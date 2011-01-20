« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 17, 2022, 04:00:58 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June 17, 2022, 03:47:11 pm
I think of it as 2-0 to Russia.

We're not even making any subs or tactical changes either...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 18, 2022, 12:19:31 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 17, 2022, 04:00:58 pm
We're not even making any subs or tactical changes either...
You're not equating pep and Boris are you?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 18, 2022, 01:35:47 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 16, 2022, 09:38:23 pm

Reeves' non-committal stance is what they need to have.

The Tories don't talk, pre-election, about how they're going to cut health, education and policing budgets.

Flagshagging Brexwits aren't going to vote Labour, and Labour risk alienating Remainers by clinging to the cluster fuck that is this Brexit.

The weak and cowardly approach to the EU (going back to Corbyn), leading to a failure to call-out delusion and bellendery, is a part of why we're in this mess in the first place.

Agree with that. No way I'm voting Labour if they don't oppose Brexit

Where I live, they could put a stunned donkey in and still win it

Guess us remoaners have to make a stand as fucking no one else will
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:16:54 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/19/labour-must-break-partys-silence-on-brexit-says-stella-creasy

Labour must break partys silence on Brexit, says Stella Creasy

A prominent Labour MP today condemns her partys self-imposed silence on Brexit, saying it is playing into Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons hands and hampering attempts to tackle urgent issues such as the cost of living crisis and climate change.

Writing for the Observer, Stella Creasy suggests Labours defensive approach amounts to a betrayal of those who voted to remain in the EU in 2016.

Labour, she argues, cannot and must not wait until after the next general election to speak out about areas in which Brexit is clearly failing, and the benefits of cooperating more closely with our European neighbours.

For fear of saying the wrong thing, many in Labour claim it is better to say nothing at all about Brexit. But such reticence does not honour those who voted Leave  or Remain, she writes. Each wanted their vote to mean something better than chaos at the borders or businesses in peril.

Creasy, who chairs the Labour Movement for Europe, adds: Whether [it is] businesses overwhelmed with red tape, [or] care homes missing staff or rising food prices, the public are asking why such difficulties keep happening  and finding MPs avoiding an honest answer, let alone a solution. To fix something, you first must name it. And that means getting over the myth that talking about Europe is code for re-running referendums.

Her comments come amid growing frustration among many Labour MPs and activists about Keir Starmers refusal to address in any detail the Brexit issue  one on which he campaigned vigorously before he became leader, and was prepared to defy then leader Jeremy Corbyn. Starmer was a leading proponent of a second referendum on EU membership, arguing that membership was indisputably in the UKs national interest.

Now, however, the Labour leadership  based on its reading of focus-group data  is reluctant to let any of its MPs speak out about closer links with Europe or too favourably about what the EU does, for fear of alienating pro-Brexit voters behind the red wall. It also believes Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson will jump at any chance to attack the party as wanting to rejoin the EU.

Last Monday, at a meeting of the parliamentary Labour party, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told MPs that when talking about the Northern Ireland protocol it was important to make clear that both sides  Brussels and not just the UK government  had to be more flexible. MPs saw his remarks as an instruction not to allow themselves to be branded as too pro-EU in the media, or by the Tories.

One senior member of the front bench said: All this does is create a vacuum, one in which we say nothing at all, and Johnson can dictate the debate about Europe and Brexit. It is very frustrating. At some point we have to start speaking up on this issue.

No one in the parliamentary party is advocating a policy of rejoining the EU. But there are those who would like to see closer involvement with the single market under a Labour government, and a return to EU free-movement rules, particularly as evidence grows that Brexit is harming trade, and contributing to rising prices.

Many of these MPs say Starmer should make a speech spelling out how Labour accepts that Brexit is irreversible and is not in favour of re-entering the EU, but is still true to its values as an internationalist party that wants to build closer links with our European partners.

Last week, Labour shadow minister Anna McMorrin was reprimanded by the Labour leadership for saying she would like to see the UK return to the EU single market if her party formed the next government.

In her article, Creasy writes: We cant solve the cost of living crisis without revisiting what leaving the single market and customs union has done to grocery shopping. Economic growth has fallen 4% on the 2016 trend  every percentage point representing £9bn in lost revenues for vital public services. How can it be fair our constituents are now paying more to feed their families, small businesses are struggling to import or export and our children are missing opportunities, all while a political elite still claim to be taking back control  just not yet.

