« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 306661 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6000 on: January 21, 2022, 02:56:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January 21, 2022, 02:38:04 pm
Remember this fantasy project?  Feasibility cost to taxpayer was £900k

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-60081544

If you ever believed this was feasible I've got a bridge to sell you.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,738
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6001 on: January 21, 2022, 03:03:04 pm »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6002 on: January 21, 2022, 04:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 21, 2022, 02:56:34 pm
If you ever believed this was feasible I've got a bridge to sell you.


Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6003 on: January 21, 2022, 04:20:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 21, 2022, 03:03:04 pm
Its not as if its never happened at another EU border





They're diverting all attention and pooling their brains (teaspoon needed) to address more important transport issues:

https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1484439371369484289?s=21



Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6004 on: January 21, 2022, 09:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 21, 2022, 04:20:06 pm


They're diverting all attention and pooling their brains (teaspoon needed) to address more important transport issues:

https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1484439371369484289?s=21




Unfuckingbelievable 🤯🤯
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6005 on: January 21, 2022, 09:43:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 21, 2022, 03:03:04 pm
Its not as if its never happened at another EU border


Brexit has never been fully implemented up to now, the deal we have now is fragile. the more we change our laws to sign trade deals and divert. the more checks will be needed.

9 Mile tailbacks.

Brexit to blame: Huge lorry queues at Dover as port bosses call for talks on EU checks
Its entirely Brexit, says haulier who has been caught up in 15km queues

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-lorry-queues-dover-eu-b1997993.html

Logged
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,738
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6006 on: January 22, 2022, 10:26:17 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on January 21, 2022, 09:43:12 pm
Brexit has never been fully implemented up to now, the deal we have now is fragile. the more we change our laws to sign trade deals and divert. the more checks will be needed.

9 Mile tailbacks.

Brexit to blame: Huge lorry queues at Dover as port bosses call for talks on EU checks
Its entirely Brexit, says haulier who has been caught up in 15km queues

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-lorry-queues-dover-eu-b1997993.html



Gives them the excuse to reverse the decision to make the Dover lorry park smaller https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/aug/19/dover-residents-toast-government-u-turn-over-giant-brexit-lorry-park

They can now claim they have no choice and it must be built
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6007 on: January 22, 2022, 10:35:42 am »
Just get it done and stop bremoaning.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6008 on: January 23, 2022, 10:16:09 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/23/brexit-leaves-furious-british-citizens-stranded-in-eu-countries

To think that once, in a distant past, I was under the impression that the UK mostly treated its own citizens as well as humans in general with respect. I mean, it probably never was ideal, but there just seems to be no limit to the bottomless pit that appeared at some point in 2016ish.

And that Grant Shapps Plan thing... jeez. :o :butt
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,738
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6009 on: January 24, 2022, 12:38:06 pm »
Quote from: lamad on January 23, 2022, 10:16:09 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/23/brexit-leaves-furious-british-citizens-stranded-in-eu-countries

To think that once, in a distant past, I was under the impression that the UK mostly treated its own citizens as well as humans in general with respect. I mean, it probably never was ideal, but there just seems to be no limit to the bottomless pit that appeared at some point in 2016ish.

And that Grant Shapps Plan thing... jeez. :o :butt

The Tories are scum and always have been, they continue to shit on the people yet the soft c*nts continue to vote for them. In the main, I fucking hate the English :butt
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6010 on: January 24, 2022, 09:55:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2022, 12:38:06 pm
The Tories are scum and always have been, they continue to shit on the people yet the soft c*nts continue to vote for them. In the main, I fucking hate the English :butt
Regarding Brexit not every Leave voter was a Tory or even a Tory voter though, too many others rolled over and/or just fell for the lies (for various reasons). But yeah, seeing as who currently sits in government and its bodies none of this kind of reporting should come as a surprise. But I still think the shackles have come of even more, sort of, when in the past there was some measure of restraint or an ounce of almost decency within Tory ranks sometimes. Of course one could argue that they got rid of the EU overlords who were in part responsible for this (see workers rights, consumers rights and so forth), so yeah. Not gonna disagree with your first sentence there.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6011 on: January 25, 2022, 09:09:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 22, 2022, 10:26:17 am
Gives them the excuse to reverse the decision to make the Dover lorry park smaller https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/aug/19/dover-residents-toast-government-u-turn-over-giant-brexit-lorry-park

They can now claim they have no choice and it must be built

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/60111856

According to the UK government its absolutely nothing to do with Brexit passport/checks etc. Its all to do with retro-fitting ships 🤔
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6012 on: January 25, 2022, 12:50:08 pm »
Is it a Brexit benefit that more freight now bypasses the UK and goes directly to Ireland?  Fewer lorries just driving from a port on the south cost to a port on the west coast.  I know nothing of logistics so I don't know if there's a downside to that (e.g. lorries that would ordinarily take half a load to Birmingham on their way to Dublin aren't now doing that, lorries that would have picked up other jobs within the UK after delivering their cargo to a port now never enter the UK).

