I note from that:Just 15 letters. I despair.



I don't think MPs publicly confirming they have submitted letters necessarily equates to how many have been submitted. Surely some have submitted letters without telling anyone.What we seem to know is that at least 10 letters have been submitted that are duds (e.g. Rees-Mogg allegedly submitting a letter) purely for tactical purposes. So the range of submitted letters is somewhere between 15 - those that have publicly confirmed - and around 40. Where it is in that range nobody outside of the 1922 committee seem to know.The Met hitting Johnson with, at the very least, some fines for breaking lockdown rules seems a formality, albeit a somewhat drawn out one. As much as I'm sure The Met would like to dodge it the amount of evidence means they can't really and the only question is what else the investigation uncovers or cackhandedly tries to bury.The fear of Johnson surviving the vote and another 12 months of death by a thousand cuts(/leaks) is valid to a point but surely enough Tory MPs know enough now to call time on Johnson. I'm not sure what all these Johnson critics that haven't yet submitted a letter are really waiting for.