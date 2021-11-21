« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 354718 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:35:51 pm
Much as I despise the Tories I feel totally let down by Starmer on this one and for the first time seriously considering not voting Labour.  Cant vote for a party that feels that us ok to accept Brexit and get on with life.  That will be 5 Labour votes lost in one household.

Who do you think benefits the most from an election about Brexit, the Tories or Labour?

Do you think the Red Wall voters are ready to accept Brexit was a mistake and vote for Labour on a Rejoin manifesto?
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm »
Starmers Brexit policy is not brave or inspiring but reflects political reality. He knows the remotest hint about the single market or customs union would be the greatest gift to the Tories and their media clients, whod love nothing more than to fight the next election on it.
Offline B0151?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 11:46:49 pm »
Not been a fan of Starmer but he's not wrong on this. Personally nearly everyone I know voted against Brexit but I've never really heard it as an issue that people want to do over again. Obviously there were people who were very passionate about staying, I don't wish to dismiss them and I don't think their energy is wasted going forward, but I don't really believe enough of the country has the passion to do it again.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6603 on: Today at 06:39:31 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:46:49 pm
Not been a fan of Starmer but he's not wrong on this. Personally nearly everyone I know voted against Brexit but I've never really heard it as an issue that people want to do over again. Obviously there were people who were very passionate about staying, I don't wish to dismiss them and I don't think their energy is wasted going forward, but I don't really believe enough of the country has the passion to do it again.

Their energy is wasted going forward, there is absolutely no point trying to campaign on a returning to the eu platform and Starmer doesnt have the backing or skill to make a strong case to go into the single market or customs union. The Tories would be delighted if thats what Labour campaigned for.

I wouldnt however praise Starmer on this. When its come to Brexit, he has been wrong all the way in terms of his strategy.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6604 on: Today at 09:08:45 am »
Is Starmer going for a Red, White and Blue Brexit?  ;)

Seriously, it would be political suicide if Labour tried to take us back into the EU, SM or CU at the next GE.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6605 on: Today at 09:55:25 am »
Are any parties for going back into Europe?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6606 on: Today at 10:02:00 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:55:25 am
Are any parties for going back into Europe?

Lib Dems are.
Offline Lusty

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6607 on: Today at 10:16:40 am »
Rejoining is basically going to be an impossible for a while for a couple of reasons.  First, we won't be able to join again on the same terms, and joining things like the Euro and Schengen are going to be a much tougher sell.  I also think that by the time we're even talking about this the EU might have drifted even further in the direction of Federalisation and that becomes even harder.

The other problem is that the EU are not going to want to go through all the bollocks of Brexit again, so they're going to want an overwhelming mandate before they consider letting us back in.  A 52/48 referendum result in favour of rejoining is not going to be enough to guarantee we're not going to be a trouble maker again, and I think it's going to take a generation at least before we get there.

I basically hate everything Starmer said, but at the same time I don't know what else I would have done in his position.  It's going to be a long road to get back, and the first step is removing the hostility, normalising relationships with the EU, and getting onto a steady footing.  And getting the Brexit zealots out of power of course.

If we had some form of PR, there would be a chance of a pro-EU party forming and making some progress, but under FPTP it would be suicide.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6608 on: Today at 10:22:51 am »
Emily Thornberry on the TV this morning saying 'leaving the EU was a one way street' and that even if the country wanted to have another 2 years of fighting and another referendum they wouldn't be able to rejoin under the same terms they had before. They'd have to join the Euro, no more rebate, join Schengen.
Online west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6609 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:02:00 am
Lib Dems are.

Its a bit more nuanced then that. After 2019 Im guessing even they realise that campaigning to rejoin immediately is electorally toxic:

https://www.libdems.org.uk/eu-relationship
Offline killer-heels

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6610 on: Today at 10:24:40 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:23:15 am
Its a bit more nuanced then that. After 2019 Im guessing even they realise that campaigning to rejoin immediately is electorally toxic:

https://www.libdems.org.uk/eu-relationship

Yeah..but they still are and no doubt if they ever were in power (god forbid) they would push for that.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6611 on: Today at 10:28:54 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:16:40 am
Rejoining is basically going to be an impossible for a while for a couple of reasons.  First, we won't be able to join again on the same terms, and joining things like the Euro and Schengen are going to be a much tougher sell.  I also think that by the time we're even talking about this the EU might have drifted even further in the direction of Federalisation and that becomes even harder.

The other problem is that the EU are not going to want to go through all the bollocks of Brexit again, so they're going to want an overwhelming mandate before they consider letting us back in.  A 52/48 referendum result in favour of rejoining is not going to be enough to guarantee we're not going to be a trouble maker again, and I think it's going to take a generation at least before we get there.

I basically hate everything Starmer said, but at the same time I don't know what else I would have done in his position.  It's going to be a long road to get back, and the first step is removing the hostility, normalising relationships with the EU, and getting onto a steady footing.  And getting the Brexit zealots out of power of course.

