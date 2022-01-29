« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 309259 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
NFU president: farmers are pawns in Brexit negotiations

Quote
The president of the National Farmers Union has accused the government of using British food producers as a pawn in post-Brexit trade deals.

Minette Batters, who has led the organisation representing British farmers since 2018, said the most prized food market in the world had been handed over for nothing by ministers, in their rush to sign wide-ranging free-trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand after the UKs departure from the European Union.

Under the terms of the UK-Australia deal, which was signed in December, Australian beef and lamb farmers will gradually gain more access to the UK market over the first 10 years, before all tariffs and quotas on imported meat are removed. Similar arrangements have been agreed for Australian dairy products, with a five-year transition period, and eight years for sugar.

It does feel like a betrayal, Batters said in an interview with the Observer. My greatest fear was that we would be used as a pawn in trade deals and effectively that is whats happened.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jan/29/nfu-president-farmers-are-pawns-in-brexit-negotiations

Quote
These are really bad trade deals for the UK as there are no checks and balances, she adds, pointing out that the Tories 2019 manifesto promised they would never undermine farmers in their trade deals. Batters believes this promise has been resoundingly broken.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jan/29/minette-batters-i-feared-farmers-would-be-used-as-a-pawn-in-trade-deals-and-thats-what-happened
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Girlfriend often has old episodes of Gogglebox on in the background. Interesting to see all these normal people discussing Brexit in the run up to the referendum. Clearly had no fucking idea what they were voting for, and a few admit they shouldn't be making the decision. They all love charming old Boris too.

Unrelated to any current discussion, but thought it was very interesting looking back on all that.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/31/government-plans-to-cut-1bn-in-red-tape-with-new-post-brexit-legislation

Government plans to cut £1bn in red tape with new post-Brexit legislation

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has announced plans for legislation to make it easier to rip up EU regulations and protections, amid criticism from Conservative MPs that the government has not taken sufficient advantage of Brexit.

The plans claim to cut £1bn in red tape expenses for businesses, but Johnson gave no firm details on which regulations are intended to be repealed or enhanced, instead stating five principles that would be applied, including the value of sovereignty and creating new markets.

Critics said Johnson must make clear whether he intends to target employment protections, and pointed out that businesses and government have already faced billions of pounds of costs as a result of additional red tape due to Brexit itself.

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for business, said: If this is the best Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can muster up to save his job, then he is in big trouble. Try telling the thousands of lorry drivers stuck in queues at Dover that red tape is being cut.

A Labour source said: The key question for the government is which of the proposed changes in regulation depend on the passage of this bill, and if the answer is none, what other changes are they planning that do? Until they can explain all that, we have to ask what the point of this bill is.

Johnson, who is battling to prevent a no confidence vote in the wake of multiple revelations of lockdown parties in Downing Street, has been criticised in private meetings with MPs that the government has not demonstrated how it is taking advantage of perceived post-Brexit freedoms.

The new law  called the Brexit freedoms bill  is intended to make it easier to amend or remove some of the bridging law kept on the statute book after Brexit. No 10 said that, as it stands, much of that regulation would require primary legislation to remove it, and the new bill could shortcut that process.

Downing Street said it would release a public catalogue of all retained EU laws to determine if they are beneficial to the UK.

In a statement announcing the new bill, two years after Britains exit from the bloc, Johnson said: Getting Brexit done two years ago today was a truly historic moment and the start of an exciting new chapter for our country. The plans we have set out today will further unleash the benefits of Brexit and ensure that businesses can spend more of their money investing, innovating and creating jobs.

Our new Brexit freedoms bill will end the special status of EU law in our legal framework and ensure that we can more easily amend or remove outdated EU law in future.

The attorney general, Suella Braverman, said it was right that there was new scrutiny of the laws. We can move away from outdated EU laws that were the result of unsatisfactory compromises within the EU, some of which the UK voted and lobbied against  but was required to adopt without question, she said.



These rules often had limited meaningful parliamentary scrutiny and no democratic legitimacy in the UK at all. It is vital that we take the steps necessary, in this parliament, to remove unnecessary rules altogether, and where regulation is needed, ensure that it meets the UKs objectives.

The government will also publish a new riposte to critics who claim little advantage of Brexit has been taken, with a new document titled The Benefits of Brexit: How the UK Is Taking Advantage of Leaving the EU.



It will claim that reforms have led to a more agile digital and AI sector and a less burdensome data rights regime compared with the EUs GDPR. It will also claim that there have been benefits in changing clinical trials, strengthening environmental protections and establishing a domestic subsidy regime.



Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, said the government was not taking advantage of one key aspect of leaving the EU  that it can cut VAT on energy bills, as Labour has been demanding.

The British public overwhelmingly support Labours proposed change, and it is time the government started listening, she said.
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

"The Benefits of Brexit: How the UK Is Taking Advantage of Leaving the EU."

I am genuinely interested in what they put in that document.  We've heard some pretty wild claims from senior politicians about how being free of the EU had led to x, y and z but almost all were immediately debunked as being things we could have done as EU members.  The "tampon tax" is the only one I can really remember where the EU, seemingly ridiculously, required all member states to apply VAT.

As a slight aside, Suella Braverman arbitrarily deciding EU laws are outdated is uninspiring.  Outdated how?  What is the grand vision for the UK?  Singapore, India, Russia?  How will "updating" those laws get us there?
"UK drivers rejoice as hated EU law set to be axed under radical new plan in Brexit coup"
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1557503/eu-news-driving-rule-UK-Brexit-insurance-premiums-motorists-law-vnuk-grant-shapps

So the "benefit" is in not implementing a law that was never implemented, never intended to be implemented and insurance companies were allowed to adjust premiums as if it is implemented. Did I get it right? A radical plan indeed.
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Look at how well we did with Vaccines due to being out of the EU.

And the public will love it.

Rinse and repeat
Quote
Government figures from 2021 analysed the cost in the UK for this category of claim to be over £2billion each year - which boils down to about £50 per year for every motorist.

£2bn for people hit by tractors? Really?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 31, 2022, 10:58:20 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/31/government-plans-to-cut-1bn-in-red-tape-with-new-post-brexit-legislation

Government plans to cut £1bn in red tape with new post-Brexit legislation


For 'red tape' read 'protections for workers, the environment, consumers'.

All so already rich people can get even richer to the detriment of everyone else. And this is the fundamental philosophy of the Tory Party.

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

The day I left was the saddest of my life: EU nationals on the pain of leaving UK
They miss the trees, the curry, the friends  but most of all, they miss feeling the UK was somewhere they could call home

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/29/brexit-pubs-curry-pg-tips-but-not-weather-what-exiles-miss-about-uk

A lot in there deeply resonates with me. I only lived and worked in the UK for a short while in the 90s, but my heart belonged to Britain ever since the mid 80s and I always thought I would come over not just to regularly visit but at a later stage in my life to again stay, permanently. I really don't consider this a possibility anymore, at least not as long as this clear anti European sentiment permeates British politics and large parts of society. My feelings still range between huge sadness on the one hand, about what has been taken from so many and from me as well, and, on the other hand this real anger at Brexit and everything it stands for.
Quote from: lamad on January 31, 2022, 06:36:15 pm
The day I left was the saddest of my life: EU nationals on the pain of leaving UK
They miss the trees, the curry, the friends  but most of all, they miss feeling the UK was somewhere they could call home

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/29/brexit-pubs-curry-pg-tips-but-not-weather-what-exiles-miss-about-uk

A lot in there deeply resonates with me. I only lived and worked in the UK for a short while in the 90s, but my heart belonged to Britain ever since the mid 80s and I always thought I would come over not just to regularly visit but at a later stage in my life to again stay, permanently. I really don't consider this a possibility anymore, at least not as long as this clear anti European sentiment permeates British politics and large parts of society. My feelings still range between huge sadness on the one hand, about what has been taken from so many and from me as well, and, on the other hand this real anger at Brexit and everything it stands for.


It's a depressing read, and makes one ashamed to be British.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Quote from: thaddeus on January 31, 2022, 11:10:09 am
"The Benefits of Brexit: How the UK Is Taking Advantage of Leaving the EU."

I am genuinely interested in what they put in that document. 

Here you go ...

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1051323/benefits-of-brexit.pdf
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Here you go ...

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1051323/benefits-of-brexit.pdf

Rare to see such a large collecton of misdirection, lies and bullshit in one place.

But maybe that's why they stuck a photo of that blert on it - that's all he ever does - misdirection, lies and bullshit.
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Quote from: stara on February  1, 2022, 02:22:50 pm
Here you go ...

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1051323/benefits-of-brexit.pdf

108 pages lol.  I wonder how the cabal found the time to pen this outside of partying, although without reading its likely a mass copy and paste job.  The Nonsense Collection.

