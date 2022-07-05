« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 5, 2022, 04:59:54 pm
EU scraps 115 grants for UK scientists and academics amid Brexit row

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/05/eu-scraps-115-grants-uk-scientists-academics-brexit-row

British scientists and academic researchers have been dealt a blow after 115 grants from a flagship EU research programme were terminated because of the continuing Brexit row over Northern Ireland.

One academic said he was relieved to be exiting the country and feared the UK was going down a dark path like Germany in the 1930s.

One hundred and fifty grants were approved for British applicants after the then Brexit minister, David Frost, successfully negotiated associate membership of the £80bn Horizon Europe programme but most will now be cancelled.

Beneficiaries in the UK were told by the European Research Council (ERC) that unless associate membership had been approved by 29 June, the grants would not be available unless the researchers moved their work to a European institution.

Ratification of the membership has been in abeyance because the UK has not implemented the Brexit trading arrangements agreed under the Northern Ireland protocol.

With the deadline passed, it has emerged that just 18 of the 150 academics will take up the grants but must move to an EU institution to get the funds.

Thiemo Fetzer, a professor of economics at the University of Warwick who was approved for 1.5m (£1.28m) of funding for research into media and geopolitics, confirmed he was one of the 18 who had reluctantly decided to move to the EU.

He said: I am relieved as this whole Brexit process has eroded my trust in the UKs institutions and this Horizon Europe association was just another incarnation of this.

I take some comfort knowing that with the ERC being hosted at a great place in Europe I am also developing an exit strategy from the UK like many other academics from the EU I know. I really fear that the UK is going down a very dark path and there is a Germany in the 1930s feeling to all.

A spokesperson for the ERC said: The preparation of 115 ERC grants offered to UK-based researchers will be terminated now that the 29 June deadline has passed.

The grants of 18 UK-based researchers will be moved to a host institution in the EU or associated countries, following the researchers decisions to exercise their right to portability, it said.

Another 14 cases have yet to be resolved, it said.

Last month, Nicholas Walton, a University of Cambridge astrophysicist studying the Milky Way and hoping to play a major part in the European Space Agencys (Esa) next big observation project, revealed he had been forced to hand over his coordinating role on the 2.8m pan-European Marie Curie Network research project to a colleague in the Netherlands.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the government has guaranteed funding for eligible, successful applicants to Horizon Europe who are expected to sign grant agreements by December 2022 and who have been unable to sign grant agreements with the EU.

It said it was disappointing that the EU had delayed associate membership of Horizon Europe and expressed frustration with the termination of grants, saying as per the EUs own guidance, UK entities should in theory be able to apply and participate in projects as we work towards association.

The government has been threatening to pull out of Horizon Europe altogether and proceed with what is known as the plan B research programme designed to rival the EU scheme.

However, there are reports of disagreements between the science minister, George Freeman, and the Treasury over the funding and structure of the alternative scheme.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 6, 2022, 11:19:39 am
Heseltine claiming that if Bozo goes, Brexit goes.

He's deluded.

https://youtu.be/F3wCPfzTQOs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 6, 2022, 12:22:59 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  6, 2022, 11:19:39 am
Heseltine claiming that if Bozo goes, Brexit goes.

He's deluded.

https://youtu.be/F3wCPfzTQOs



Don't really see what's wrong with what he's saying. The stupid bint claiming to be a journalist is trying to twist it into something like him saying that the UK will rejoin the EU the day after Johnson is gone, but that's not what he's saying. He's basically saying that getting rid of Johnson would be the perfect opportunity for the Tories to change their course from being "The UK is great, fuck the EU even if it fucks up our country" to something more rational like "The UK might be out of the EU, but we should find ways to make it as easy as possible to trade, work and cooperate with them, because it's beneficial to our country". His point is that polls are showing that the amount of people thinking it was wrong to leave the EU or who at least feel that they've been worse off due to Brexit is increasing. And yeah, the numbers seem to support that feeling. At least, it's more substantive than her "Oh, well, I've not met ONE leave voter who has changed their opion". Probably, because the leave voters she knows spend half of the year sipping champaign in their chalets in France and all around the world.

