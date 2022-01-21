This was posted in a group Im in on Facebook



A great year after BREXIT for the British manufacturing sector,



shame you dont hear this kind of news on main stream media WHILST the news tabloids and the remainers are all trying to get Boris out.

Yes hes been a plonker! But who have we got at the mo to replace him 🤔🤔🤔🙈



▪️ Cadbury announced plans to transfer production of its Dairy Milk bars from Germany and other sites across Europe to the UK.



▪️ The future of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant was secured with a £100m investment. The site will become Stellantis' first factory dedicated to electric vehicle production for the Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands.



▪️ British supercar manufacturer Gordon Murray Group announced plans to invest £300m expanding its manufacturing and design operations in the UK.



▪️ Airbus officially opened its new £40m Aerospace Integrated Research and Test Centre (AIRTeC) in Filton.



▪️ Nissan announced plans to build a new electric vehicle at its Sunderland plant and, in partnership with Envision AESC, open a £450m gigafactory as part of a £1bn investment programme. The expansion will create more than 6,000 British jobs.



▪️ Ford announced plans to invest £230m converting its Halewood transmission plant to build power units.



▪️ British Steel unveiled a £100m investment programme.



▪️ Under construction in Goole, Siemens' new £200m train factory is expected to create 700 direct jobs.



▪️ The Hitachi Rail/Alstom joint venture was awarded a £2bn contract to design, build and maintain HS2s new fleet of trains. The order will create and sustain 2,500 British jobs.



▪️ Rolls-Royce officially opened its new £90m Testbed 80 in Derby - the largest facility of its type in the world.



▪️ Kraft Heinz announced plans to invest £140m at its Kitt Green plant and start making tomato ketchup and other sauces in the UK for the first time since 1999.



▪️ Babcock unveiled its new £31.5m assembly hall at Rosyth and announced plans to create 500 jobs to support its £1.25bn Royal Navy Type 31 frigate programme.



▪️ BAE Systems announced it intended to hire 1.250 apprentices and graduates in 2021  the highest number it has ever recruited in a single year.



▪️ Rolls-Royce's small modular reactor (SMR) programme - expected to create 40,000 British jobs - secured almost £500m in funding.



▪️ Norton opened its new multi-million factory and global HQ in Solihull.



▪️ Aston Martin broke ground on its new £200m F1 factory in Northamptonshire.



▪️The £130m UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) opened in Coventry.



▪️ Siemens Gamesa announced plans to invest £186m expanding its wind turbine blade plant in Hull. The investment will more than double the size of the site and create hundreds of new jobs.



▪️ Britishvolt secured planning permission for a new £2.6bn gigafactory in Northumberland.



▪️ Lotus invested £100m in its UK sites and created hundreds of new jobs.



▪️ JCB built a record number of machines, created over 1,350 new jobs, secured a host of major orders and invested £100m developing its award-winning hydrogen engine.



Also

Space firm OneWeb, which is owned by a consortium of the UK Government and working to build a new global mega constellation of ultrafast broadband satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), has confirmed earlier speculation by announcing that the company will invest £2.2bn ($3bn) to shift manufacturing from the USA to UK.