A motion to the Labour party conference in Liverpool in September, put forward by the Labour Campaign for Free Movement, and backed by Momentum, supports returning to the EUs open borders agreement.

Ben Tausz, from the Labour Campaign for Free Movement, said: Ending free movement was the biggest expansion of border controls in the UKs recent history, but attacks on migrants rights and human rights are still intensifying. The Tories anti-migrant agenda is designed to divide working-class people and convince us that foreigners are to blame for falling living standards. That was the narrative at the heart of their Leave campaign, and we arent going to defeat it by pretending its not happening or, worse, peddling a soft version it.

Most Labour members agree, and we expect a strong showing for our motion this year.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:37:38 am
Can understand Labours reticence to refer to Brexit while the mess plays out.  Now it is evident there are zip upsides but plenty downsides Brexit needs called out for what it is.

Id imagine Labour is wrestling with the potential impact on the red wall constituencies.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:10:41 pm
Stella makes some excellent points I agree with but it's wrong to rule out the possibility of re-joining the EU or the SM in the future, I know the country is suffering due to lack of EU Labour but Momentum motion on Free movement is political suicide. it's the worst possible argument to make when it comes to fighting this Tory Brexit. if this becomes Labour policy then forget it, they will be handing the next election to the Tory's on a plate just as they did in 2019.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:03:25 am

John Harris in The Guardian:


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/19/tories-brexit-britain-voter-demographics-leave-eu



The Tories Brexit obsession has no future in a changing Britain. They just wont admit it

Shifting voter demographics and the dire consequences of leaving the EU are now clear  but are yet to prompt a rethink


In December 2016, only six months after the Brexit referendum, there was a byelection in the constituency of Sleaford and North Hykeham, Lincolnshire, part of an area where 62% of voters had backed leaving the EU. The local Tory MP had resigned over his differences with Theresa May and her government over its treatment of refugees, international aid and attempts to cut parliament out of the Brexit process  and thereby triggered a contest defined by the idea that we had to confront the EU and escape its grip as soon as possible. The Tories campaigned with the slogan Brexit means Brexit and the promise of a fully independent, sovereign country, and won over 50% of the vote, with Ukip coming a distant second.

When I spent time there, what was interesting was not the rather muted battle between the parties, but a glaring generational divide, which was clear as soon as I started talking to people. At one end of the spectrum, most people over 60 were still worked up about the EU, equally vocal about a range of issues that swirled around it, and worried that Westminster might somehow snatch Brexit away. But anyone under 30 responded to questions about such things either with pro-remain opinions, or indifferent shrugs.

I think the older people voted to come out, said one woman, who snugly fitted into the first category.

They want to see this country as it was, offered her husband. All the old values have gone, havent they? There doesnt seem to be much pride in the country.

Sleafords Brexit byelection: a people united by fear for the future Guardian
As had long been the norm, these sentiments often blurred into fairly pungent opinions about immigration, and claims about shadowy forces trying to deny Britain its destiny. But when we spoke to students from a nearby further education college, the only political issues that seemed to count were the near-impossibility of getting somewhere to live and the lack of good local jobs: any talk about the stuff of nationhood and belonging drew endless blank looks, almost as if I was speaking another language.


Six years on, despite the governments sliding popularity, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is keeping this division festering on. His attempts to move on from his recent no-confidence vote centre on his governments battle with liberal left lawyers and the European court of human rights over a truly mind-boggling asylum policy; and its reckless approach to the Northern Ireland protocol is all about the idea that if everything else fails, the Brexit wars will have to be restarted. The mixture of nostalgia, belligerence and a zealous belief in sovereignty  whatever that means  that came to the fore in 2016 has never really gone away. Conservatisms offer to anyone unmoved by such abstracts, moreover, is once again a mystery.

What the governments current contortions really betray is its anxiety about the Brexit projects long-term survival. As they try and shore up an increasingly feeble prime minister, Brexiters are not behaving like people who won, but people brimming with fear and paranoia. On the day of Johnsons no-confidence vote, Jacob Rees-Mogg warned  despite plenty of evidence to the contrary  that Tory opponents of the prime minister were hostile to Brexit and that the ballot would undermine the Brexit referendum. Suella Braverman, the governments in-house brains trust and attorney general, last week dismissed concerns about Northern Ireland as remainiac make-believe. The rightwing press is full of talk of remainer plots, including Keir Starmers alleged secret plan to take us back into Europe.


