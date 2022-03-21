« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6200 on: March 21, 2022, 01:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Crumble on March 20, 2022, 05:21:24 pm
I'd forgotten all about this summer's Brexit Festival.

Apparently it's been renamed "Unboxed" and it's costing us £12 million.

https://unboxed2022.uk/

Here's "A Different Bias" mocking it...
https://www.youtube.com/v/Gl8oge0lnZw



 I want to go!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6201 on: March 23, 2022, 05:14:26 pm »
My train of thought for today .
Our existing nuclear plants won't have had huge cost rises, but their output is worth loads more. And most of those profits are following back to France.  Not sure this has anything much to do with brexit. But wanted to share 😀
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6202 on: March 23, 2022, 05:28:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 23, 2022, 05:14:26 pm
My train of thought for today .
Our existing nuclear plants won't have had huge cost rises, but their output is worth loads more. And most of those profits are following back to France.  Not sure this has anything much to do with brexit. But wanted to share 😀



It's a disgrace that the UK nuclear power industry was privatised at all.

(even more so, when the cost of reprocessing, storing & decommissioning remains stuck with the taxpayer)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6203 on: March 23, 2022, 05:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 23, 2022, 05:28:50 pm


It's a disgrace that the UK nuclear power industry was privatised at all.

(even more so, when the cost of reprocessing, storing & decommissioning remains stuck with the taxpayer)


Was this the fault of both the Tories and Labour? I know it was privatised in 1996, did we take it over in 2002 when it was bailed out and then sell it later to EDF?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6204 on: March 24, 2022, 04:51:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2022, 05:51:10 pm
Was this the fault of both the Tories and Labour? I know it was privatised in 1996, did we take it over in 2002 when it was bailed out and then sell it later to EDF?


There was little between the governments of 1996 and 2002
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6205 on: March 24, 2022, 09:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 24, 2022, 04:51:08 pm

There was little between the governments of 1996 and 2002

I did used to call Blair a Tory to be honest
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6206 on: Yesterday at 04:59:33 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6207 on: Yesterday at 04:27:15 pm »
I'm hearing we are soon to have a sunflower oil shortage. Im not recommending hoarding, but getting in an extra bottle might be wise. Unless you like rapeseed oil.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6208 on: Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:27:15 pm
I'm hearing we are soon to have a sunflower oil shortage. Im not recommending hoarding, but getting in an extra bottle might be wise. Unless you like rapeseed oil.


Isn't rapeseed oil better for you when using oil to fry stuff?

Something about it producing less aldehydes (linked to cancer and heart disease)

Olive oil is better than either (but has a lower smoke temperature)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6209 on: Yesterday at 09:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm

Isn't rapeseed oil better for you when using oil to fry stuff?

Something about it producing less aldehydes (linked to cancer and heart disease)

Olive oil is better than either (but has a lower smoke temperature)

Yup! Mainly about fumes, especially when deep fat frying. Aldehydes are linked to cancer but if you use lower heat cooking methods theres less risk.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6210 on: Yesterday at 10:16:48 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:32:53 pm
Yup! Mainly about fumes, especially when deep fat frying. Aldehydes are linked to cancer but if you use lower heat cooking methods theres less risk.
Good god. I though the fat content of my popadoms was bad enough without worrying about cancer . I might try rapeseed oil . We've used 'vegetable' oil , but that left an oily residue.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6211 on: Today at 08:59:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:16:48 pm
Good god. I though the fat content of my popadoms was bad enough without worrying about cancer . I might try rapeseed oil . We've used 'vegetable' oil , but that left an oily residue.
At the risk of further turning this thread into a healthy eating discussion, this seems like a good overview (not that I am very knowledgeable or best judge on these matters):

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/healthiest-oil-for-deep-frying

Though recommended for a long time, rapeseed/canola appears to not be a healthy option in reality. The smoke point is not the only thing to consider.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6212 on: Today at 12:40:13 pm »
So much winning


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6213 on: Today at 12:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm

Isn't rapeseed oil better for you when using oil to fry stuff?

Something about it producing less aldehydes (linked to cancer and heart disease)

Olive oil is better than either (but has a lower smoke temperature)

Not wanting to derail the thread further, but...........

Yes, but you should always buy cold-pressed stuff.  Rapeseed is also from the UK, so has a much smaller environmental footprint too.

Rapeseed is a monounsaturated fat, sunflower is a polyunsaturated fat.  Monos are much more stable when heating, making them less likely to transform and clogg up your arteries.  I don't touch any oil that's not cold-pressed and would never fry with a poly.

I'm speaking as a non-practicing, qualified nutritional advisor.


The health of oils depend on their origin and what you are doing with it.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6214 on: Today at 01:30:39 pm »
Strange that all of Liz Truss's trade deals aren't kicking in yet..... ???


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6215 on: Today at 03:57:06 pm »
I can't remember using anything other than rapeseed oil to cook with so Europe can keep their sunflower oil for me  ;D
