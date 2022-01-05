« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 04:11:29 pm
All got a bit feisty today.  Not sure what Blackford said but mustve got under Johnsons skin.

Also good that Beth Rigby released footage of Johnson that shown he was lying today.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 04:30:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on January  5, 2022, 04:11:29 pm
All got a bit feisty today.  Not sure what Blackford said but mustve got under Johnsons skin.

Also good that Beth Rigby released footage of Johnson that shown he was lying today.
It seemed like a lot of lies today, he doesn't care. And Labour would make the fuel prices higher too, because 'they want to nationalise the power companies and that would make it worse.'
oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 04:34:17 pm
Quote from: TSC on January  5, 2022, 04:11:29 pm
All got a bit feisty today.  Not sure what Blackford said but mustve got under Johnsons skin.

Also good that Beth Rigby released footage of Johnson that shown he was lying today.
Was more peeved off with Raynor for not being prepared with the proof to show Johnson was lying.
She could have turned on him, maybe even pointing a finger, Yes you did, you said you claims about inflation were unfounded in a Sky interview on Oct 5 21.
Johnson would crap himself knowing this sort of scrutiny could happen far more over the next few months.
https://twitter.com/BethRigby/status/1478745681057701893
Red Berry

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 06:30:48 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on January  5, 2022, 04:08:14 pm
It's getting hard to watch but am sure his backbenches know he's in for some serious trouble over the next few months. Inflation. NHS breaking point backlash and Covid. Brexit regulations and shortages in Supermarkets.  think they will wait till the public backlash then bring in a new Tory leader around Summer.

What needs to happen is for people to stop blaming the man and start blaming the fucking party. Replacing the leader is putting lipstick on a pig's head, ready for Cameron to shag it.
TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 06:40:42 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on January  5, 2022, 06:30:48 pm
What needs to happen is for people to stop blaming the man and start blaming the fucking party. Replacing the leader is putting lipstick on a pig's head, ready for Cameron to shag it.

Always thought the pandemic would be the ending of populist right wing chancers where there are free elections.  Generally that appears to be playing out.  Hopefully its only a question of time with ours.
oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 06:48:24 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on January  5, 2022, 06:30:48 pm
What needs to happen is for people to stop blaming the man and start blaming the fucking party. Replacing the leader is putting lipstick on a pig's head, ready for Cameron to shag it.
Don't see how that would work in practice. someone has to answer for the mess, the PM makes the decisions, he argues and defends those decisions in Parliament, the PM appoints his Cabinet.
Starmers already laid the groundwork to discredit Johnsons replacement, he's pointed at the Tory backbenches a few times over the last few months telling them they are responsible for keeping Johnson in power.
 
Red Berry

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 07:11:08 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on January  5, 2022, 06:48:24 pm
Don't see how that would work in practice. someone has to answer for the mess, the PM makes the decisions, he argues and defends those decisions in Parliament, the PM appoints his Cabinet.
Starmers already laid the groundwork to discredit Johnsons replacement, he's pointed at the Tory backbenches a few times over the last few months telling them they are responsible for keeping Johnson in power.

Well my point is hoping that the British people wake up and realise that it doesn't matter which tory is PM, it's the fact they're a tory that's the problem. We've had over ten years of them again and it's a complete clusterfuck, just like last time. Changing the leader won't make a damned bit of difference as they're just swapping out one liar for another.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 07:29:29 pm
I loved Rayner's, "Are you alright Prime Minister"? After one of Johnson's rants - that seemed to go down well, and should be used more often, hopefully becoming a catchphrase.
Henry Kissinger

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 07:42:23 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January  5, 2022, 07:29:29 pm
I loved Rayner's, "Are you alright Prime Minister"? After one of Johnson's rants - that seemed to go down well, and should be used more often, hopefully becoming a catchphrase.

I quite liked: Can I suggest to the prime minister: its not about brushing your hair, its about brushing up on your act.
oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 07:53:38 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on January  5, 2022, 07:11:08 pm
Well my point is hoping that the British people wake up and realise that it doesn't matter which tory is PM, it's the fact they're a tory that's the problem. We've had over ten years of them again and it's a complete clusterfuck, just like last time. Changing the leader won't make a damned bit of difference as they're just swapping out one liar for another.
I doubt if anyone on here would disagree but I don't see much changing in years to come. we will still see and hear the same s,, we hear today in 20y-40yrs from now.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 07:55:31 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on January  5, 2022, 07:53:38 pm
we will still see and hear the same s,, we hear today in 20y-40yrs from now.

We'll have much greater problems to deal with by then.

Climate change will be causing all sorts of death and destruction.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 07:57:28 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January  5, 2022, 07:29:29 pm
I loved Rayner's, "Are you alright Prime Minister"? After one of Johnson's rants - that seemed to go down well, and should be used more often, hopefully becoming a catchphrase.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rv84OolgBiA
oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 08:04:59 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  5, 2022, 07:55:31 pm
We'll have much greater problems to deal with by then.

Climate change will be causing all sorts of death and destruction.
Yeah, does your head in.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 08:14:30 pm
Sorry if this has been posted already


MP Edward Leigh, not getting the Brexit he ordered

https://twitter.com/BestForBritain/status/1478756940280905731
Red Berry

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 08:28:29 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on January  5, 2022, 07:53:38 pm
I doubt if anyone on here would disagree but I don't see much changing in years to come. we will still see and hear the same s,, we hear today in 20y-40yrs from now.

Oh I agree. I'll never understand how voters fall for this BS time after time. The tories learned nothing from 1997.
oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 08:44:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on January  5, 2022, 08:28:29 pm
Oh I agree. I'll never understand how voters fall for this BS time after time. The tories learned nothing from 1997.
History repeats itself.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 5, 2022, 10:21:10 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  5, 2022, 07:57:28 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rv84OolgBiA
She delivered it better in my head before I saw that .
Wait for him to sit down. Pause. Look concerned. Then say it.
He's on the back foot now for sure though .
Incidentally, the non idealogical reason for privatisation would be to run companies more efficiently. (In built assumption that state run 'companies' are inefficient). Are there good examples where things are run efficiently by the state. I suppose part of the issue is defining efficient. In the private sector, profit is the driver. If we nationalised power, then we'd want cheap energy for consumers, both domestic and commercial. And we'd have to balance green energy. In fact if we could discourage end user wastage, why not provide it for free?  Sorry. Probably needs another thread or two.
the 92A

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:54:02 am
Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:39:07 am
Quote from: PaulF on January  5, 2022, 10:21:10 pm
She delivered it better in my head before I saw that .
Wait for him to sit down. Pause. Look concerned. Then say it.
He's on the back foot now for sure though .


It was a pretty good performance, and she gives the sense that she's far better at skewering Johnson than Starmer.

But she's still a little too reliant on set scripts. When Johnson was blustering about being in the EU not allowing a VAT cut and Raynor supporting Remain, if she'd been a 'top tier' political performer (with a grasp of the full picture) she would have said that she's operating in the here and now, not fighting a battle of 5 years ago and that Labour wants to utilise the current position to benefit 'ordinary working families' (tm) where possible. Then also pointed out a) that up until his tactical switch to being a Leaver to help make him the darling of the Tory Party, he'd been a big supporter of being the EU both in his newspaper articles and when London Mayor; and b) that it was a decision made by the Tory government to leave the European Internal Energy Market, which we could have stayed a member of outside the EU, and which has allowed our European neighbours to pool energy supplies to keep the rises lower than the UK has suffered.


https://unearthed.greenpeace.org/2018/06/14/brexit-eu-internal-single-energy-market-interconnector/



Quote from: PaulF on January  5, 2022, 10:21:10 pm
Incidentally, the non idealogical reason for privatisation would be to run companies more efficiently. (In built assumption that state run 'companies' are inefficient). Are there good examples where things are run efficiently by the state. I suppose part of the issue is defining efficient. In the private sector, profit is the driver. If we nationalised power, then we'd want cheap energy for consumers, both domestic and commercial.

'Increased efficiency' within privatised companies is a horrible misnomer.

In a private company, you have the added costs of paying inflated salary 'packages' to executives & directors, and then losing from the business the dividends paid to shareholders.

To counter that, what's generally involved is cutting staff numbers. Those workers remaining have bigger workloads and worsened work lives. Where the inadequate TUPE can be circumvented, privatised companies will also cut the T&C's and even pay levels of workers; where they don't/can't do this immediately for existing staff, privatised companies will amend the T&C's and pay levels of new starters, so the process is eventually the same but over a longer period.

The above applies to outsourced services, too.

If we look at PPI/PPP in hospitals, before any privatisation the ancillary functions like cleaning, security, maintenance, basic admin, etc were undertaken by NHS employees in secure jobs with decent pay, decent T&Cs, the NHS pension, etc. You look at those jobs now that they've been outsourced/privatised and they're done by demotivated people, often on a temp/agency basis, on minimum wage, poor T&Cs, basic pension provision (usually with no employer contributions).

MEanwhile, the executives/directors of the companies providing the outsourced/privatised functions get 6- and 7-figure salary packages rammed full of perks and bonuses.

It's the ordinary workers who pay the price for 'increased efficiency' - and for the fatcat salaries of executives/directors.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:48:15 pm
I've no problem with six or seven figure salaries if they are worth it (very hard to judge if worth it, and doubt we can't find someone who would do almost as a good a job but for half the salary. I'm thinking similar with Salah, could we sell him and get two players with 3/4 of his output each). But you've hit the nail on the head about privatisation. It should deliver lower costs , but only manages this at the cost of being a poor employer.  It's a whole other thread so I'll craft a decent opening post and package it up all there.
lobsterboy

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:32:49 pm
Don't know about you lot but I find always forget about my text messages begging multi-millionaires to fund my flat redecorations in exchange for a Brexit exhibition.
lobsterboy

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:36:30 pm
Quote from: TSC on January  5, 2022, 04:11:29 pm
All got a bit feisty today.  Not sure what Blackford said but mustve got under Johnsons skin.

Also good that Beth Rigby released footage of Johnson that shown he was lying today.

Blackford looked almost as angry as I felt as they sat there guffawing and sneering at the incoming misery and plight of millions they claim to represent.