If we had some form of PR, there would be a chance of a pro-EU party forming and making some progress, but under FPTP it would be suicide.
totally agree, going into an election with a manifesto committment to rejoin the EU / CU / SM would guarantee another Tory government.

I would like PR to come in after the next election and I think there may be the political will to do something too, assuming it's either a coalition/confidence and supply or a slim Labour majority
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6612 on: Today at 10:32:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:22:51 am
Emily Thornberry on the TV this morning saying 'leaving the EU was a one way street' and that even if the country wanted to have another 2 years of fighting and another referendum they wouldn't be able to rejoin under the same terms they had before. They'd have to join the Euro, no more rebate, join Schengen.
exactly this is why it was madness to leave or even consider leaving. We could pretty much veto anything we didn't like, opt out of other things like the Euro but to rejoin now would be on EU terms.

Nigel Frottage and his cabul and have royally screwed us for a generation
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6613 on: Today at 10:32:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:22:51 am
They'd have to join the Euro, no more rebate, join Schengen.


I know the British public has been conditioned to fear for their lives at the thought, but honestly Schengen and the Euro are good things that make life easier inside the EU
Online thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6614 on: Today at 10:38:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:23:15 am
Its a bit more nuanced then that. After 2019 Im guessing even they realise that campaigning to rejoin immediately is electorally toxic:

https://www.libdems.org.uk/eu-relationship
I voted LibDem in 2019 solely because of their stance on the EU.  Had the seat been competitive I would have voted tactically for the non-Tory party but it was predictably one-sided.

2019 was a bit different to now though as there was still the prospect of steering the ship away from the rocks in the form of a second/confirmatory referendum.  Now that we've well and truly smashed into the rocks though it makes sense for the mainstream political parties to take a more pragmatic policy view on EU membership.

I'm sure in time a one-policy party will form based on joining the EU (the polar opposite to UKIP) and will gradually gain support.  In a PR future it would likely get some seats and in a FPTP future it will put pressure on some of the mainstream parties to adopt the policy or risk haemorrhaging voters.  I wouldn't put it past the soulless Tory party at some point adopting a pro-EU position if they think it plays well with the electorate.

Unfortunately all of that is decades away and we'll have to suck it up for the foreseeable future.
Online thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6615 on: Today at 10:42:24 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:32:40 am

I know the British public has been conditioned to fear for their lives at the thought, but honestly Schengen and the Euro are good things that make life easier inside the EU
The Euro is more contentious as it's generally a bad fit at the two extremes of economic performance (e.g. it's been almost always undervalued for the German economy and was wildly overvalued for Greece).  The usual corrective forces can't really be applied.

The UK, of course, had the best of both worlds in many respects but didn't appreciate what it had.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6616 on: Today at 10:52:30 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:16:40 am
Rejoining is basically going to be an impossible for a while for a couple of reasons.  First, we won't be able to join again on the same terms, and joining things like the Euro and Schengen are going to be a much tougher sell.  I also think that by the time we're even talking about this the EU might have drifted even further in the direction of Federalisation and that becomes even harder.

The other problem is that the EU are not going to want to go through all the bollocks of Brexit again, so they're going to want an overwhelming mandate before they consider letting us back in.  A 52/48 referendum result in favour of rejoining is not going to be enough to guarantee we're not going to be a trouble maker again, and I think it's going to take a generation at least before we get there.

I basically hate everything Starmer said, but at the same time I don't know what else I would have done in his position.  It's going to be a long road to get back, and the first step is removing the hostility, normalising relationships with the EU, and getting onto a steady footing.  And getting the Brexit zealots out of power of course.

If we had some form of PR, there would be a chance of a pro-EU party forming and making some progress, but under FPTP it would be suicide.
I think I agree with all of that. Except, I think there is a position short of EU membership which might be acceptable to the UK general population and for the EU. That is, rejoining the SM and CU. So, the UK can keep the Pound - though it would have to accept freedom of movement. Then, maybe, one day rejoin the EU proper. Though, of course, without all the carve outs it once enjoyed.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6617 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:42:24 am
The Euro is more contentious as it's generally a bad fit at the two extremes of economic performance (e.g. it's been almost always undervalued for the German economy and was wildly overvalued for Greece).  The usual corrective forces can't really be applied.

The UK, of course, had the best of both worlds in many respects but didn't appreciate what it had.
Yep. Not being part of the Euro was a huge a deal. No chance of the UK of rejoining the EU and having that carve out again.
Offline Lusty

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6618 on: Today at 10:55:23 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:28:54 am
totally agree, going into an election with a manifesto committment to rejoin the EU / CU / SM would guarantee another Tory government.

I would like PR to come in after the next election and I think there may be the political will to do something too, assuming it's either a coalition/confidence and supply or a slim Labour majority
I think remainers need to start thinking about what that would mean for our relationship with the EU.