Clutching at straws for any benefits  :D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6013 on: January 25, 2022, 01:23:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 25, 2022, 12:50:08 pm
Is it a Brexit benefit that more freight now bypasses the UK and goes directly to Ireland?  Fewer lorries just driving from a port on the south cost to a port on the west coast.  I know nothing of logistics so I don't know if there's a downside to that (e.g. lorries that would ordinarily take half a load to Birmingham on their way to Dublin aren't now doing that, lorries that would have picked up other jobs within the UK after delivering their cargo to a port now never enter the UK).

Clutching at straws for any benefits  :D

It the same way you don't need to buy gloves anymore if you chop your hands off?

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,738
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6014 on: January 25, 2022, 03:18:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 25, 2022, 12:50:08 pm
Is it a Brexit benefit that more freight now bypasses the UK and goes directly to Ireland?  Fewer lorries just driving from a port on the south cost to a port on the west coast.  I know nothing of logistics so I don't know if there's a downside to that (e.g. lorries that would ordinarily take half a load to Birmingham on their way to Dublin aren't now doing that, lorries that would have picked up other jobs within the UK after delivering their cargo to a port now never enter the UK).

Clutching at straws for any benefits  :D

Well the Port in Dover has lost business, the ports at Holyhead and Liverpool have lost business, the services on the M1/M6 have all lost business (drivers doing weekend stays/overnighters/stopping on breaks), other companies have lost business, including things like HGV mechanics who would fix broken down trucks, there aren't enough UK drivers to move the loads so stuff isn't getting moved about inside the UK by the Euro drivers, loads that would have been brought in/taken out now aren't and no-one else wants to do it as its too expensive/time consuming and the DVSA have less foreign drivers to fine.

Yeah its going great.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6015 on: January 26, 2022, 09:16:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2022, 03:18:44 pm
Well the Port in Dover has lost business, the ports at Holyhead and Liverpool have lost business, the services on the M1/M6 have all lost business (drivers doing weekend stays/overnighters/stopping on breaks), other companies have lost business, including things like HGV mechanics who would fix broken down trucks, there aren't enough UK drivers to move the loads so stuff isn't getting moved about inside the UK by the Euro drivers, loads that would have been brought in/taken out now aren't and no-one else wants to do it as its too expensive/time consuming and the DVSA have less foreign drivers to fine.

Yeah its going great.
Thanks Rob.  I think that pretty much covers it  ;D

Not a Brexit bonanza.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6016 on: January 26, 2022, 09:17:32 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 25, 2022, 12:50:08 pm
Is it a Brexit benefit that more freight now bypasses the UK and goes directly to Ireland?  Fewer lorries just driving from a port on the south cost to a port on the west coast.  I know nothing of logistics so I don't know if there's a downside to that (e.g. lorries that would ordinarily take half a load to Birmingham on their way to Dublin aren't now doing that, lorries that would have picked up other jobs within the UK after delivering their cargo to a port now never enter the UK).

Clutching at straws for any benefits  :D
I can see where you are going bit I think from a logistics point of view it's a loss as we can't pop stuff in empty containers that would otherwise move across the mainlanand.
Less pollution perhaps, less wear and tear on the roads.  Less drivers bringing in covid .   I'm struggling to find a straw!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6017 on: January 26, 2022, 11:42:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2022, 09:17:32 am
I can see where you are going bit I think from a logistics point of view it's a loss as we can't pop stuff in empty containers that would otherwise move across the mainlanand.
Less pollution perhaps, less wear and tear on the roads.  Less drivers bringing in covid .   I'm struggling to find a straw!
It was a passing thought that came while driving for hours from east to west on mind-numbing mortorways at the weekend.  There seemed very few lorries on the motorway compared to how I generally remember that route.

The positive spin is that some of the goods are now being transported in a more efficient way.  The reality seems like we've just lost loads of freight capacity with no real way to fill the gap.  I always defer to Rob on anything like that and his post pretty much confirmed it's grim.

I did an online Tesco order this evening and with each passing week the amount of items not available noticeably grows and grows.  I generally shop at the bargain end of the products but getting gradually forced into the premium products as no stock (branded tissues this week ffs!).
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6018 on: Yesterday at 06:16:41 am »
I know what you mean Thaddeus. Own brand cream crackers we are struggling with.
And Morrisons own fizzy water has leapt from 17p to 25p but is still hard to get.

