The east-west roads from Belfast-Derry have had significant investment from the last time I was over, though I was confused as to why most of it was limited to 40mph & coned with no one apparently working on it.



Ah, thats not directly because of the deal with the Tories, as far as Im aware. It was in the pipeline for over a decade - planning and environmental issues held it up. And, yes, its been a very slow process.Loads of infrastructure projects over ni have stalled. The a5 has been in planning and development for near 20 years.I think only 10-20% of the Tory money was earmarked for infrastructure.