Somewhere in their souls, the cleverer Brexiters presumably know two things. One is that there will be no material benefits from life outside the EU, and that its dire effects on the economy are now becoming crystal clear. The other echoes what I found in Sleaford: the fact that the vote to exit the EU was the product of a unique political moment based on delicate age demographics that have already shifted, which confirms the sense that hardcore Brexitism is a doomed creed. It will fade as the future takes shape and Brexits dire consequences become inescapable. But as panic sets in, the strongest Tory instinct is not to rethink. Instead, the most doctrinaire and stupid Conservatives see no other option than to double down.

History very often works like this. Partisans sometimes rejoice in seemingly historic triumphs that are followed by defeat and retreat, something that may yet apply to both the referendum, and Johnsons win in 2019 (shades here of George Dangerfields famous critique of the Liberal landslide of 1906: from that victory they never recovered). Among revolutionaries and zealots  a description that surely fits many Tory Brexiters  there is always a tendency to assume that if things slip, the apparent supporters of a cause will be as passionate and driven as the people at the top, and equally attached to their big ideas. The truth is that if a revolution fails to deliver the most basic gains for people, it will sooner or later founder; and that in any case, most of us tend to quickly get bored and frustrated by fanatics. Johnson once showed signs of understanding this: it seemed to be the essence of his promise to get Brexit done. In that context, in the midst of a cost of living crisis, the spectacle of him and his allies threatening to undo it and wallow in complete arcana is quite something.

In Sleaford and elsewhere, I suspect that even many of the apparently hardened Brexiters of 2016 will be left cold, but that is only half the point. Remember: 73% of 18- to 24-year-olds voted remain. Among the 25-34 age group, the figure was 62%. Three years ago, when hardcore Tories raised the union jack and flirted with a no-deal Brexit, 68% of over-65s said they supported that course of action, but the figure for 18-24s was a measly 14%. Does that suggest any kind of firm foundation for a Tory future based on flag-waving belligerence and endless fights with Brussels?

Clearly not, and the same, refreshingly hopeful argument may apply to the political present. If the Conservatives lose next weeks byelections in Devon and West Yorkshire, we will presumably hear a lot about Partygate and peoples doubts about the prime ministers fitness for office. What we also ought to consider is something that is going to become more and more obvious: the fact that Johnson and his stubborn allies are starting to look like generals fighting the last war, wilfully oblivious to how much their home country is changing, and the uselessness of their tattered maps.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:18:33 pm
Keir Starmer to rule out return of free movement across Europe

Quote
Sir Keir Starmer is preparing a speech about immigration in which he will rule out bringing back free movement with Europe if Labour wins the next election, The Times has learnt.

Spoiler
Under the free movement of labour principle of the single market, citizens of EU member states were able to live and work in the UK while Britain was part of the bloc.

Although Starmer has been adamant that Labour will not campaign to rejoin the EU under his leadership, some of his MPs want him to seek a closer relationship with Brussels which could include a new immigration pact.

As part of his leadership campaign in 2020 Starmer promised Labour members he would defend free movement as we leave the EU. However, he now wants to scotch any suggestion that he would agree to a return of free movement as he tries to win back voters the party lost to the Conservatives at the last election. A Labour source said: Keir recognises that its time to put a line in the sand and stop any speculation about what our position on immigration might be.

Starmers stance could run into opposition from some Labour MPs. Yesterday Stella Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow and chairwoman of the Labour Movement for Europe, attacked her partys silence on Brexit.

For fear of saying the wrong thing, many in Labour claim it is better to say nothing at all about Brexit, she wrote in The Observer. But such reticence does not honour those who voted Leave  or Remain.

She added: We cant solve the cost-of-living crisis without revisiting what leaving the single market and customs union has done to grocery shopping.

Last week it emerged that Anna McMorrin, a frontbencher and the MP for Cardiff North, had told a meeting: I hope eventually we will get back into the single market and the customs union and who knows in the future.

The Labour Campaign for Free Movement is putting forward a motion to the partys annual conference in September calling for a return to open borders with the EU. It is backed by Momentum, the left-wing campaign group.

