"Having to think outside the box" to implement what were previously straight-forward buisness decisions and transactions is a benefit of Brexit?!



Think outside the box to overcome the inefficient uncompetitive trading barriers our government created. our trade deal with Japan is worse than the trade deal we had as members of the EU.Companies can't overcome trade barriers, that responsibility lies with our government.The government and the leave campaigners still can't tell us why we will be better off. glorious opportunities and thinking out side the box is just meaningless bullshit.The counter argument is factual. it's real. these are some of the benefits we have lost.