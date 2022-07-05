« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 5, 2022, 04:59:54 pm
EU scraps 115 grants for UK scientists and academics amid Brexit row

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/05/eu-scraps-115-grants-uk-scientists-academics-brexit-row

British scientists and academic researchers have been dealt a blow after 115 grants from a flagship EU research programme were terminated because of the continuing Brexit row over Northern Ireland.

One academic said he was relieved to be exiting the country and feared the UK was going down a dark path like Germany in the 1930s.

One hundred and fifty grants were approved for British applicants after the then Brexit minister, David Frost, successfully negotiated associate membership of the £80bn Horizon Europe programme but most will now be cancelled.

Beneficiaries in the UK were told by the European Research Council (ERC) that unless associate membership had been approved by 29 June, the grants would not be available unless the researchers moved their work to a European institution.

Ratification of the membership has been in abeyance because the UK has not implemented the Brexit trading arrangements agreed under the Northern Ireland protocol.

With the deadline passed, it has emerged that just 18 of the 150 academics will take up the grants but must move to an EU institution to get the funds.

Thiemo Fetzer, a professor of economics at the University of Warwick who was approved for 1.5m (£1.28m) of funding for research into media and geopolitics, confirmed he was one of the 18 who had reluctantly decided to move to the EU.

He said: I am relieved as this whole Brexit process has eroded my trust in the UKs institutions and this Horizon Europe association was just another incarnation of this.

I take some comfort knowing that with the ERC being hosted at a great place in Europe I am also developing an exit strategy from the UK like many other academics from the EU I know. I really fear that the UK is going down a very dark path and there is a Germany in the 1930s feeling to all.

A spokesperson for the ERC said: The preparation of 115 ERC grants offered to UK-based researchers will be terminated now that the 29 June deadline has passed.

The grants of 18 UK-based researchers will be moved to a host institution in the EU or associated countries, following the researchers decisions to exercise their right to portability, it said.

Another 14 cases have yet to be resolved, it said.

Last month, Nicholas Walton, a University of Cambridge astrophysicist studying the Milky Way and hoping to play a major part in the European Space Agencys (Esa) next big observation project, revealed he had been forced to hand over his coordinating role on the 2.8m pan-European Marie Curie Network research project to a colleague in the Netherlands.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the government has guaranteed funding for eligible, successful applicants to Horizon Europe who are expected to sign grant agreements by December 2022 and who have been unable to sign grant agreements with the EU.

It said it was disappointing that the EU had delayed associate membership of Horizon Europe and expressed frustration with the termination of grants, saying as per the EUs own guidance, UK entities should in theory be able to apply and participate in projects as we work towards association.

The government has been threatening to pull out of Horizon Europe altogether and proceed with what is known as the plan B research programme designed to rival the EU scheme.

However, there are reports of disagreements between the science minister, George Freeman, and the Treasury over the funding and structure of the alternative scheme.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:19:39 am
Heseltine claiming that if Bozo goes, Brexit goes.

He's deluded.

https://youtu.be/F3wCPfzTQOs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:19:39 am
Heseltine claiming that if Bozo goes, Brexit goes.

He's deluded.

https://youtu.be/F3wCPfzTQOs



Don't really see what's wrong with what he's saying. The stupid bint claiming to be a journalist is trying to twist it into something like him saying that the UK will rejoin the EU the day after Johnson is gone, but that's not what he's saying. He's basically saying that getting rid of Johnson would be the perfect opportunity for the Tories to change their course from being "The UK is great, fuck the EU even if it fucks up our country" to something more rational like "The UK might be out of the EU, but we should find ways to make it as easy as possible to trade, work and cooperate with them, because it's beneficial to our country". His point is that polls are showing that the amount of people thinking it was wrong to leave the EU or who at least feel that they've been worse off due to Brexit is increasing. And yeah, the numbers seem to support that feeling. At least, it's more substantive than her "Oh, well, I've not met ONE leave voter who has changed their opion". Probably, because the leave voters she knows spend half of the year sipping champaign in their chalets in France and all around the world.