On your main point though, there's sure to be some upsides. Minor ones perhaps and only in certain sectors.
 Less lorries means more facilities per driver?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6019 on: Yesterday at 06:46:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:16:41 am
I know what you mean Thaddeus. Own brand cream crackers we are struggling with.
And Morrisons own fizzy water has leapt from 17p to 25p but is still hard to get.

On your main point though, there's sure to be some upsides. Minor ones perhaps and only in certain sectors.
 Less lorries means more facilities per driver?

Most people wouldn't consider an 8p increase in the price of an item to be significant but if they consider it as a 47% jump they'd freak out.

While on the the fizzy water subject have you considered getting a generic home soda systems? Tap water (that's effectively what you're buying) is one of the cheapest things you can consume. As an added bonus ia you'd reduce the amount of plastic being wasted and traffic from heavy vehicles.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6020 on: Yesterday at 07:32:37 am »
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,037
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6021 on: Yesterday at 08:25:22 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:32:37 am
ITV article about queuing at Dover

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-01-26/new-brexit-border-checks-causing-queues-at-dover-and-itll-get-worse-says-union

It's great, isn't it? The UK is now a fully sovereign state with actual working borders. No more uncontrolled traffic in and out of the country.




I hope the 17 fucking million that votes for this wake up every day rejoicing in their new found independence.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6022 on: Yesterday at 08:32:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:46:46 am
Most people wouldn't consider an 8p increase in the price of an item to be significant but if they consider it as a 47% jump they'd freak out.

While on the the fizzy water subject have you considered getting a generic home soda systems? Tap water (that's effectively what you're buying) is one of the cheapest things you can consume. As an added bonus ia you'd reduce the amount of plastic being wasted and traffic from heavy vehicles.
I know. That's how I saw it. Like you say 8p doesn't seem a lot, but it's a huge percent increase. Still a fraction of other waters.
So I've looked at soda stream , and that seems to work out at quite a bit more than store water. Even if I ignore the £100 or so on the machine. I'd do that for environmental reasons and to not have to keep buying . But I'd need a strong case to get it past the household budget holder. And make a case for the counter top space used.
I'll go look for a generic one if there are decent savings to be had though. Thanks
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6023 on: Yesterday at 08:33:42 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:25:22 am
It's great, isn't it? The UK is now a fully sovereign state with actual working borders. No more uncontrolled traffic in and out of the country.




I hope the 17 fucking million that votes for this wake up every day rejoicing in their new found independence.
Don't know about you , but after I've sung ode to sovereignty every morning , I wank off with my blue passport.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6024 on: Yesterday at 09:35:23 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:46:46 am
Most people wouldn't consider an 8p increase in the price of an item to be significant but if they consider it as a 47% jump they'd freak out.



Just on that, Jack Monroe has been doing some great work in that last few days highlighting this very issue that all these food stuffs in the basics range and stuff at the cheaper end of the food market have either disappeared off the shelves or have increased disproprtinately in price, but conversely the £10 meal deals (aimed at the more affluent) have remained at £10 and if they had risen in line with some of the basics food prices should have jumped to about £35
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6025 on: Yesterday at 10:40:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:33:42 am
Don't know about you , but after I've sung ode to sovereignty every morning , I wank off with my blue passport.


...into pint glass stamped with a crown

Don't leave out the crown stamp. It's what defines us as a nation.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6026 on: Yesterday at 09:36:54 pm »
Byline Times - UK Government has banned port staff from talking to the media, but maintains the lorry hold-ups (up to 24 hours) are nothing to do with Brexit.

The actual drivers say otherwise.

https://mobile.twitter.com/BylineTV/status/1486775084467597320




Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6027 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:36:54 pm
Byline Times - UK Government has banned port staff from talking to the media, but maintains the lorry hold-ups (up to 24 hours) are nothing to do with Brexit.

The actual drivers say otherwise.

https://mobile.twitter.com/BylineTV/status/1486775084467597320






Television blackout generally it would appear, although to be fair the news has to decide on which government disaster to go with on any particular day, and theyre spoilt for choice.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6028 on: Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm »
So while Johnsons loyal MPs spout Johnson got Brexit done, in reality Truss has pushed out the NI protocol talks until next month.  So its not done.

Its not clear whether she travelled across the Irish Sea by private jet.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-60146610
Logged

Offline Dizzyfinn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6029 on: Today at 04:22:22 am »
The trouble is how hard it is to pick apart the damage done from brexit and the damage from a global pandemic. I live in the states now and empty shelves, inflation and driver shortages are rife here. Nothing to do with brexit. Cat food is like gold dust, global supply chains are fucked.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 