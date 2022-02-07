« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 05:58:08 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  5, 2022, 11:26:58 pm
I wonder what's the posh word for fewm.


Never mind Russia Vs Ukraine, the big war is coming when the Brexwits don't get their Champagne in good, old, Churchillian British Pints.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 06:27:00 pm
Wouldn't this have been possible anyway? Milk and beer are both sold in pint form - the only EU rule was that they also have to give the volume in metric as well (568ml) and that non-metric measurements can't be more prominently displayed.

Is it not more likely that having to manufacture/purchase slightly smaller bottles for a single market just isn't good business, especially when that market have proven generally fine with purchasing the normal and half sized bottles since?

And surely at least one of the Kent-based English vineyards is owned by a Brexiteer who sees the opportunity to do it themselves and curry favour with the current Government loons?
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 06:40:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  7, 2022, 05:58:08 pm

Never mind Russia Vs Ukraine, the big war is coming when the Brexwits don't get their Champagne in good, old, Churchillian British Pints.

Big Sam will be raging.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 08:18:25 pm
Quote from: Riquende on February  7, 2022, 06:27:00 pm
Wouldn't this have been possible anyway? Milk and beer are both sold in pint form - the only EU rule was that they also have to give the volume in metric as well (568ml) and that non-metric measurements can't be more prominently displayed.

Is it not more likely that having to manufacture/purchase slightly smaller bottles for a single market just isn't good business, especially when that market have proven generally fine with purchasing the normal and half sized bottles since?

And surely at least one of the Kent-based English vineyards is owned by a Brexiteer who sees the opportunity to do it themselves and curry favour with the current Government loons?


Yes of course. There was nothing stopping them from selling bottles of whatever size they chose, as long as it also stated the content in ml.

Same as with the blue passports, all possible under EU rules.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 08:31:09 pm
Quote from: Riquende on February  7, 2022, 06:27:00 pm
Wouldn't this have been possible anyway? Milk and beer are both sold in pint form - the only EU rule was that they also have to give the volume in metric as well (568ml) and that non-metric measurements can't be more prominently displayed.

Is it not more likely that having to manufacture/purchase slightly smaller bottles for a single market just isn't good business, especially when that market have proven generally fine with purchasing the normal and half sized bottles since?

And surely at least one of the Kent-based English vineyards is owned by a Brexiteer who sees the opportunity to do it themselves and curry favour with the current Government loons?

Already on it.

https://thebull.com.au/72758-uk-winery-looks-to-pint-sized-future-after-brexit/

Why would the French want to make something for 1 market that has always pushed against the world norm. There is so much demand for Champagne that any drop (which there won't) will be offset by other markets.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 09:52:02 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  7, 2022, 08:31:09 pm
Already on it.

https://thebull.com.au/72758-uk-winery-looks-to-pint-sized-future-after-brexit/

Reading the press release from the company itself is scrambling the old noggin - they quote one of the morons at the 'Imperial Weights and Measures Association' who said it would be a "victory for common sense".

Which is fine, he's entitled to his warped opinion of what common sense is, except that the company are forced to admit throughout the article that their bottle is actually 500ml, not a pint.

Incidentally, those articles do say that sparkling wine is banned in the EU from being produced in 'variant' sizes, and I have to say 500ml does seem a reasonable size to sell for people who want the option. I wouldn't go so far as to call it much of a benefit of Brexit, but hey, these barrels aren't going to scrape themselves.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 10:33:20 pm
They last sold it in pint bottles 50 years ago and no fucker bought them then. It's just idiots pandering to arl twats with something no-one wants anyway.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 10:52:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2022, 10:33:20 pm
They last sold it in pint bottles 50 years ago and no fucker bought them then. It's just idiots pandering to arl twats with something no-one wants anyway.

You'd think they'd be all over it though, pint bottle and charge the same as for a litre.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 10:59:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2022, 10:33:20 pm
They last sold it in pint bottles 50 years ago and no fucker bought them then. It's just idiots pandering to arl twats with something no-one wants anyway.

The funny parts is:

Quote
The volume of 750ml was standardized in the 19th century. At that time, the biggest clients for the French wines were the British. Their close neighbors do not use the metric system and used to order wine in imperial gallons. One gallon is about 4.546 litres.

Barrels were used to transport wine at that time. One barrel is 50 gallons, about 225 litres. A real nightmare for conversion! Therefore, to ease the calculation, the wine makers from Bordeaux decided that 1 barrel would be 300 bottles of wine instead of 225.

Do the math and you will find that it makes a bottle of 750ml, with one gallon representing six bottles. Ever since, we order wine or buy beer in packs of 6 or 12 bottles.

Apparently.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 7, 2022, 11:16:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2022, 10:33:20 pm
They last sold it in pint bottles 50 years ago and no fucker bought them then. It's just idiots pandering to arl twats with something no-one wants anyway.
Why would brexiteers want to buy champagne when they can drink British ale?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:03:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on February  7, 2022, 11:16:00 pm
Why would brexiteers want to buy champagne when they can drink British ale?

Oh they'll just pour the froggy piss down the drain, but it the getting what they wanted and one over the frogs shit they all care about. Fucking wankers
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 04:01:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:03:34 am
Oh they'll just pour the froggy piss down the drain, but it the getting what they wanted and one over the frogs shit they all care about. Fucking wankers

Ah the misdirected "wisdom" of the Frottage brigade - dearie dearie fuck! Did anybody think to check/confirm they even had the capability to evaluate the real deal?
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 04:14:05 pm
Rees-Mogg becomes minister for Brexit opportunities in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reshuffle

The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
UK ministers accused of U-turn on trade deal scrutiny
Committee fires off letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss amid doubts over input on key deals.

https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-minister-accuse-u-turn-trade-deal-scrutiny/

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
UK ministers accused of U-turn on trade deal scrutiny
Committee fires off letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss amid doubts over input on key deals.

https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-minister-accuse-u-turn-trade-deal-scrutiny/



What trade deals?  Couple in place with close neighbours such as New Zealand.  All others are deals negotiated by the EU and simply rolled over by the UK.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-47213842
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 06:30:11 am
