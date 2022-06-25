Yeah, I live close to the other end of Switzerland and it's roughly the same here. Loads of people from here in Austria crossing the border to work in Switzerland or Liechtenstein, because they can earn more money there. In return loads of people from Switzerland come here to do their groceries, buy other stuff or just go to a restaurant, because stuff is just cheaper.



"simplify the planning process"



Four words that should send shivers down the spine of any regular person.



Same in the South of Germany, many work in Switzerland but live in Germany. And notoriously big hordes of Swiss residents come across the border and do their shopping in Germany. There were times when there was quite a bit of debate in these regions, because - especially at times when prices in Switzerland went up - huge numbers came over each Saturday for shopping sprees and German residents then faced huge queues and empty shelves at their local Aldi, Lidl or Ikea. But as with everything others were happy about it all (businesses thrived, restaurant were full).Absolutely.And this is only the beginning. They will try to get rid of rights and regulations on all fronts. Granted some may come with over regulation and there is, of course, always room for improvement, but generally EU regulations are there to protect someone or something that is worth protecting which would otherwise be endangered.Among all the arguments the "we will get rid of EU regulations and will come up with much better solutions" one (higher wages, better food safety, more environmental protection and so on) always seemed the most obviously false and cynical to me. How in the world would you ever believe that Tories would scrap rights and protections only to come up with better ones for those concerned? Why not keep the existing regulation and simply make it better over time? Only a four year old would believe shit like that.