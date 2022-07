Is Starmer doing a Boris?

Heseltine said that Boris sees which way the crowd is running and then runs in front shouting "follow me".

Is Starmer doing the same?

Waiting for polling to give a majority for re-join (say around 70%) and then he to can run in front.

If he does this then he's cutting off right-wing press attack as he's doing what the people want...cowardly, I know but sometimes needs must.