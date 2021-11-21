Rejoining is basically going to be an impossible for a while for a couple of reasons. First, we won't be able to join again on the same terms, and joining things like the Euro and Schengen are going to be a much tougher sell. I also think that by the time we're even talking about this the EU might have drifted even further in the direction of Federalisation and that becomes even harder.



The other problem is that the EU are not going to want to go through all the bollocks of Brexit again, so they're going to want an overwhelming mandate before they consider letting us back in. A 52/48 referendum result in favour of rejoining is not going to be enough to guarantee we're not going to be a trouble maker again, and I think it's going to take a generation at least before we get there.



I basically hate everything Starmer said, but at the same time I don't know what else I would have done in his position. It's going to be a long road to get back, and the first step is removing the hostility, normalising relationships with the EU, and getting onto a steady footing. And getting the Brexit zealots out of power of course.



If we had some form of PR, there would be a chance of a pro-EU party forming and making some progress, but under FPTP it would be suicide.