In a speech to Labour councillors yesterday, Starmer said that nothing could make me angrier than the governments Rwanda resettlement policy.

The governments Rwanda policy is designed to fail, he said. They know it is unworkable and extortionate. And they knew that they were acting unlawfully. But they went ahead anyway. Because by picking a fight they could find someone else to blame and feed on yet more division . . . nothing could make me angrier.

In an interview last night with The Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4, David Miliband, the former Labour foreign secretary, said that while the party should not seek to rejoin the EU, there are wider sets of questions about regulatory standards, about migration, about refugees, about politics.

He added: Brexits happened and Labour cant promise to reverse Brexit. Were not going to reopen the question of a referendum on rejoining the European Union. But Brexit isnt working.

Brexit is costing us economically, its costing us socially. Its costing us politically.

Gordon Brown, the former Labour prime minister, urged Starmer to ignore reports in The Times that shadow cabinet ministers believe their leader is boring voters. He told the BBC: Whats exciting about the possibility of Keir Starmers leadership is, he will have a plan for Britain. He will show how we can get back growth. He will show how we can get living standards rising again and he will show how we can have a fairer society that deals with problems like climate change.

https://archive.ph/V23WK
[close]
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:20:53 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:18:33 pm
Keir Starmer to rule out return of free movement across Europe

Spoiler
Under the free movement of labour principle of the single market, citizens of EU member states were able to live and work in the UK while Britain was part of the bloc.

Although Starmer has been adamant that Labour will not campaign to rejoin the EU under his leadership, some of his MPs want him to seek a closer relationship with Brussels which could include a new immigration pact.

As part of his leadership campaign in 2020 Starmer promised Labour members he would defend free movement as we leave the EU. However, he now wants to scotch any suggestion that he would agree to a return of free movement as he tries to win back voters the party lost to the Conservatives at the last election. A Labour source said: Keir recognises that its time to put a line in the sand and stop any speculation about what our position on immigration might be.

Starmers stance could run into opposition from some Labour MPs. Yesterday Stella Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow and chairwoman of the Labour Movement for Europe, attacked her partys silence on Brexit.

For fear of saying the wrong thing, many in Labour claim it is better to say nothing at all about Brexit, she wrote in The Observer. But such reticence does not honour those who voted Leave  or Remain.

She added: We cant solve the cost-of-living crisis without revisiting what leaving the single market and customs union has done to grocery shopping.

Last week it emerged that Anna McMorrin, a frontbencher and the MP for Cardiff North, had told a meeting: I hope eventually we will get back into the single market and the customs union and who knows in the future.

The Labour Campaign for Free Movement is putting forward a motion to the partys annual conference in September calling for a return to open borders with the EU. It is backed by Momentum, the left-wing campaign group.

In a speech to Labour councillors yesterday, Starmer said that nothing could make me angrier than the governments Rwanda resettlement policy.

The governments Rwanda policy is designed to fail, he said. They know it is unworkable and extortionate. And they knew that they were acting unlawfully. But they went ahead anyway. Because by picking a fight they could find someone else to blame and feed on yet more division . . . nothing could make me angrier.

In an interview last night with The Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4, David Miliband, the former Labour foreign secretary, said that while the party should not seek to rejoin the EU, there are wider sets of questions about regulatory standards, about migration, about refugees, about politics.

He added: Brexits happened and Labour cant promise to reverse Brexit. Were not going to reopen the question of a referendum on rejoining the European Union. But Brexit isnt working.

Brexit is costing us economically, its costing us socially. Its costing us politically.

Gordon Brown, the former Labour prime minister, urged Starmer to ignore reports in The Times that shadow cabinet ministers believe their leader is boring voters. He told the BBC: Whats exciting about the possibility of Keir Starmers leadership is, he will have a plan for Britain. He will show how we can get back growth. He will show how we can get living standards rising again and he will show how we can have a fairer society that deals with problems like climate change.

https://archive.ph/V23WK
[close]

Hes a frustrating guy
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:38:57 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:20:53 pm
Hes a frustrating guy

It's another leadership campaign promise broken as well, although I doubt many on here will care judging by the reaction Owen Jones' article on Starmer's broken pledges got.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:42:11 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:20:53 pm
Hes a frustrating guy


That's one description, sure

As Incorrigible puts it:

Quote
Starmer is utterly wrong about this

The thing about leadership is that you need the moral courage to argue, based on facts & evidence, for what is right & best for the country

Instead Starmer is surrendering to right wing bigotry

What is the point of @UKLabour?


