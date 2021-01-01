« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6720 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:53:54 pm
Great movie.
One of Ben's finest films.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6721 on: Today at 03:58:49 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:45:49 am
Retaliation for what?
For being stupid enough to slate the EU and leave it.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6722 on: Today at 04:18:34 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:17:00 pm
Sorry guys but the EU is absolutely fucked economically. They are heading into Japan territory fast. Its no exaggeration to say they are more fucked than the UK.  Though I was in the Remain camp, I am seeing some merit in being out of the EU for what is to come. Theyll do anything to make sure it doesnt fragment which means max pain for its citizens. Doesnt take a genius to see what comes after that
Well, it is.  The EU clearly has a problem that its strongest economy in Germany is facing an almost unavoidable recession due to a bizarre over-reliance on Russia and the bloc as a whole is more impacted by the Russian invasion than we are.  If they stick with that solidarity which you seem to think is a weakness then they will come through this in a stronger, more self-sufficient position.

The UK has a £2.7tn public debt, a weakening pound, neither food nor energy self sufficiency, a half-implemented deal with our largest trading partner, an aging population, skills shortages etc. and those in charge of getting us out of the mess are a complete crank government.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6723 on: Today at 04:24:34 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:55:13 pm
so you think he should go into the next election saying we need to rejoin the EU?

That would result in another Tory landslide it would be political suicide.

He has to try and make Brexit work, we are years away from rejoining the EU being a vote winner, even the Lib Dems have stepped away from it

Was there really a need to say anything? he couldve been wishy washy and vague about the whole thing, he whipped his MPs into voting for it (why not abstain, it would've gone through anyway). Brexit cannot work, its not possible, but i guess it sounds nice to the leave voters, but doesnt fill the remainers and/or youngsters who have had their futures decimated with any joy. Why vote for that?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6724 on: Today at 04:28:27 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:31:08 pm
Still don't understand why Starmers being accused of betraying the unions, which unions are saying this ? afaik. Starmer working with the TUC closely to find ways to improve trade union rights.
Problem many Labour remain voters have is they know people are trying to unseat Starmer in the hope of bringing in a more left winger whoever that maybe so they are not willing to add fuel to the fire.



I think the fact that he expressly forbade anyone from joining the picket line (which is fair as he didnt want to give Tories ammunition), but he made people apologise (including Junior staff) and disciplined them? for attending them in the first place.

From the Guardian (but many other articles on this)

Yet many MPs privately expressed concern about the picket line ban. Three of those the Guardian spoke to, from different wings of the party, described it as imbecilic, pointless and dumb.

Some raised questions on ideological grounds because it appeared to signal that Starmer is distancing himself from the trade unions that play such a key role in Labours past and present.

Other MPs questioned whether Starmer had merely played into the Conservatives hands, by stoking an internecine row  and drawing more attention than necessary to the Labour MPs who did attend picket lines.

Thats the thing, Tories like Republicans dont give a fuck, Labour always take the moral high ground and still get shafted anyway
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6725 on: Today at 05:00:53 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:28:27 pm
I think the fact that he expressly forbade anyone from joining the picket line (which is fair as he didnt want to give Tories ammunition), but he made people apologise (including Junior staff) and disciplined them? for attending them in the first place.

From the Guardian (but many other articles on this)

Yet many MPs privately expressed concern about the picket line ban. Three of those the Guardian spoke to, from different wings of the party, described it as imbecilic, pointless and dumb.

Some raised questions on ideological grounds because it appeared to signal that Starmer is distancing himself from the trade unions that play such a key role in Labours past and present.

Other MPs questioned whether Starmer had merely played into the Conservatives hands, by stoking an internecine row  and drawing more attention than necessary to the Labour MPs who did attend picket lines.

