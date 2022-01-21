This was posted in a group Im in on Facebook
A great year after BREXIT for the British manufacturing sector,
shame you dont hear this kind of news on main stream media WHILST the news tabloids and the remainers are all trying to get Boris out.
Yes hes been a plonker! But who have we got at the mo to replace him 🤔🤔🤔🙈
▪️ Cadbury announced plans to transfer production of its Dairy Milk bars from Germany and other sites across Europe to the UK.
▪️ The future of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant was secured with a £100m investment. The site will become Stellantis' first factory dedicated to electric vehicle production for the Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands.
▪️ British supercar manufacturer Gordon Murray Group announced plans to invest £300m expanding its manufacturing and design operations in the UK.
▪️ Airbus officially opened its new £40m Aerospace Integrated Research and Test Centre (AIRTeC) in Filton.
▪️ Nissan announced plans to build a new electric vehicle at its Sunderland plant and, in partnership with Envision AESC, open a £450m gigafactory as part of a £1bn investment programme. The expansion will create more than 6,000 British jobs.
▪️ Ford announced plans to invest £230m converting its Halewood transmission plant to build power units.
▪️ British Steel unveiled a £100m investment programme.
▪️ Under construction in Goole, Siemens' new £200m train factory is expected to create 700 direct jobs.
▪️ The Hitachi Rail/Alstom joint venture was awarded a £2bn contract to design, build and maintain HS2s new fleet of trains. The order will create and sustain 2,500 British jobs.
▪️ Rolls-Royce officially opened its new £90m Testbed 80 in Derby - the largest facility of its type in the world.
▪️ Kraft Heinz announced plans to invest £140m at its Kitt Green plant and start making tomato ketchup and other sauces in the UK for the first time since 1999.
▪️ Babcock unveiled its new £31.5m assembly hall at Rosyth and announced plans to create 500 jobs to support its £1.25bn Royal Navy Type 31 frigate programme.
▪️ BAE Systems announced it intended to hire 1.250 apprentices and graduates in 2021 the highest number it has ever recruited in a single year.
▪️ Rolls-Royce's small modular reactor (SMR) programme - expected to create 40,000 British jobs - secured almost £500m in funding.
▪️ Norton opened its new multi-million factory and global HQ in Solihull.
▪️ Aston Martin broke ground on its new £200m F1 factory in Northamptonshire.
▪️The £130m UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) opened in Coventry.
▪️ Siemens Gamesa announced plans to invest £186m expanding its wind turbine blade plant in Hull. The investment will more than double the size of the site and create hundreds of new jobs.
▪️ Britishvolt secured planning permission for a new £2.6bn gigafactory in Northumberland.
▪️ Lotus invested £100m in its UK sites and created hundreds of new jobs.
▪️ JCB built a record number of machines, created over 1,350 new jobs, secured a host of major orders and invested £100m developing its award-winning hydrogen engine.
Space firm OneWeb, which is owned by a consortium of the UK Government and working to build a new global mega constellation of ultrafast broadband satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), has confirmed earlier speculation by announcing that the company will invest £2.2bn ($3bn) to shift manufacturing from the USA to UK.