What is the point of Labour?

It seems to be: "Follow Tory policy, only with the rough edges filed down a little"


The problem for Labour themselves with this short-term thinking, is that they create a sense of 'what's the point of voting for you if you're just going to imitate another party? Might as well vote for the other party. You're all the same." amongst the electorate (I know it's contentious, but I believe the New Labour period really spread this mentality)

Whoever wins the next GE is going to face one almightly shitefest. There's going to be huge problems to overcome, problems mostly caused by Tory policy. A timid, Tory-lite government won't even begin to be able to resolve these (the cure for Tory cuntery isn't a watered-down dose of Tory cuntery)

To have any hope of creating a platform to build on, the next non-Tory government needs to be revolutionary. It needs to at least try to do things differently. Make a real difference to the lives of ordinary working people (c). Otherwise, even more people are just going to conclude "What's the point in voting Labour; they're not really any different to the Tories"



Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:44:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:42:11 pm

That's one description, sure

As Incorrigible puts it:


What is the point of Labour?

It seems to be: "Follow Tory policy, only with the rough edges filed down a little"


The problem for Labour themselves with this short-term thinking, is that they create a sense of 'what's the point of voting for you if you're just going to imitate another party? Might as well vote for the other party. You're all the same." amongst the electorate (I know it's contentious, but I believe the New Labour period really spread this mentality)

Whoever wins the next GE is going to face one almightly shitefest. There's going to be huge problems to overcome, problems mostly caused by Tory policy. A timid, Tory-lite government won't even begin to be able to resolve these (the cure for Tory cuntery isn't a watered-down dose of Tory cuntery)

To have any hope of creating a platform to build on, the next non-Tory government needs to be revolutionary. It needs to at least try to do things differently. Make a real difference to the lives of ordinary working people (c).



You know you're talking about British voters?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:46:13 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:44:07 pm
You know you're talking about British voters?

Shit, well pointed out. Thought we were talking about Klingon politics for a minute.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:55:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:46:13 pm
Shit, well pointed out. Thought we were talking about Klingon politics for a minute.

Just because we think something is logical and makes sense, doesn't mean British voters will think the same way. From my experience, what political analysts say about the political situation chimes closer with how politics in this country turns out, than what I think of the political situation. Nowadays I am ultra cynical about the politics in this country. And as a result, I have a better anticipation of how the polls turn out.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:59:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:42:11 pm

That's one description, sure



I was just being kind and civil, i know others would feel more strongly. He doesn't want to alienate a core part of his voters, but in using the language he's using, he's not really appealing to anyone. As you rightly pointed out, what makes him different?

I said a few weeks ago, you hardly get politicians who are strong in their conviction and utterly principled, see Bernie Sanders.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:04:49 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:59:18 pm
I was just being kind and civil, i know others would feel more strongly. He doesn't want to alienate a core part of his voters, but in using the language he's using, he's not really appealing to anyone. As you rightly pointed out, what makes him different?

I said a few weeks ago, you hardly get politicians who are strong in their conviction and utterly principled, see Bernie Sanders.

The right are strong in their conviction to keep anyone of that ilk out. 2017, Corbyn energised the left. The elderly right were even more energised in their effort to keep him out. 2019, Corbyn was a loser from the start. The elderly right's vote dropped a bit from 2017, as they weren't as motivated to keep him out. Cf. parliament.gov's stats on the electoral demographics of 2017 and 2019.

IIRC Major achieved the biggest electoral vote in UK history. IIRC Kinnock had energised the left prior to the election, which only made the right more determined to keep him out.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:10:38 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:04:49 pm
The right are strong in their conviction to keep anyone of that ilk out. 2017, Corbyn energised the left. The elderly right were even more energised in their effort to keep him out. 2019, Corbyn was a loser from the start. The elderly right's vote dropped a bit from 2017, as they weren't as motivated to keep him out. Cf. parliament.gov's stats on the electoral demographics of 2017 and 2019.

IIRC Major achieved the biggest electoral vote in UK history. IIRC Kinnock had energised the left prior to the election, which only made the right more determined to keep him out.


Kinnock had actually alienated the left. Expelled many of them.