Any possible hope of seeing us rejoin in our lifetimes starts with Starmer winning the next election.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6619 on: Today at 10:55:54 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:32:40 am

I know the British public has been conditioned to fear for their lives at the thought, but honestly Schengen and the Euro are good things that make life easier inside the EU

I think she was alluding to the fact that people would have to give up their 'Britishness' by getting rid of their sacred GBP/Stirling and opening their borders. Yes, there could be major benefits to many in the UK it's about control/history/power.
Online west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6620 on: Today at 11:08:44 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:54:32 am
Yep. Not being part of the Euro was a huge a deal. No chance of the UK of rejoining the EU and having that carve out again.

I dont think its a big deal, theres plenty of countries that havent joined the Euro yet, and Im sure its a can that can be kicked far down the road such that it never happens.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6621 on: Today at 11:14:59 am »
Whether we go back in or not surely we should be given the option of changing paths?
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6622 on: Today at 11:18:53 am »
Just chatting with a fella in work who lives near Wigan and his neighbour is the kind of thing Starmer is up against. Voted Tory and says Bojo is doing a good job. When challenged he says "he got Brexit done ". When reminded its a clusterfuck, he won't have it, he got it done, that's what matters. Clueless :butt
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6623 on: Today at 11:23:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:08:44 am
I dont think its a big deal, theres plenty of countries that havent joined the Euro yet, and Im sure its a can that can be kicked far down the road such that it never happens.
Nope. Except for Denmark (and, formally, the UK), all EU members are obliged to join the Eurozone once they meet certain criteria. Croatia, for example, is expected to join the Eurozone in the New Year. The opt-out will never be offered to the UK again.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eurozone
Online west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6624 on: Today at 11:24:34 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:14:59 am
Whether we go back in or not surely we should be given the option of changing paths?

Absolutely, but I think its going to have to be baby steps, theres still too many people unwilling to open their eyes to the reality of Brexit, too much of the fallout is being conflated with the pandemic and Ukraine. Personally, the priority for me right now getting rid of these pig fuckers in Number 10, both from a Brexit point of view and the wider wellbeing of the country. As long as the Tories are in power, nothing will change Brexit wise (in fact it could get worse with NI) or anything else.
Online west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6625 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:23:09 am
Nope. Except for Denmark (and, formally, the UK), all EU members are obliged to join the Eurozone once they meet certain criteria. Croatia, for example, is expected to join the Eurozone in the New Year. The opt-out will never be offered to the UK again.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eurozone

The Czech Republic and Sweden dont seem to be in a rush either.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6626 on: Today at 11:32:35 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:28:54 am
totally agree, going into an election with a manifesto committment to rejoin the EU / CU / SM would guarantee another Tory government.

I would like PR to come in after the next election and I think there may be the political will to do something too, assuming it's either a coalition/confidence and supply or a slim Labour majority
Maybe we should learn the mistakes made on the EU referendum. give ourselves a  chance to reconsider in years to come. PR may stop governments like Johnsons but is that what it's all about now, we stop this type of government coming to power at the expense of a left wing gaining power. I would hope any growing movement towards PR considers this and thinks out a option for us to change our mind in the future rather than Labour supporters being stuck with a system that works against them.

My fear of PR is it will stop a Labour government from gaining power. it may also produce chaos as disagreements in Labour policys result in nothing getting passed.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6627 on: Today at 11:46:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:27:24 am
The Czech Republic and Sweden don’t seem to be in a rush either.
They might not be. But under the terms of Maastricht Treaty, they are indeed obliged to join the Eurozone when they fulfill certain criteria. Now, maybe they will deliberately fail to reach all necessary criteria. And maybe enforcement mechanisms are weak or non-existent. But I think if the UK was ever again considered for EU membership, everything would be nailed down to allow for no wriggle room. I think, though, the better solution - all round - would be for the UK to rejoin the SM and CU, retain The Pound, and have absolutely no voting rights within the EU. The UK are an untrustworthy partner for the EU; and in any case, the UK will not be up for rejoining in full this side of never.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Euro_convergence_criteria
Offline Lusty

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6628 on: Today at 12:02:35 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:14:59 am
Whether we go back in or not surely we should be given the option of changing paths?
What should happen, and what can happen, are two very different things.  Life isn't fair.
Online Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6629 on: Today at 12:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:46:06 am
I think, though, the better solution - all round - would be for the UK to rejoin the SM and CU, retain The Pound, and have absolutely no voting rights within the EU. The UK are an untrustworthy partner for the EU; and in any case, the UK will not be up for rejoining in full this side of never.

Probably. It runs into the problem of the country unequivocally being a rule-taker rather than rule-maker, which is an easy thing to argue against politically by a future ERG-style group.

We may end up in a situation where the UK sits in the SM/CU and carves out some sort of bespoke input on economic policy, whilst staying out of the EU's political sphere. But getting there will be a slow process of building trust, as opposed to the current constant antagonism and crying that we're not getting our way.
Online Elmo!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6630 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:55:25 am
Are any parties for going back into Europe?

The SNP... in a way.
