I find it hilarious that nobody realised that the lack of workers would empower those working to demand wage rises and better working conditions.
Now, the same dickheads are passing laws to allow "agency workers" to come in and take over the striking workers aren't doing.
Where the fuck are these workers coming from?
We haven't got enough workers to fill the vacancies that already exist.
Absolute fucking idiots.
Where are all the "they need us more than we need them" brigade now
Bozo and his cabal did often parrot the line of the UK heading "towards a high wage, high skill, high productivity and yes thereby low tax economy, similar to Switzerland. As usual with the idiot he hadn't thought it through.
Switzerland has, or at least had, the world's highest minimum wage at around £20/hour - or around £40k/year on a 40 hour week. UK workers are being told not to ask for pay rises far below that for fear of "embedding inflation". Quite how the government hoped to become a high wage economy without causing inflation is anyone's guess.
I'm not against the idea and increased automation combined with higher wages is a good aspiration. British business has for a long time underinvested in technology, instead plugging gaps with cheap labour. It's a bit misleading to blame the EU though when countries like Germany, France (!), Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria etc. have higher productivity than the UK. I've yet to see any incentives from the government to encourage higher productivity - it feels like a hands-off policy of letting things break and hoping businesses make the choice to reinvest rather than relocate.