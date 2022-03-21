

Isn't rapeseed oil better for you when using oil to fry stuff?



Something about it producing less aldehydes (linked to cancer and heart disease)



Olive oil is better than either (but has a lower smoke temperature)



Not wanting to derail the thread further, but...........Yes, but you should always buy cold-pressed stuff. Rapeseed is also from the UK, so has a much smaller environmental footprint too.Rapeseed is a monounsaturated fat, sunflower is a polyunsaturated fat. Monos are much more stable when heating, making them less likely to transform and clogg up your arteries. I don't touch any oil that's not cold-pressed and would never fry with a poly.I'm speaking as a non-practicing, qualified nutritional advisor.The health of oils depend on their origin and what you are doing with it.