He made a mistake by saying that once Johnson is gone, Brexit is gone, because it's not really what he's saying afterwards. It's a great slogan, but in the end, what he's saying is that getting rid of Johnson and the deluded fools surrounding him could mean that the Tories and therefore the UK might be shifting back to a closer alignment with the EU that would make it better for the people in the UK. And he has a point with that, because getting "Brexit done" might not help Johnson (or whoever might follow him) when the next election comes around and more and more people think they're worse off than before. It doesn't even have to be that they're thinking it's because of Brexit, but when they're worse off, there'll come a point where they'll start looking at the party in charge and "We got Brexit" done only works for a limited amount of time especially when people are struggling to pay their bills. Then they might be tempted to vote for other parties that might offer a solution for the issues whether that's about Brexit or about meassures taking in the internal workings of the country.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 6, 2022, 01:10:39 pm
Quote from: stoa on July  6, 2022, 12:22:59 pm
Don't really see what's wrong with what he's saying. The stupid bint claiming to be a journalist is trying to twist it into something like him saying that the UK will rejoin the EU the day after Johnson is gone, but that's not what he's saying. He's basically saying that getting rid of Johnson would be the perfect opportunity for the Tories to change their course from being "The UK is great, fuck the EU even if it fucks up our country" to something more rational like "The UK might be out of the EU, but we should find ways to make it as easy as possible to trade, work and cooperate with them, because it's beneficial to our country". His point is that polls are showing that the amount of people thinking it was wrong to leave the EU or who at least feel that they've been worse off due to Brexit is increasing. And yeah, the numbers seem to support that feeling. At least, it's more substantive than her "Oh, well, I've not met ONE leave voter who has changed their opion". Probably, because the leave voters she knows spend half of the year sipping champaign in their chalets in France and all around the world.

He made a mistake by saying that once Johnson is gone, Brexit is gone, because it's not really what he's saying afterwards. It's a great slogan, but in the end, what he's saying is that getting rid of Johnson and the deluded fools surrounding him could mean that the Tories and therefore the UK might be shifting back to a closer alignment with the EU that would make it better for the people in the UK. And he has a point with that, because getting "Brexit done" might not help Johnson (or whoever might follow him) when the next election comes around and more and more people think they're worse off than before. It doesn't even have to be that they're thinking it's because of Brexit, but when they're worse off, there'll come a point where they'll start looking at the party in charge and "We got Brexit" done only works for a limited amount of time especially when people are struggling to pay their bills. Then they might be tempted to vote for other parties that might offer a solution for the issues whether that's about Brexit or about meassures taking in the internal workings of the country.
I agree with your general point.  I thought Heseltine slightly fell into a trap but he's right that the Tories will likely use this as an opportunity to redefine Brexit as something more moderate.

The bit in bold is the terrible lazy argument put forward by a lot of commentators.  The polls, whilst imperfect, show an ongoing shifting of opinion.  The basic demographics of leave voters mean that without a single person changing their minds there will still be a natural shift.  And finally, basing a statement on the few dozen people the commentator knows is about as unscientific as it comes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 6, 2022, 02:55:24 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July  5, 2022, 01:11:47 pm
That's true! Hmmm, how cheap is Portugal to live in? I hear it's nice
very cheap here , plus great climate, great food, socialist culture, but you might hate that they use Euros and the other (wrong?) color passports post Brexit.
Tip:  Helps a lot if you have eg. an Irish grandparent.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 7, 2022, 12:34:56 am
Quote from: stoa on July  6, 2022, 12:22:59 pm
Don't really see what's wrong with what he's saying. The stupid bint claiming to be a journalist is trying to twist it into something like him saying that the UK will rejoin the EU the day after Johnson is gone, but that's not what he's saying. He's basically saying that getting rid of Johnson would be the perfect opportunity for the Tories to change their course from being "The UK is great, fuck the EU even if it fucks up our country" to something more rational like "The UK might be out of the EU, but we should find ways to make it as easy as possible to trade, work and cooperate with them, because it's beneficial to our country". His point is that polls are showing that the amount of people thinking it was wrong to leave the EU or who at least feel that they've been worse off due to Brexit is increasing. And yeah, the numbers seem to support that feeling. At least, it's more substantive than her "Oh, well, I've not met ONE leave voter who has changed their opion". Probably, because the leave voters she knows spend half of the year sipping champaign in their chalets in France and all around the world.

