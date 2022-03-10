« previous next »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/apr/29/jacob-rees-mogg-brexit-disaster-leaving-eu-boris-johnson?CMP=fb_gu#Echobox=1651250774

Jacob Rees-Mogg has given the game away  even this government knows Brexit is a disaster

Jonathan Freedland

Leaving the EU was the point of Johnsons administration. Without that goal, its founding purpose has gone

The definition of a gaffe is when a politician accidentally tells the truth. So ruled the veteran Washington journalist Michael Kinsley, who would surely take delight in the textbook example of the form served up on Thursday by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the satirically titled minister for Brexit opportunities.

On a visit to the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone, hi-vis gilet over his double-breasted suit, Rees-Mogg announced that the government was delaying yet again the imposition of post-Brexit border checks on imports from the EU. He asked the public to celebrate this decision, on the grounds that it would save £1bn a year and help hard-pressed consumers by avoiding an increase in the cost of imported food. Enforcing post-Brexit checks, said the minister, would have been an act of self-harm.

You read that right. Jacob Rees-Mogg, arch-leaver and longtime loather of the EU, is now parroting lines from the remain campaign. He is admitting that implementing Brexit in full, honouring the 2016 promise to take back control of Britains borders, would be an act of self-harm.

Theres plenty to attack here, starting with the nerve of hailing this move as saving Britons £1bn, when this was £1bn that Britons would never have had to spend at all if it hadnt been for Brexit. Or you could share the outrage of British farmers, appalled that, thanks to Brexit, they have been left at a serious competitive disadvantage: they now face onerous and costly checks when they ship their goods across the Channel, while French, Italian or Spanish farmers face no such hassle moving their products in the other direction. Or you could worry along with the British Veterinary Association, which warns that not checking food imports leaves Britain exposed to catastrophic animal diseases such as African swine fever  a risk that was reduced when Britain was part of the EUs integrated and highly responsive surveillance systems. Or you could join the lament of the UK Major Ports Group, whose members have spent hundreds of millions of pounds building checking facilities, which now stand unused as bespoke white elephants.

But put all that aside for a moment and grasp the full meaning of Rees-Moggs admission. He and his fellow Brexiters once looked forward to these border checks, seeing them not merely as a price worth paying for leaving the EU but as a genuine benefit. Britain would at last be free to set its own food standards, superior to the EUs. And yet now the minister admits that putting up barriers just makes food more expensive for British consumers and risks bankrupting British farmers: precisely the act of self-harm remainers always said it would be. The irony of hearing Rees-Mogg declare that free trade is hugely advantageous to consumers after he and his comrades pulled us out of the largest, most successful free trade bloc in the world  the European single market  would be funny if it werent so bitter.

At a stroke, the minister for Brexit opportunities has implicitly admitted that there are none  or, at the very least, any opportunities are outweighed by costs so great they represent economic self-mutilation. In the long story of Britains needless, pointless departure from the EU, the Rees-Mogg admission should count as a milestone.

Which is not to say the Conservatives wont keep banging the Brexit drum, hoping it will rally the electoral coalition it summoned back in 2019. But the sound, always hollow, will now be hollower still: thanks to Rees-Mogg, the Brexiters themselves have admitted as much.

This matters not just as a twist in the Brexit saga but for the life expectancy of this government. For Brexit was this governments founding purpose. When the best that even the loudest advocates for that project can promise is a delay in its realisation, its clear: the drive has gone. And without such a goal, a destination to aim for, governing parties drift and become vulnerable.

If the two usual determinants of an incumbent administrations popularity are the economy and the personal standing of the leader, those now combine dangerously for the Tories. The cost of living crisis is both deep and wide, reaching into families that had previously been getting by, albeit with a struggle. Its the mother living off a tin of soup for herself so her children can eat; its the parent getting the kids to change into pyjamas when they get home from school, to avoid wearing out their uniforms.

But this crisis runs in parallel with Partygate, each revelation of indulgence in Downing Street affronting not only those who followed the rules and denied themselves contact with loved ones during lockdown, but all those who do not have the money to put bread on the table, let alone pay for a suitcase full of booze. This is a Marie Antoinette government, pampering itself while too many of its people go hungry.

The usual alibis are no longer working. The much trumpeted vaccine rollout is increasingly offset in the public mind both by Partygate and the handling of the first phase of the pandemic: witness this weeks high court ruling that discharging people from hospitals into care homes was irrational and unlawful. A new poll shows a sharp decline in the number of voters ready to forgive those early decisions just because theyre glad they got the jab.

Nor does law and order any longer offer its traditional comfort to Conservatives, not when new figures show overall crime has increased by 18% in the past two years, with the proportion of those charged down to just 5.8%. On almost every issue, from inflation to immigration, tax to housing and the NHS, big majorities think the government is handling things badly. Only on defence and terrorism do the Tories get positive marks. No wonder they like to hail Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as a leader on Ukraine, though that is of limited political value: most voters surely sense that todays Labour party would not be doing anything different.

