson deal to bring about a no deal. there was a lot of people wondering why the hard right nutter were supporting Johnsons deal at the time. we know the reason why now but not at the time, they supported the deal to take us out of the EU then rip up the protocol after we left.
Starmer won't make us better off out of the SM but that's for another day, as far as am concerned we need to win the election first then tear into Starmers Brexit stance as much as you want.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6736 on: Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm »
Look at these 4-5 hour queues at Dover and imagine what they would look like in Ireland without the protocol. Over 200 crossings requiring the same checks you get going to France. The tech doesnt exist to do it.

Also, it would all be bombed to blue fuckery in a fortnight.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6737 on: Yesterday at 08:16:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:07:02 pm
Of course the Torys will try and spin everything but Johnsons Brexit spin hasn't had much credibility to hit home.
There was a fear of the ERG lulling Labour into abstaining then switching their vote at the last minute to oppose Johnson deal to bring about a no deal. there was a lot of people wondering why the hard right nutter were supporting Johnsons deal at the time. we know the reason why now but not at the time, they supported the deal to take us out of the EU then rip up the protocol after we left.
Starmer won't make us better off out of the SM but that's for another day, as far as am concerned we need to win the election first then tear into Starmers Brexit stance as much as you want.

The deal, cleared the Commons by 521 votes to 73.

Well of course I'm wishing Labour can lead us in Govt and getting rid of the Tories, but that's not to say he isn't beyond criticism and change. There's an undercurrent of feeling amongst some of the left leaning voters that their support is taken for granted, which could be dangerous

Interested to see whether their will be a pact between the other parties to oust the Tories, but wouldn't be surprised if Starmer called that undemocratic.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm by Machae »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6738 on: Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:16:16 pm
The deal, cleared the Commons by 521 votes to 73.

Well of course I'm wishing Labour can lead us in Govt and getting rid of the Tories, but that's not to say he isn't beyond criticism and change. There's an undercurrent of feeling amongst some of the left leaning voters that their support is taken for granted, which could be dangerous

Interested to see whether their will be a pact between the other parties to oust the Tories, but wouldn't be surprised if Starmer called that undemocratic.
Labour voting against or abstaining and the fanatics who never liked the deal in the first place switching their vote to against at the last minute would have produced a different result. interesting vote looking back, not many who voted for the deal actually liked it, some planned to dump it later, some thought we had no other choice but to accept it as it was better than a no deal.
There's no way Labour or the Lib Dems will ever admit to any official pact. we all know the score. the Torys certainly did at the last election when Frottage gave up on many seats to give them more votes to take out Labour and the Lib Dems.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6739 on: Yesterday at 09:11:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm
Labour voting against or abstaining and the fanatics who never liked the deal in the first place switching their vote to against at the last minute would have produced a different result. interesting vote looking back, not many who voted for the deal actually liked it, some planned to dump it later, some thought we had no other choice but to accept it as it was better than a no deal.
There's no way Labour or the Lib Dems will ever admit to any official pact. we all know the score. the Torys certainly did at the last election when Frottage gave up on many seats to give them more votes to take out Labour and the Lib Dems.

Maybe your recollection is different to mine but from what Ive read and followed at the time, there was no way the deal wouldn't have got through. They were riding high, a majority not achieved for a number of years on a manifesto to get Brexit done. It would've passed overwhelmingly

I hope there is a pact, but whilst Tories and UKIP are brazen about it, Labour would need to be more clever about it. The thing is, there is no indication that Starmer would go for it, didn't Labour field candidates in the last by election?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6740 on: Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:11:56 pm
Maybe your recollection is different to mine but from what Ive read and followed at the time, there was no way the deal wouldn't have got through. They were riding high, a majority not achieved for a number of years on a manifesto to get Brexit done. It would've passed overwhelmingly

I hope there is a pact, but whilst Tories and UKIP are brazen about it, Labour would need to be more clever about it. The thing is, there is no indication that Starmer would go for it, didn't Labour field candidates in the last by election?
I think a lot was down to what we had gone through, Johnsons fanatics and that's deserved were prepared to go to any lengths to take us out of the EU even with a no deal. they had tried to prorogue parliament only 6 months before that vote on Johnsons deal. that meant lying to the Queen and stopping democracy for months, that's how far the Torys were prepared to go so it would have been naïve not to wonder whether the ERG weren't trying another dirty trick. tell Labour were voting for the deal, Labour abstains, better still Labour voted against it and the ERG hold some so called emergency meeting to reconsider their vote at the last minute then they switch vote to against.
Labour will deffo go all out to defend seats they already hold. probably go for the seats if polls tell them they have a chance of wining, same with Lib Dems but am not sure either have to do anything really, except not knock their opponents in no hope seats too much but tell those voters anyone but the Torys.
We live in a different world today. things changed after the last MEP elections, people got organised, I imagine there will be plenty of online info at the nexxt GE asking people to vote to vote tactical in the seats the Torys hold.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6741 on: Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm
I think a lot was down to what we had gone through, Johnsons fanatics and that's deserved were prepared to go to any lengths to take us out of the EU even with a no deal. they had tried to prorogue parliament only 6 months before that vote on Johnsons deal. that meant lying to the Queen and stopping democracy for months, that's how far the Torys were prepared to go so it would have been naïve not to wonder whether the ERG weren't trying another dirty trick. tell Labour were voting for the deal, Labour abstains, better still Labour voted against it and the ERG hold some so called emergency meeting to reconsider their vote at the last minute then they switch vote to against.
Labour will deffo go all out to defend seats they already hold. probably go for the seats if polls tell them they have a chance of wining, same with Lib Dems but am not sure either have to do anything really, except not knock their opponents in no hope seats too much but tell those voters anyone but the Torys.
We live in a different world today. things changed after the last MEP elections, people got organised, I imagine there will be plenty of online info at the nexxt GE asking people to vote to vote tactical in the seats the Torys hold.

