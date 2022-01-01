« previous next »
Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5920 on: January 1, 2022, 09:53:04 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on January  1, 2022, 07:52:35 pm
UK ministers eager to ease immigration rules for Indian citizens

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/01/uk-ministers-eager-to-ease-immigration-rules-for-indian-citizens

So instead of having free exchange of labour across countries of a relatively similar standard of living and education, they'd rather raid a couple of countries that could really do with them for their qualified work force.


Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5921 on: January 1, 2022, 10:31:52 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January  1, 2022, 09:53:04 pm
So instead of having free exchange of labour across countries of a relatively similar standard of living and education, they'd rather raid a couple of countries that could really do with them for their qualified work force.

Trying to get a trade deal with one of the worlds biggest economies while also increasing the number of middle-class young professional Indian families that will vote Conservative.


Online TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5922 on: January 2, 2022, 08:28:30 am »
Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5923 on: January 2, 2022, 02:23:53 pm »


Online TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 04:22:22 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 05:23:47 pm »


Online TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 05:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:23:47 pm
"The former health secretary under Maragarther Thatcher"

:D

Shes been called worse on here 😄
Offline Mutton Geoff

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 08:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:23:47 pm
"The former health secretary under Maragarther Thatcher"

:D
preferred being under another PM though



Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 09:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:30:44 pm
preferred being under another PM though
Oooh god.  I'd forgotten that image.


Online Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm »
Yeah things don't change much do they. Victorian values for everyone else, and then we find out it wasn't egg on her face after all.


Offline Indomitable_Carp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 08:20:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:22:22 pm
Edwina Currie on Brexit benefits

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/brexiteer-edwina-currie-roasted-for-failing-to-come-up-with-tangible-benefits-of-brexit/ar-AASnPEM

"Having to think outside the box" to implement what were previously straight-forward buisness decisions and transactions is a benefit of Brexit?!   :o
Online Franny

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 03:42:55 pm »
Online nayia2002

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Franny on Today at 03:42:55 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-59857275

Another Brexit win!
British steel maker/company moving 60% of operations to Spain!
Couldn't make this shit up!





Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 05:05:00 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 04:31:57 pm
Another Brexit win!
British steel maker/company moving 60% of operations to Spain!
Couldn't make this shit up!


The EU seems to be benefitting from Brexit.


Online oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 05:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:20:42 am
"Having to think outside the box" to implement what were previously straight-forward buisness decisions and transactions is a benefit of Brexit?!   :o
Think outside the box to overcome the inefficient uncompetitive trading barriers our government created. our trade deal with Japan is worse than the trade deal we had as members of the EU.
Companies can't overcome trade barriers, that responsibility lies with our government.
The government and the leave campaigners still can't tell us why we will be better off. glorious opportunities and thinking out side the box is just meaningless bullshit.
The counter argument is factual. it's real. these are some of the benefits we have lost.
https://twitter.com/BrexitBin/status/1450639312467464192





Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 05:24:00 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:05:00 pm

The EU seems to be benefitting from Brexit.

Laughing their tits off.

"Two world wars, one world cup, then Brexit fucked the UK up!"
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 05:25:45 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 04:31:57 pm
Another Brexit win!
British steel maker/company moving 60% of operations to Spain!
Couldn't make this shit up!

No need to make it up.

Anyone with half a brain, who isn't a racist/xenophobe could have seen this coming.


Online Jolly Elf?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 05:26:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:24:00 pm
"Two world wars, one world cup, then Brexit fucked the UK up!"

We don't all take credit for the World Cup and in return we don't take the blame for Brexit....
Online nayia2002

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 05:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:25:45 pm
No need to make it up.

Anyone with half a brain, who isn't a racist/xenophobe could have seen this coming.
Indeed the bigotry towards the EU(immigration) overcame any sense/logic and the benefits in voting remain





Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 05:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 05:26:01 pm
We don't all take credit for the World Cup and in return we don't take the blame for Brexit....

Squarely aimed at the English mate, although the Welsh can own it too.