In normal circumstances, you would say this spells doom for Johnson. He lags behind Labour and Keir Starmer on the two big ones: the economy and leadership. People are far worse off than they were, and they have lost all trust in him. His government is stripped of its defining purpose, leaving it exposed to daily squalls and scandal.

And yet, while the evidence is strong that voters are making the break from this government, they are not yet fully sold on the alternative. The old line says its governments that lose elections, rather than oppositions that win them. But changing governments is a two-stage process: first, the electorate moves away from the incumbent party; then it moves towards the challenger. Labour and Starmer have work to do on that second stage. But the first phase is well under way  and Rees-Moggs accidental truth revealed one reason why.
Great article. Cheers for that.
While the impact of Brexit is evident at a micro level re trade, etc, at a macro geopolitical level UK sitting outside the EU has been exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine.  While the UK is drawn in at times re collaboration between EU and US, often there are times when its evident the UK sits outside.  Hence Johnson turning up for photo ops alone when sitting outside broader dialogue between EU and US, and then we have Truss et al spouting rhetoric alone at times, the content of which is often not helpful.

Of course the sad aspect of all this is that the UK held a strong and arguably powerful position at the heart of the EU.  For example various UK governments informed if not instigated various aspects of EU law etc.

Until the current UK cabal of a government led Brexit and came to power.
;D
The sheer scale of the misinformation being peddled is astonishing. It's 'Ministry of Truth'-level duplicity.

But then, the right-wing print media will parrot the lie, and the BBC - who once would have challenged the lies and bullshit - just ignore it.

The result a breakdown of democracy, with enough cretins - in our discredited FPTP system - accepting utter lies as fact.



John Redwood
@johnredwood
The EU's refusal to find a solution to the GB/NI trade problems they have created has undermined the new Northern Ireland Assembly and the Good Friday Agreement. If they will not help resolve it the U.K. must legislate a solution.

https://twitter.com/johnredwood/status/1523549718940643328

Pretty similar to Putin's "the west were preparing an attack in Russia"
The sheer scale of the misinformation being peddled is astonishing. It's 'Ministry of Truth'-level duplicity.

But then, the right-wing print media will parrot the lie, and the BBC - who once would have challenged the lies and bullshit - just ignore it.

The result a breakdown of democracy, with enough cretins - in our discredited FPTP system - accepting utter lies as fact.



John Redwood
@johnredwood
The EU's refusal to find a solution to the GB/NI trade problems they have created has undermined the new Northern Ireland Assembly and the Good Friday Agreement. If they will not help resolve it the U.K. must legislate a solution.

https://twitter.com/johnredwood/status/1523549718940643328
Redwood is one of the biggest liars when it comes to Brexit. he was on tv every other day before the referendum telling the same lies over and over, he was corrected by the odd person but didn't stop him coming back on the next day repeating the same lies again.
He made me think our laws have to change to protect the public from his lies.
He even refused to accept he called for 2 referendums even though there was a video of him standing up in Parliament arguing for 2 referendums.
Telegraph Politics
@TelePolitics
🇬🇧🇯🇵 Fish and vegetables grown near the old Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan can be freely sold in Britain after the Food Standards Agency scrapped a rule on radioactivity levels in produce

https://twitter.com/TelePolitics/status/1522297689601449986

Blinky & chips, anyone?

How about a nice bite of tomacco?

I'm seriously starting to think how I could adjust my shopping habits to protect myself from all the unregulated food that will soon be sold here. Not just because of stuff like the above, but also because surely the lack of border checks for EU imports will be exploited by some that send stuff that doesn't meet EU regs to the UK, knowing it won't get checked.
Just buy British produce (which is actually being checked, unlike the imports) or just buy organic stuff?
(I try to do both usually, but am nowhere near strict about it.)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/may/10/liz-truss-preparing-to-tear-up-northern-ireland-protocol-reports

I can't decide if Truss is idiotic enough to be serious here, or if it's just a power move to scoop up the nutter vote ahead of a suspected leadership contest.
As David Henig puts it:

Quote
Would be an interesting move for a UK Foreign Secretary to declare the US and EU wrong, the views of Northern Ireland voters irrelevant, and trade conflict with our key partners a good thing. All because of an international treaty she voted for.

Not a good look.

https://twitter.com/DavidHenigUK/status/1523934824557330438


It's pure insanity from this corrupt government. I hope the EU don't blink on this. I hope the GFA agreement collapses. I hope the UK becomes a pariah state. I hope the entire Tory Party is eradicated from existence.
We knew Johnson was lying about the NI sea border, we knew he knew it meant customs checks, we knew he had no intention of honouring the deal, we knew this when he was putting his oven ready deal to the country, a deal the country wanted to sort Brexit, a deal the people voted for.
This seems lost on the Tory Brexit supporters, they wanted this deal, Johnsons government are now ripping it up.
Video below from July 2021.