Section headings are worth a giggle alone;

Our achievements so far

The best regulated economy in the world (Russia agrees)

A world of future opportunities
Thanks for the link.  It's as dreadful as expected.  The financial stuff is the standard Tory fare of deliberately muddling inflation with investment and recycling old money with a different badge.

Aside from the fluff about blue passports and crown stamps this was my personal favourite...
Quote
Committed £180 million to modernise and streamline our import and export controls by creating the Single Trade Window. This will support our ambition to make the UK the most effective border in the world by 2025 and reduce the cost of trade by streamlining trader interactions with the UKs border agencies.
Absolute pie-in-the-sky but coincidentally not coming into force until after the next election.  I expect we'll hear plenty about this "world leading" innovation in the lead-up to that election.

And speaking of world leading...
Quote
Implementing a world leading framework to clean up our air and water, halt the decline in nature and cut waste.
::)

I did learn one thing though and it is actually a benefit of Brexit, assuming you're fond of fairly large contactless payments.  The EU have a cap of 50 but the UK raised that to £100.
Quote from: thaddeus on February  1, 2022, 08:32:22 pm
Thanks for the link.  It's as dreadful as expected.  The financial stuff is the standard Tory fare of deliberately muddling inflation with investment and recycling old money with a different badge.

Aside from the fluff about blue passports and crown stamps this was my personal favourite...Absolute pie-in-the-sky but coincidentally not coming into force until after the next election.  I expect we'll hear plenty about this "world leading" innovation in the lead-up to that election.

And speaking of world leading... ::)

I did learn one thing though and it is actually a benefit of Brexit, assuming you're fond of fairly large contactless payments.  The EU have a cap of 50 but the UK raised that to £100.
Brilliant. We can have a great border, to move things across far more efficiently and at much lower cost. Instead of having no border.

Fair point on the contactless. Can't say I've needed it myself, but would for a full tank of fuel. If I wasn't using Google pay...
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: PaulF on February  1, 2022, 10:20:21 pm
Brilliant. We can have a great border, to move things across far more efficiently and at much lower cost. Instead of having no border.

Fair point on the contactless. Can't say I've needed it myself, but would for a full tank of fuel. If I wasn't using Google pay...

I don't like the huge amounts available on contactless. I dropped my card out of my coat pocket last May when I went for my second jab and didn't notice I'd lost it. Luckily the girl who found it was honest, posted that she'd found it on a local FB group, my sister in law saw it and I got it back. Now imagine if that was in a city centre and some scrote finds it? They could easily buy £600/£800 worth of gear before the card asks for a PIN. The fraud and the costs are going to be huge from this.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:22:00 am
I don't like the huge amounts available on contactless. I dropped my card out of my coat pocket last May when I went for my second jab and didn't notice I'd lost it. Luckily the girl who found it was honest, posted that she'd found it on a local FB group, my sister in law saw it and I got it back. Now imagine if that was in a city centre and some scrote finds it? They could easily buy £600/£800 worth of gear before the card asks for a PIN. The fraud and the costs are going to be huge from this.

I'm sure the bonfire of red tape incoming from Sunak will allow banks to weasel out of it in future.
We have a government who have ensured we are already truly world class.

At bullshit, boasting, bollocks, braying and bending the truth. Never in my long life have I witnessed such an appalling collection of nonentities masquerading as a functioning front bench: where else outside our deeply flawed political system could such no marks hold positions of such import, power and responsibility?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:00:58 am
where else outside our deeply flawed political system could such no marks hold positions of such import, power and responsibility?
Spurs' transfer committee?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:19:03 am
Spurs' transfer committee?


 :wellin


(was going to say the Everton boardroom)
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Quote from: ShakaHislop on January 29, 2022, 05:34:01 pm
NFU president: farmers are pawns in Brexit negotiations

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jan/29/nfu-president-farmers-are-pawns-in-brexit-negotiations

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jan/29/minette-batters-i-feared-farmers-would-be-used-as-a-pawn-in-trade-deals-and-thats-what-happened

Most of the farmers voted for Brexit and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
No sympathy for me, not when they've wrecked our nation and my kids future.
NI Protocol: Irish Sea border checks to end at midnight

DUP minister Edwin Poots has ordered his officials to halt Irish Sea border checks from midnight.

He had been threatening to act, as part of the DUP's ongoing opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Poots said he had taken legal advice which meant he could direct the checks to stop in the absence of executive approval for them.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to ensure free movement of trade across the Irish border after Brexit.

But unionist politicians have been critical of the arrangements, saying they are damaging Northern Ireland's place in the UK.