He made a mistake by saying that once Johnson is gone, Brexit is gone, because it's not really what he's saying afterwards. It's a great slogan, but in the end, what he's saying is that getting rid of Johnson and the deluded fools surrounding him could mean that the Tories and therefore the UK might be shifting back to a closer alignment with the EU that would make it better for the people in the UK. And he has a point with that, because getting "Brexit done" might not help Johnson (or whoever might follow him) when the next election comes around and more and more people think they're worse off than before. It doesn't even have to be that they're thinking it's because of Brexit, but when they're worse off, there'll come a point where they'll start looking at the party in charge and "We got Brexit" done only works for a limited amount of time especially when people are struggling to pay their bills. Then they might be tempted to vote for other parties that might offer a solution for the issues whether that's about Brexit or about meassures taking in the internal workings of the country.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:10:39 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Don't really see what's wrong with what he's saying. The stupid bint claiming to be a journalist is trying to twist it into something like him saying that the UK will rejoin the EU the day after Johnson is gone, but that's not what he's saying. He's basically saying that getting rid of Johnson would be the perfect opportunity for the Tories to change their course from being "The UK is great, fuck the EU even if it fucks up our country" to something more rational like "The UK might be out of the EU, but we should find ways to make it as easy as possible to trade, work and cooperate with them, because it's beneficial to our country". His point is that polls are showing that the amount of people thinking it was wrong to leave the EU or who at least feel that they've been worse off due to Brexit is increasing. And yeah, the numbers seem to support that feeling. At least, it's more substantive than her "Oh, well, I've not met ONE leave voter who has changed their opion". Probably, because the leave voters she knows spend half of the year sipping champaign in their chalets in France and all around the world.

He made a mistake by saying that once Johnson is gone, Brexit is gone, because it's not really what he's saying afterwards. It's a great slogan, but in the end, what he's saying is that getting rid of Johnson and the deluded fools surrounding him could mean that the Tories and therefore the UK might be shifting back to a closer alignment with the EU that would make it better for the people in the UK. And he has a point with that, because getting "Brexit done" might not help Johnson (or whoever might follow him) when the next election comes around and more and more people think they're worse off than before. It doesn't even have to be that they're thinking it's because of Brexit, but when they're worse off, there'll come a point where they'll start looking at the party in charge and "We got Brexit" done only works for a limited amount of time especially when people are struggling to pay their bills. Then they might be tempted to vote for other parties that might offer a solution for the issues whether that's about Brexit or about meassures taking in the internal workings of the country.
I agree with your general point.  I thought Heseltine slightly fell into a trap but he's right that the Tories will likely use this as an opportunity to redefine Brexit as something more moderate.

The bit in bold is the terrible lazy argument put forward by a lot of commentators.  The polls, whilst imperfect, show an ongoing shifting of opinion.  The basic demographics of leave voters mean that without a single person changing their minds there will still be a natural shift.  And finally, basing a statement on the few dozen people the commentator knows is about as unscientific as it comes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 02:55:24 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July  5, 2022, 01:11:47 pm
That's true! Hmmm, how cheap is Portugal to live in? I hear it's nice
very cheap here , plus great climate, great food, socialist culture, but you might hate that they use Euros and the other (wrong?) color passports post Brexit.
Tip:  Helps a lot if you have eg. an Irish grandparent.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:34:56 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Don't really see what's wrong with what he's saying. The stupid bint claiming to be a journalist is trying to twist it into something like him saying that the UK will rejoin the EU the day after Johnson is gone, but that's not what he's saying. He's basically saying that getting rid of Johnson would be the perfect opportunity for the Tories to change their course from being "The UK is great, fuck the EU even if it fucks up our country" to something more rational like "The UK might be out of the EU, but we should find ways to make it as easy as possible to trade, work and cooperate with them, because it's beneficial to our country". His point is that polls are showing that the amount of people thinking it was wrong to leave the EU or who at least feel that they've been worse off due to Brexit is increasing. And yeah, the numbers seem to support that feeling. At least, it's more substantive than her "Oh, well, I've not met ONE leave voter who has changed their opion". Probably, because the leave voters she knows spend half of the year sipping champaign in their chalets in France and all around the world.

He made a mistake by saying that once Johnson is gone, Brexit is gone, because it's not really what he's saying afterwards. It's a great slogan, but in the end, what he's saying is that getting rid of Johnson and the deluded fools surrounding him could mean that the Tories and therefore the UK might be shifting back to a closer alignment with the EU that would make it better for the people in the UK. And he has a point with that, because getting "Brexit done" might not help Johnson (or whoever might follow him) when the next election comes around and more and more people think they're worse off than before. It doesn't even have to be that they're thinking it's because of Brexit, but when they're worse off, there'll come a point where they'll start looking at the party in charge and "We got Brexit" done only works for a limited amount of time especially when people are struggling to pay their bills. Then they might be tempted to vote for other parties that might offer a solution for the issues whether that's about Brexit or about meassures taking in the internal workings of the country.
Agreed. Except to point out that Heseltine was referring to his past (co-)coining of the phrase, 'if Boris goes, Brexit goes'. I cannot track down an exact date for this, but he wrote about in the Guardian in February, and and it appears to date back to sometime late last year. So, he wasn't even mentioning this in relation to the events of the past 24 hours.
