2nd referendum wasn't allowed as there was a high chance remain would have won. A lot of the younger people didn't vote, or weren't allowed to vote, plus others voted leave as a protest vote, in their attempt to make it close.
Corbyn knew that, Tories knew that and that's why a 2nd referendum wasn't allowed. Which is why it's utterly bizarre that politicians (esp from the Labour camp) and certain posters don't feel they should be clamouring to get back in anytime soon for fear of pissing off the leavers? What about the remain folk, who I'm sure are larger in numbers