Under the deal, checks on goods from Great Britain must take place at Northern Ireland's ports to make sure they comply with EU laws.

But Mr Poots believes the checks are unlawful and cannot continue without approval from the Stormont Executive.

Last week, his bid to force an executive rethink on the issue was blocked by Sinn Féin.

Mr Poots had sought executive support for the checks continuing, ahead of a legal challenge by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.

He argued the challenge made clear that checks must be approved by all ministers as they are controversial and cut across various departments.

He said legal advice he had received on Wednesday confirmed that the implementation of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks required approval from the Stormont Executive.

Mr Poots said that meant he was able to direct the checks to cease, and he had issued a formal instruction to his department's permanent secretary to halt all checks not in place on 31 December 2020 as of midnight tonight.

BBC News NI has contacted the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the Northern Ireland Office for a response.

The minister added that he would prepare a further paper for the executive seeking approval for the measures in due course.

Sinn Féin maintains that Stormont has a legal obligation to enforce the checks, and that the executive agreed in May 2020 to designate Mr Poots' department to perform the controls.

Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd said Mr Poots needed to "catch himself on" and accused him of "playing party politics".

"The protocol is the law - the DUP signed off in the executive that they would adhere to the regulations in the protocol," he said.

"All these matters can be resolved through the protocol. The executive has a position that they will adhere to the protocol - the principle remains you have to adhere to the law.

"I've no doubt the civil service will take its own advice and will be examining this very closely."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-60236169
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:06:49 pm
NI Protocol: Irish Sea border checks to end at midnight

DUP minister Edwin Poots has ordered his officials to halt Irish Sea border checks from midnight.

He had been threatening to act, as part of the DUP's ongoing opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Poots said he had taken legal advice which meant he could direct the checks to stop in the absence of executive approval for them.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to ensure free movement of trade across the Irish border after Brexit.

But unionist politicians have been critical of the arrangements, saying they are damaging Northern Ireland's place in the UK.

Under the deal, checks on goods from Great Britain must take place at Northern Ireland's ports to make sure they comply with EU laws.

But Mr Poots believes the checks are unlawful and cannot continue without approval from the Stormont Executive.

Last week, his bid to force an executive rethink on the issue was blocked by Sinn Féin.

Mr Poots had sought executive support for the checks continuing, ahead of a legal challenge by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.

He argued the challenge made clear that checks must be approved by all ministers as they are controversial and cut across various departments.

He said legal advice he had received on Wednesday confirmed that the implementation of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks required approval from the Stormont Executive.

Mr Poots said that meant he was able to direct the checks to cease, and he had issued a formal instruction to his department's permanent secretary to halt all checks not in place on 31 December 2020 as of midnight tonight.

BBC News NI has contacted the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the Northern Ireland Office for a response.

The minister added that he would prepare a further paper for the executive seeking approval for the measures in due course.

Sinn Féin maintains that Stormont has a legal obligation to enforce the checks, and that the executive agreed in May 2020 to designate Mr Poots' department to perform the controls.

Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd said Mr Poots needed to "catch himself on" and accused him of "playing party politics".

"The protocol is the law - the DUP signed off in the executive that they would adhere to the regulations in the protocol," he said.

"All these matters can be resolved through the protocol. The executive has a position that they will adhere to the protocol - the principle remains you have to adhere to the law.

"I've no doubt the civil service will take its own advice and will be examining this very closely."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-60236169

Brexit cheerleading DUP are a bunch of desperadoes.  However wouldnt be surprised if government attempts to turn a blind eye to this.  Obviously the EU wont.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm
Brexit cheerleading DUP are a bunch of desperadoes.  However wouldnt be surprised if government attempts to turn a blind eye to this. Obviously the EU wont.

From last week

UK wont step in if DUP orders halt to Brexit checks at ports, says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Quote
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said its a matter for the Executive if officials are ordered by Edwin Poots to stop checks required under the NI Protocol.

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/politics/uk-wont-step-in-if-dup-orders-halt-to-brexit-checks-at-ports-says-foreign-secretary-liz-truss-41286122.html
Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,036
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 12:21:52 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:00:19 am
Another breach of international law

https://news.sky.com/story/brexit-northern-ireland-minister-says-he-has-ordered-halt-to-agri-food-checks-at-nations-ports-12531285

If in the UK and you've got a warehouse full of contaminated foodstuffs you were going to have to destroy, now's the time to ship it into NI.

Another Big Brexy Bonus.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

The bowler-hatted bigot brigade are out-cunting Bozo's Tories, which is quite an achievement.

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson
