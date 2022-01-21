I can see where you are going bit I think from a logistics point of view it's a loss as we can't pop stuff in empty containers that would otherwise move across the mainlanand.
Less pollution perhaps, less wear and tear on the roads. Less drivers bringing in covid . I'm struggling to find a straw!
It was a passing thought that came while driving for hours from east to west on mind-numbing mortorways at the weekend. There seemed very few lorries on the motorway compared to how I generally remember that route.
The positive spin is that some of the goods are now being transported in a more efficient way. The reality seems like we've just lost loads of freight capacity with no real way to fill the gap. I always defer to Rob on anything like that and his post pretty much confirmed it's grim.
I did an online Tesco order this evening and with each passing week the amount of items not available noticeably grows and grows. I generally shop at the bargain end of the products but getting gradually forced into the premium products as no stock (branded tissues this week ffs!).