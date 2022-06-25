« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 351500 times)

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 08:23:33 am »
Quote from: lamad on June 25, 2022, 03:46:38 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/what-have-we-done-six-years-on-uk-counts-the-cost-of-brexit

Quote:
On 23 June 2016, Geoffrey Betts, the managing director of a small office supplies business in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, had high hopes for his firm, and the British economy, when he voted for Brexit.

I thought we would be like  here we go, here we go. We are going to become the most competitive country in Europe and we are going to be encouraging business. Now I think: What have we done?

His firm, Stewart Superior, has survived, but not without major restructuring and huge efforts to get around obstacles that Brexit has put in the way of the export side of the business.

In late 2020 Betts decided there was no option but to set up a depot inside the EU single market  in the Netherlands  at considerable expense, to avoid costly delays in transit, mountains of Brexit-related paperwork at the border, and VAT issues when sending goods to customers on the continent.

The switch means that, 18 months on, he has retained a decent slice of trade with customers inside the EU. But because his goods are now distributed from the Dutch depot, tax revenues which would have gone to the UK exchequer now go to the Dutch government instead. Jobs have been created in Holland, not here. Goods that would have been transported from the UK  and created work and employment here  are instead sent direct from the Netherlands to EU destinations, including Ireland.

Last year, with Covid adding to its problems, Stewart Superior lost money for the first time in 20 years.

Betts is very disappointed with the UK government. We are not shipping anything like the amount we were. As a country, we were supposed to be out there trading with the world and yet nothing has happened except we have got a load more paperwork and we have lost lots of our business. It is completely bonkers.

Asked whether, with hindsight, he would vote Leave if there was a referendum today, Betts says: I think on the basis of what has happened, I would say No.
---

Is it just me who thinks all those business owners who voted Leave and now moan about the state of their businesses can go fuck themselves? Especially as they still seem to have this idea that the politicians have fucked it all up, i.e. if only Brexit had been done right there would have been riches down the road for them all? I mean, the Tories pretty much fuck up everything (and then some), but they were repeatedly voted in, so hardly surprising that things have gone tits up. But there never was a Brexit that would have worked, Tory or not.

Generally how difficult is it to grasp the idea of the single market with no borders, no customs, no limits, and the fact that you cannot willy nilly export to other countries worldwide simply based on your own idea of exporting (as there are international rules for cross border trading, plus, gasp, the other side usually does not want to completely roll over for anything British). I always wonder how these people managed to set up a successful business in the first place. Then again, being a member in the world's biggest market probably made it somewhat easy...

Excellent analyses. Could well form the classic "in memoriam" to what these Tory bastards ripped away from 66 millions of us, from our children, from their children and way on down that future never-ending Yellow Brick Road.

And all of this so that these selfish twattish Tory millionaires & billionaires wouldn't have to pay taxes on their mega-stashes come 2020 was it? DIRTY GREEDY BASTARDS!!
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,167
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 08:37:46 am »
Quote from: lamad on June 25, 2022, 03:46:38 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/what-have-we-done-six-years-on-uk-counts-the-cost-of-brexit

Quote:
On 23 June 2016, Geoffrey Betts, the managing director of a small office supplies business in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, had high hopes for his firm, and the British economy, when he voted for Brexit.

I thought we would be like  here we go, here we go. We are going to become the most competitive country in Europe and we are going to be encouraging business. Now I think: What have we done?

His firm, Stewart Superior, has survived, but not without major restructuring and huge efforts to get around obstacles that Brexit has put in the way of the export side of the business.

In late 2020 Betts decided there was no option but to set up a depot inside the EU single market  in the Netherlands  at considerable expense, to avoid costly delays in transit, mountains of Brexit-related paperwork at the border, and VAT issues when sending goods to customers on the continent.

The switch means that, 18 months on, he has retained a decent slice of trade with customers inside the EU. But because his goods are now distributed from the Dutch depot, tax revenues which would have gone to the UK exchequer now go to the Dutch government instead. Jobs have been created in Holland, not here. Goods that would have been transported from the UK  and created work and employment here  are instead sent direct from the Netherlands to EU destinations, including Ireland.

Last year, with Covid adding to its problems, Stewart Superior lost money for the first time in 20 years.

Betts is very disappointed with the UK government. We are not shipping anything like the amount we were. As a country, we were supposed to be out there trading with the world and yet nothing has happened except we have got a load more paperwork and we have lost lots of our business. It is completely bonkers.

Asked whether, with hindsight, he would vote Leave if there was a referendum today, Betts says: I think on the basis of what has happened, I would say No.
---

Is it just me who thinks all those business owners who voted Leave and now moan about the state of their businesses can go fuck themselves? Especially as they still seem to have this idea that the politicians have fucked it all up, i.e. if only Brexit had been done right there would have been riches down the road for them all? I mean, the Tories pretty much fuck up everything (and then some), but they were repeatedly voted in, so hardly surprising that things have gone tits up. But there never was a Brexit that would have worked, Tory or not.

Generally how difficult is it to grasp the idea of the single market with no borders, no customs, no limits, and the fact that you cannot willy nilly export to other countries worldwide simply based on your own idea of exporting (as there are international rules for cross border trading, plus, gasp, the other side usually does not want to completely roll over for anything British). I always wonder how these people managed to set up a successful business in the first place. Then again, being a member in the world's biggest market probably made it somewhat easy...

No it's not just you. I was made up when that eel farmer was moaning and the report went "but you voted leave". The only way we will get out of this shitshow and get anywhere near a proper relationship with the EU is for Brexit to cause hardship and for these idiots who voted for it to suffer and then for them to convince the leavers that they were wrong.

Logged
Scouse not English

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 08:41:26 am »
Youll never convince leavers they were wrong-theyll just blame others. Its basic human psychology, unfortunately.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,950
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 09:05:57 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:41:26 am
Youll never convince leavers they were wrong-theyll just blame others. Its basic human psychology, unfortunately.
Have to agree with this. There might be in total half a dozen that happily voted leave that see the consequences come and directly hit them.  All too easy to blame covid , the war , remoaners blocking proper brexit, purple Aki or whatever than accept it's their doing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,167
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 09:06:23 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:41:26 am
Youll never convince leavers they were wrong-theyll just blame others. Its basic human psychology, unfortunately.

The hardcore dickheads and the racist bastards no, they'd rather die in poverty than admit they are wrong, but there will be enough who will accept they were lied to and who will change their minds. Also, loads of brexiteers will die off and be replaced by the generation that will suffer the consequences of this shitshow

Just been a report on the radio about how fucked the economy is with the BOE Governor putting some blame on the lack of workers.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,893
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 09:56:51 am »
2nd referendum wasn't allowed as there was a high chance remain would have won. A lot of the younger people didn't vote, or weren't allowed to vote, plus others voted leave as a protest vote, in their attempt to make it close.

Corbyn knew that, Tories knew that and that's why a 2nd referendum wasn't allowed. Which is why it's utterly bizarre that politicians (esp from the Labour camp) and certain posters don't feel they should be clamouring to get back in anytime soon for fear of pissing off the leavers? What about the remain folk, who I'm sure are larger in numbers
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 10:03:16 am »
I find it hilarious that nobody realised that the lack of workers would empower those working to demand wage rises and better working conditions. 

Now, the same dickheads are passing laws to allow "agency workers" to come in and take over the striking workers aren't doing.

Where the fuck are these workers coming from? 

We haven't got enough workers to fill the vacancies that already exist. 

Absolute fucking idiots.

Where are all the "they need us more than we need them" brigade now  :butt
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 