That's some 4d level checkmate from Tories if that's what Starmer believed, don't buy it unfortunately. Starmer probably felt it was his duty to ratify the 'will of the people'

Let's see what the Greens, Lib Dems and more importantly labour do closer to the time regarding elections. No doubt the tabloids and Tories will be crying if there is some pact between the parties
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6742 on: Yesterday at 10:28:25 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:18:34 pm
Well, it is.  The EU clearly has a problem that its strongest economy in Germany is facing an almost unavoidable recession due to a bizarre over-reliance on Russia and the bloc as a whole is more impacted by the Russian invasion than we are.  If they stick with that solidarity which you seem to think is a weakness then they will come through this in a stronger, more self-sufficient position.

The UK has a £2.7tn public debt, a weakening pound, neither food nor energy self sufficiency, a half-implemented deal with our largest trading partner, an aging population, skills shortages etc. and those in charge of getting us out of the mess are a complete crank government.[/b]

Imo you can say the same for the EU in many of these cases, only that they will try to prevent their countries defaulting on their debts which will cause them to implode quicker than the UK trust me they are on the road to doom. It will become clear to people soon. Of course I cant predict the future but I was calling for a global recession in February before it became obvious to people. A big reckoning is coming for the EU. (And the UK I should add).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6743 on: Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm
That's some 4d level checkmate from Tories if that's what Starmer believed, don't buy it unfortunately. Starmer probably felt it was his duty to ratify the 'will of the people'

Let's see what the Greens, Lib Dems and more importantly labour do closer to the time regarding elections. No doubt the tabloids and Tories will be crying if there is some pact between the parties
It was more about not giving the ERG the slightest chance to pull a fast one. it's not 4d level chess thinking the ERG might be lying.
The Torys have brought this upon themselves, some good might come out of the Brexit/Johnson period. voters have come to look at tactical voting as something they need to do to keep out the Torys, the Torys will moan but the real pleasure is knowing they will be fuming privately. what was once a safe seat isn't a safe seat anymore. Tory MPs in seats of up to 20.000 majorities felt untouchable in the past, some must now fear for their seat.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6744 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
It was more about not giving the ERG the slightest chance to pull a fast one. it's not 4d level chess thinking the ERG might be lying.
The Torys have brought this upon themselves, some good might come out of the Brexit/Johnson period. voters have come to look at tactical voting as something they need to do to keep out the Torys, the Torys will moan but the real pleasure is knowing they will be fuming privately. what was once a safe seat isn't a safe seat anymore. Tory MPs in seats of up to 20.000 majorities felt untouchable in the past, some must now fear for their seat.

Yeah I just don't believe that's what ERG were planning, where did you see this? Sometimes it just is what it is, Starmer wanted it done because the public voted overwhelmingly with the Tory mandate and ultimately better than a no deal (which I don't think was a risk with given the majority they had)

Again, this is just circular discussion now
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm by Machae »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6745 on: Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6746 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm
Yeah I just don't believe that's what ERG were planning, where did you see this? Sometimes it just is what it is, Starmer wanted it done because the public voted overwhelmingly with the Tory mandate and ultimately better than a no deal (which I don't think was a risk with given the majority they had)

Again, this is just circular discussion now
Starmer had no way of stopping the Torys Brexit, that went after the Torys win a majority.
People were wondering why the ERG were voting for Johnsons deal so there was suspicion at the time.  Starmer wasn't leaving it too chance.
The ripping up of the Protocol is no surprise, we knew that was going to happen not long after the vote. Cummings told us the plan in his blog. don't despair. everything we thrown out after we have left. he was talking about the protocol the ERG new tied us in with EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6747 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm »
I think you're second guessing Starmers rationale too much here, sometimes it's exactly what it says on the tin
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6748 on: Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm
I think you're second guessing Starmers rationale too much here, sometimes it's exactly what it says on the tin
I don't think Starmer ever hid his rational on why he whipped to vote to pass the deal. the consequences of a no deal are too disastrous to be left to chance, that's about it as far as I remember.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6749 on: Yesterday at 11:57:30 pm »
Yeah, he was against a no deal, fair enough, but our disagreement is that I don't believe that was ever likely, not with the euphoria of Johnsons crushing win. ERG playing some games, well, that's what I don't believe

By the way, how many make up the ERG

edit: Quick check on wiki states 21
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:16 am by Machae »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6750 on: Today at 12:31:55 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:57:30 pm
Yeah, he was against a no deal, fair enough, but our disagreement is that I don't believe that was ever likely, not with the euphoria of Johnsons crushing win. ERG playing some games, well, that's what I don't believe

By the way, how many make up the ERG

edit: Quick check on wiki states 21
Good question. ask Suella Braverman. they had a lot of influence on Brexit.
https://www.indy100.com/politics/suella-braverman-interview-channel-4