You were the Brexit Chief Negotiator

Your eyes were wide open

Your fingerprints are on every page of the protocol

Ppl here rejected Brexit

Protocol protects us against worst impact of Brexit

Ppl here dont trust British Gov

The next agreement you implement will be your 1st
https://twitter.com/M_AndersonSF/status/1413525227280248832
We knew Johnson was lying about the NI sea border, we knew he knew it meant customs checks, we knew he had no intention of honouring the deal, we knew this when he was putting his oven ready deal to the country, a deal the country wanted to sort Brexit, a deal the people voted for.
This seems lost on the Tory Brexit supporters, they wanted this deal, Johnsons government are now ripping it up.
Video below from July 2021.

You were the Brexit Chief Negotiator

Your eyes were wide open

Your fingerprints are on every page of the protocol

Ppl here rejected Brexit

Protocol protects us against worst impact of Brexit

Ppl here dont trust British Gov

The next agreement you implement will be your 1st
And as for the DUP.......
And as for the DUP.......
They shit themselves when May came up with the backstop, the Torys have been working it up them ever since but what can they do. sod all.
There are two options. A trade border in Ireland or a trade border in the Irish Sea.

And thats it.


Its always been this, why are they trying to deny the bloody obvious?
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 10, 2022, 12:18:41 pm
There are two options. A trade border in Ireland or a trade border in the Irish Sea.

And that’s it.

It’s always been this, why are they trying to deny the bloody obvious?
There is a third option: sectarian violence in Ireland, a trade war with the EU, the UK ending up in the ECJ, and sanctions from the US. Looks like that's one the UK Government have plumbed for.

Edit: upon rereading your message, I see now that the third option is just an extension of your first option.
The third option is drawing back closer to EU regulation to make a border unnecessary, but there's obviously no political will to head in that direction.

It's entirely possible that the backstop/protocol/some other name will continue being contentious until a potential future Lab/Lib coalition bites the bullet and seeks alignment, at which point the Tories etc can make political hay over the 'Great Betrayal'.
Quote from: Riquende on May 10, 2022, 12:39:40 pm
The third option is drawing back closer to EU regulation to make a border unnecessary, but there's obviously no political will to head in that direction.


Exactly.

It would take the UK to commit to regulatory alignment with the EU. And those who drove/funded the anti-EU Leave campaign won't allow that because:

a) Some of them want the UK to de-regulate - strip back protections for workers, the environment, consumers. They call these protections 'red tape'. They want businesses to be able to make bigger profits by not having to adhere to things like safety standards and workers' rights. The scrapping of the ban of foodstuffs from areas with higher radioactivity levels (eg, around Fukushima) is a current example.

b) Some of them are desperate to preserve the 'secrecy jurisdiction' status of the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, which form the UK financial Spider's Web, facilitating the $multi-billion industry of hiding and laundering dirty money.

Many straddle both camps.

I think most would be happy for the UK to be subject to sanctions, economically struggle and its people suffer. At present they are staying in power by using intense propaganda from their print media allies (owned by billionaire tax-dodgers) and making the biggest and most-respected TV news source be a compliant mouthpiece for them, and utilising the seriously flawed FPTP electoral system. If public opinion turns against them, I expect them to use more serious methods to usurp democracy and impose dictatorial power. They have already begun changing laws to help this - from taking direct control of the Electoral Commission to massively restricting demonstrations and protests.
There are two options. A trade border in Ireland or a trade border in the Irish Sea.

And thats it.


Its always been this, why are they trying to deny the bloody obvious?
I think the obvious question is never asked. Why do all countries have customs borders. many reasons but they all there to protect the country from smugglers of cheap illegal goods, dangerous sub standard goods and medicine, foods with illegal additives. cheaper materials. the list is endless.
The EU found an ingenious system to over come this problem. the single market with a customs union. what became legal in Liverpool was legal in Rome or Madrid. there was no need to check goods for this reason. brilliant.
We have now moved away from this system and the EU like the rest of the world have to check our exports at a customs border. there is only 2 options as you say. Sea Border or hard border.
Logged
The even bigger question is, 'why, if everyone is so obsessed with frictionless trade, did they leave in the first place'.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 10, 2022, 01:40:56 pm
The even bigger question is, 'why, if everyone is so obsessed with frictionless trade, did they leave in the first place'.


I know you're being rhetorical but... https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345771.msg18324007#msg18324007

 :P

They've been cakeists from the outset, though, haven't they? Want to avoid the EU regulation they don't like, but want all the advantages the EU brings.
This really has  to be  watched to be believed.

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1524492888347922435

*you really do have to watch it. Its  sort of funny and scary at the  same time*
It's also kind of sad, because you just know there are a lot of people who'll watch that and believe what he says no matter what the other guy told him or what the actual facts are. They think what they (and the idiot in the clip) believe is true, therefore it has to be the truth. It kind of reminds me of a clip that was shown a while ago on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, where a reporter (could have been CNN) was talking to some Republican twat about Trump and his claims that the crime rate was increasing massively. The reporter pointed out that the actual numbers by the FBI (or some other federal agency) were actually showing that overall the crime rate was going down except for a few hotspots with high crime rates. The politician then completely dismissed the numbers and said, people feel like the crime rate is going up therefore that has to be the truth or something like that. It's just insane...