He made a mistake by saying that once Johnson is gone, Brexit is gone, because it's not really what he's saying afterwards. It's a great slogan, but in the end, what he's saying is that getting rid of Johnson and the deluded fools surrounding him could mean that the Tories and therefore the UK might be shifting back to a closer alignment with the EU that would make it better for the people in the UK. And he has a point with that, because getting "Brexit done" might not help Johnson (or whoever might follow him) when the next election comes around and more and more people think they're worse off than before. It doesn't even have to be that they're thinking it's because of Brexit, but when they're worse off, there'll come a point where they'll start looking at the party in charge and "We got Brexit" done only works for a limited amount of time especially when people are struggling to pay their bills. Then they might be tempted to vote for other parties that might offer a solution for the issues whether that's about Brexit or about meassures taking in the internal workings of the country.
Agreed. Except to point out that Heseltine was referring to his past (co-)coining of the phrase, 'if Boris goes, Brexit goes'. I cannot track down an exact date for this, but he wrote about in the Guardian in February, and and it appears to date back to sometime late last year. So, he wasn't even mentioning this in relation to the events of the past 24 hours.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 7, 2022, 01:32:16 pm
Are we still in the quagmire of the Tory leadership debate being defined by one's "hardness" for Brexit with Frottage resurfacing to make thinly veiled threats about what will happen if the crankiest of Brexit cranks isn't made the new PM?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:21:11 am
Wetherspoons set to lose £30m in part due to staff pressures caused by Brexit what a shame.

https://amp.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/13/wetherspoon-warns-of-bigger-than-expected-30m-annual-loss
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:40:35 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:21:11 am
Wetherspoons set to lose £30m in part due to staff pressures caused by Brexit what a shame.

https://amp.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/13/wetherspoon-warns-of-bigger-than-expected-30m-annual-loss
Ah, poor Tim Martin. He'll be so disappointed.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:00:02 am
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:05:53 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:21:11 am
Wetherspoons set to lose £30m in part due to staff pressures caused by Brexit what a shame.

https://amp.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/13/wetherspoon-warns-of-bigger-than-expected-30m-annual-loss

Gutted.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:09:09 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:21:11 am
Wetherspoons set to lose £30m in part due to staff pressures caused by Brexit what a shame.

https://amp.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/13/wetherspoon-warns-of-bigger-than-expected-30m-annual-loss

Cor blimey.

Poor Tim. At least he taught those frogs a thing or to when he stopped selling champagne in his shitty pubs.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Watching starmer on LBC with Marr asking him if anyone he has spoken to in Berlin thinks the UK would be stronger in the euro common market, and he just evaded the question with some bluster. Personally I think someone needs to take a stance in this shit show, or even just some straight talking labour politicians would be refreshing
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:56:08 pm
https://www.cityam.com/exclusive-starmer-says-uk-can-be-better-off-outside-eu-than-inside/

Quote
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told City A.M. that the UK can have a better economic future outside the EU than inside if the government slashes post-Brexit red tape and diverges from Brussels regulations.