Thats the thing, Tories like Republicans dont give a fuck, Labour always take the moral high ground and still get shafted anyway
I think Starmer needs praising for educating some of the newer generation new to strikes rather than criticism, I would of said something like this to any of those Labour MPs who felt their job was to get out and show support on a industrial dispute picket line.
 It's been a long time but I can only remember Left wingers like Tony Benn standing on picket lines so why are people today who have probably never been near a picket line in their lives arguing Labour MPs should be out in force standing on picket lines as if this always happened in the past,  also what would be the next step in the argument, naming and shaming the Labour MPs unwilling to stand on the picket lines with the strikers, should those MPs get involved with all the strikes or do they pick and choose which strikes to support, would they be able to justify the strike when questioned by the media and the public. 
I understood the position Labour MPs were in during the militant years and never once expected or asked for their support in any of the many industrial disputes we had. personally, I wouldn't have a problem with a Labour MP supporting any dispute/ action by nurses as these aren't industrial disputes but taking sides in industrial disputes isn't very wise imo. don't politicise industrial disputes.
The Labour partys responsibility is to protect workers rights and standard of living. it's a very difficult job when people are playing into the hands of the Torys by giving them the ammo to attack Labour and the unions. the Labour party dodged a bullet backing off from standing on picket lines, so many things could have gone badly wrong. 
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:25 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6726 on: Today at 05:26:50 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:00:53 pm
I think Starmer needs praising for educating some of the newer generation new to strikes rather than criticism, I would of said something like this to any of those Labour MPs who felt their job was to get out and show support on a industrial dispute picket line.
 It's been a long time but I can only remember Left wingers like Tony Benn standing on picket lines so why are people today who have probably never been near a picket line in their lives arguing Labour MPs should be out in force standing on picket lines as if this always happened in the past,  also what would be the next step in the argument, naming and shaming the Labour MPs unwilling to stand on the picket lines with the strikers, should those MPs get involved with all the strikes or do they pick and choose which strikes to support, would they be able to justify the strike when questioned by the media and the public. 
I understood the position Labour MPs were in during the militant years and never once expected or asked for their support in any of the many industrial disputes we had. personally, I wouldn't have a problem with a Labour MP supporting any dispute/ action by nurses as these aren't industrial disputes but taking sides in industrial disputes isn't very wise imo. don't politicise industrial disputes.
The Labour partys responsibility is to protect workers rights and standard of living. it's a very difficult job when people are playing into the hands of the Torys by giving them the ammo to attack Labour and the unions. the Labour party dodged a bullet backing off from standing on picket lines, so many things could have gone badly wrong. 


I think we are conflating two things here, I don't disagree with what you are saying, no one was asking him to picket or stand on the picket line. But he also didn't need to reprimand those junior staff that did either (or threaten with strong consequences forcing them into a public apology). It sends a bad signal
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6727 on: Today at 06:05:23 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:26:50 pm
I think we are conflating two things here, I don't disagree with what you are saying, no one was asking him to picket or stand on the picket line. But he also didn't need to reprimand those junior staff that did either (or threaten with strong consequences forcing them into a public apology). It sends a bad signal
I wasn't thinking anyone did ask Starmer to stand on a picket line, it as you say. Labour MPs thinking it was a matter of opinion to be left to the individual.
I don't know what you mean by reprimanding junior staff, we were talking about Labour MPs standing on picket lines. it depends how you look at it, if people agree with Starmer then he was stopping the wrong message being sent and hopefully those MPs now look at things differently after listening to what Starmer had to say  which must have been on the lines of this not being a matter of personal conviction, they would be going on those picket lines as Labour MPs not members of the public.
Would be interesting to know if Starmer looked for guidance on this from the Unions themselves to hear what they had to say, we will never know but I don't believe all the union officials thought Starmer let them down.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6728 on: Today at 06:25:27 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:53:54 pm
Great movie.

The Ben one was better
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6729 on: Today at 06:25:56 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:05:23 pm
I wasn't thinking anyone did ask Starmer to stand on a picket line, it as you say. Labour MPs thinking it was a matter of opinion to be left to the individual.
I don't know what you mean by reprimanding junior staff, we were talking about Labour MPs standing on picket lines. it depends how you look at it, if people agree with Starmer then he was stopping the wrong message being sent and hopefully those MPs now look at things differently after listening to what Starmer had to say  which must have been on the lines of this not being a matter of personal conviction, they would be going on those picket lines as Labour MPs not members of the public.
Would be interesting to know if Starmer looked for guidance on this from the Unions themselves to hear what they had to say, we will never know but I don't believe all the union officials thought Starmer let them down.

Sorry, it was junior front bench...

Junior members of Labours front bench including Paula Barker, Navendu Mishra and Kate Osborne tweeted their attendance at picket lines on Tuesday, while Shadow Environment Minister Alex Sobel appeared alongside striking workers at Tottenham Court Road in central London. Thats in apparent contravention of a memo from the party leadership -- first reported by PoliticsHome -- ordering them not to join the pickets.

The dissent within Labours ranks poses a dilemma for Starmer as he seeks to stamp his authority on the party after stories in the UK press in which anonymous members of his team accused him of being boring. He must now decide what punishment to mete out to those who have disobeyed orders over the strikes.

A person familiar with the matter said Chief Whip Alan Campbell will deal with any disciplinary action once the strikes have concluded. Tuesday marked the first of three days of industrial action by railway workers, organized by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT). Further strikes are planned for Thursday and Saturday.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6730 on: Today at 06:34:27 pm
@oldfordie. Am I reading something into your text that's not there possibly? You seem to saying you're not convinced labour MPs should support industrial action, but you'd back them for supporting a nurses strike. Is that because the RMT aren't public sector workers (industry) but nurses are?. Ie you'd think it's a clearer decision to back nurses , teachers , fire , police?
If the railways etc are all completely nationalised does that mean you support them also?
I'm not endorsing your view (or opposing) , just checking I'm reading it right .
