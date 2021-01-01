I think the fact that he expressly forbade anyone from joining the picket line (which is fair as he didnt want to give Tories ammunition), but he made people apologise (including Junior staff) and disciplined them? for attending them in the first place.



From the Guardian (but many other articles on this)



Yet many MPs privately expressed concern about the picket line ban. Three of those the Guardian spoke to, from different wings of the party, described it as imbecilic, pointless and dumb.



Some raised questions on ideological grounds because it appeared to signal that Starmer is distancing himself from the trade unions that play such a key role in Labours past and present.



Other MPs questioned whether Starmer had merely played into the Conservatives hands, by stoking an internecine row  and drawing more attention than necessary to the Labour MPs who did attend picket lines.



Thats the thing, Tories like Republicans dont give a fuck, Labour always take the moral high ground and still get shafted anyway



I think Starmer needs praising for educating some of the newer generation new to strikes rather than criticism, I would of said something like this to any of those Labour MPs who felt their job was to get out and show support in industrial dispute picket line.It's been a long time but I can only remember Left wingers like Tony Benn standing on picket lines so why are people today who have probably never been near a picket line in their lives arguing Labour MPs should be out in force standing on picket lines as if this always happened in the past, also what would be the next step in the argument, naming and shaming the Labour MPs unwilling to stand on the picket lines with the strikers, should those MPs get involved with all the strikes or do they pick and choose which strikes to support, would they be able to justify the strike when questioned by the media and the public.I understood the position Labour MPs were in during the militant years and never once expected or asked for their support in any of the many industrial disputes we had. personally, I wouldn't have a problem with a Labour MP supporting any industrial action by nurses as these aren't industrial disputes but taking sides in industrial disputes isn't very wise imo. don't politicise industrial disputes.The Labour partys responsibility is to protect workers rights and standard of living. it's a very difficult job when people are playing into the hands of the Torys by giving them the ammo to attack Labour and the unions. the Labour party dodged a bullet backing off from standing on picket lines, so many things could have gone badly wrong.