Starmer, formerly a staunch Remainer and advocate of a second referendum, said this can only be done through greater flexibility by both London and Brussels as he prepares to meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin tomorrow.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:26:32 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:56:08 pm
https://www.cityam.com/exclusive-starmer-says-uk-can-be-better-off-outside-eu-than-inside/


"Forget the Tories' unicorn. It's not real... Look at me and my two headed dragon. We'll fly all the way to the moon... Wooooohoooooo..."
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:40:01 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:56:08 pm
https://www.cityam.com/exclusive-starmer-says-uk-can-be-better-off-outside-eu-than-inside/


Labour need to ditch this prick:

The 'red wall Brexit vote' is gone. Without Bozo, many won't bother voting, so Labour would win back some seats anyway.

This just alienates the anti-Brexit voters (and the majority of Labour voters supported remain), and enboldens the inbeciles who believe the myth that we're economically better off outside the EU.

And that regulation he talks of is largely protections for people against the excesses of 'big business' and shysterism.

I'm growing to despise him.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:13:13 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:15:56 pm
Isnt he just playing the New Labour middle England card? Trying to appeal to the majority of people to get into power then be more progressive in government 🤞
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:16:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:40:01 pm

Labour need to ditch this prick:

The 'red wall Brexit vote' is gone. Without Bozo, many won't bother voting, so Labour would win back some seats anyway.

This just alienates the anti-Brexit voters (and the majority of Labour voters supported remain), and enboldens the inbeciles who believe the myth that we're economically better off outside the EU.

And that regulation he talks of is largely protections for people against the excesses of 'big business' and shysterism.

I'm growing to despise him.
I am all for being pragmatic, playing the game, get power, and work from there. And I have been somewhat defensive of Starmer in the past. But he's totally taken his eye off the long game. Besides, sometimes a leader needs to lead and propose more unpopular positions and attempt to sway the conversation. I accept that this is difficult given the ownership of the majority of the popular British press. But Brexit is a disaster, it will only get worse, and the opinion of the British public will reflect this given time.

The first serious mistake by Starmer with regard to Brexit was his three-line whipping of the PLP to support the Brexit Agreement. Really, Labour should have abstained. And now this. It is not possible for Brexit to be successful, and it is impossible for the UK to be more successful out of the EU than within. Starmer seems to feel that it is impossible for the Labour Party to win the argument and for the UK to ever reenter the EU (or join the SM and CU) - he is plain wrong. Though, he makes all the more probable by giving up and effectively supporting the position that UK is better off (and should be) outside of the EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:17:01 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:15:56 pm
Isnt he just playing the New Labour middle England card? Trying to appeal to the majority of people to get into power then be more progressive in government 🤞
That only works if the majority of his existing supporters can believe this. Do we?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:24:57 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:56:08 pm
https://www.cityam.com/exclusive-starmer-says-uk-can-be-better-off-outside-eu-than-inside/


Scholz is a straight talking northerner who won't play any stupid brexit games. Wonder why Starmer is going though, maybe he's after ideas of how to win power after over a decadebin the opposition?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:25:05 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:17:01 pm
That only works if the majority of his existing supporters can believe this. Do we?

Or he just needs us to believe he's still a better option than the Tories, which is an easy sell.

Brexit isn't over in the heads of a lot of the people who voted for it, the opposition will be desperately wanting to push the idea that if Labour get in power they'll either try to reverse it or they'll make a "good brexit" impossible (even though it was always impossible). I think he's trying to keep those brexit voters as uninterested as possible.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:28:14 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:40:01 pm

Labour need to ditch this prick:

The 'red wall Brexit vote' is gone. Without Bozo, many won't bother voting, so Labour would win back some seats anyway.

This just alienates the anti-Brexit voters (and the majority of Labour voters supported remain), and enboldens the inbeciles who believe the myth that we're economically better off outside the EU.

And that regulation he talks of is largely protections for people against the excesses of 'big business' and shysterism.

I'm growing to despise him.

Spot on there mate.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:49:28 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:25:05 pm
Or he just needs us to believe he's still a better option than the Tories, which is an easy sell.

Brexit isn't over in the heads of a lot of the people who voted for it, the opposition will be desperately wanting to push the idea that if Labour get in power they'll either try to reverse it or they'll make a "good brexit" impossible (even though it was always impossible). I think he's trying to keep those brexit voters as uninterested as possible.
I need to see some leadership from the leaders I support. It is not all about nodding to opinion groups, polls, and the media environment. It is not easy of course. But that's what 'leaders' should be able to overcome.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:53:57 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:17:01 pm
That only works if the majority of his existing supporters can believe this. Do we?

Nah.

I'd never vote for a centrist Brexit Party any more than I'd vote for a far-right Brexit Party.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:04:19 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:53:57 pm
Nah.

I'd never vote for a centrist Brexit Party any more than I'd vote for a far-right Brexit Party.
I no longer believe that Starmer is just playing the game and will be more radical in power. I think he will never push for some kind of alignment with the SM or re-enter the customs union. He is, after all, stating the precise opposite.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:11:30 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:04:19 pm
I no longer believe that Starmer is just playing the game and will be more radical in power. I think he will never push for some kind of alignment with the SM or re-enter the customs union. He is, after all, stating the precise opposite.


Exactly.

If you're 'playing the game', you don't go on public record promising the opposte of what you intend to do. You be smart wnough to say things that don't commit to a detailed policy, whilst saying enough to deflect focus away from it.

I thought Starmer would be far better than he has been. He lacks political instinct and [surprisingly for a top lawyer] sharpness to think on his feet and word replies skilfully.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:19:43 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:04:19 pm
I no longer believe that Starmer is just playing the game and will be more radical in power. I think he will never push for some kind of alignment with the SM or re-enter the customs union. He is, after all, stating the precise opposite.

Honestly have no idea where he stands. However, when you think back to Brexit and how c*nts like Farrage and Johnson managed to convince over 17 million voters that leaving the EU was for the best and would make the UK great and would not fuck the economy, does make me worry that if Labour do say anything about changing Brexit, then these c*nts will be out once again and we'll end up with another Tory government, which is a terrifying thought.

I know on phone ins they pick and choose who goes on air, but its is scary just how many absolute weapons still back Bojo the clown, how many still parrot out the "Got Brexit done" line and how he got "all the big decisions right". Even when the thousands of excess deaths during the initial phase of covid is brought up, you either get "it was a tough job" or "who else would have done any better". There are still millions of absolute morons in this country who will be easily stirred up and will vote, once again, against their best interests, because they are stupid, pigheaded ignorant c*nts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 05:02:12 pm
The only hope seems for brexit to get so bad that we have no other choice but to go back in, but that is going to be painful for a lot of people
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 05:04:26 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 05:02:12 pm
The only hope seems for brexit to get so bad that we have no other choice but to go back in, but that is going to be painful for a lot of people

This is my stance of the Conservative government

Essentially, you have to let it get so bad the "masses" or whatever just can't stand it

It amazes me the English voters' wish to be routinely fucked in all directions for generations by so called "authority" figures.

I dearly wish there was a place good people could go to escape it all. France? I'll swallow my pain too. I'm here, I suffer. Brexit is shite.

Zero tangible benefits, I've yet to see one.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 05:05:51 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 05:02:12 pm
The only hope seems for brexit to get so bad that we have no other choice but to go back in, but that is going to be painful for a lot of people

Sadly that is where we are right now. Covid has allowed them an excuse to hide behind for why the economy is dying on its arse.  Even then, so many will just refuse to accept that what they voted for wasn't attainable, that they were sold a pack of lies, that they have to take some of the blame for the state of things because of their vote, they'll just blame the EU for being awkward, its those Krauts and Froggies faults see.
