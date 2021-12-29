« previous next »
An Ex friend of mine said to me during the Brexit vote "i'm voting leave to stop the pakis coming over",    I replied "you do realise Pakistan is not in Europe"    I had to walk away from him.   His racist slur and stupidity was enough for me.
I know doing that sounds easy. But it can be ready to let shit like that slide. So I applaud you.

--edit-- would it have helped your cause if pointing out a remain vote would keep more ',pakis' out?
Never thought of that at the time!    I stopped meeting him for a drink, going to gigs etc.     Cannot stand bigotry in any form.   The way I see it,  we are all human beings Trying to get on in a tough world
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/dec/29/uk-steel-industry-braces-for-slump-in-trade-as-us-eu-tariffs-abolished

UK steel industry braces for slump in trade as US reduces tariffs on EU

The UK steel industry is braced for an immediate slump in trade from New Years Day when European Union rivals will gain a 25% price advantage selling to the giant US market.

The EU and the US reached a Halloween agreement to remove tariffs on a quota of steel and aluminium imported from the bloc into the US from 1 January, but tariffs will remain on all UK steel and aluminium exports after government talks failed to secure a matching breakthrough.

The international trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, earlier this month invited the US commerce secretary for further discussions in London, which are understood to be scheduled for January. However, an industry source said they were not optimistic that a deal would be reached quickly.

The tariffs were first introduced by former president Donald Trump in 2018 under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act on national security grounds. Imports supposedly undermined the USs ability to produce its own steel.

British exports to the EU could also be hit because of an unusually strict clause in the EU-US agreement that means steel originating in the UK will still attract the tariffs even if worked on and exported by EU companies.

Gareth Stace, the director-general of UK Steel, said: UK steel exports to the US have halved since President Trump introduced steel tariffs in 2018. There can be no doubt these measures have significantly harmed the UKs interests in its second biggest steel export market.

Whilst we welcome the move by the US to start easing its tariffs, without a UK deal in very quick succession, our export position will only deteriorate further. It is essential that the government strains every sinew to secure a deal and ensure that UK steelmakers are able to sell their steel into the United States.

Harish Patel, the national officer for steel at Unite, a trade union representing many British steelworkers, said the government needed to explain why the EU had a deal but the UK did not, amid reports that the US was holding back over the UKs threats to unilaterally change post-Brexit trading rules governing Northern Ireland.

The UK negotiated the so-called Northern Ireland protocol barely a year ago as part of the Brexit trade deal with the EU, but it has repeatedly said it may unilaterally break it off. President Joe Biden has warned Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson against threatening peace on the island of Ireland.

Junior international trade minister Penny Mordaunt this month denied that the failure to reach a steel deal was linked to Brexit. She told parliament: That story might be true in terms of how some people in the United States feel, but it is a false narrative. These are two entirely separate issues.  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Patel said: It is alarming that British-produced steel is being effectively locked out of the critical steel market, as the continuing tariffs make EU steel considerably cheaper.

The government has to sort this matter out quickly. Unless the tariffs are speedily lifted, hundreds of jobs in the steel and associated industries, most of them in so-called red wall seats, are at risk.

A government spokesperson said: We recognise the vital role the steel sector plays in our economy and our priority is to resolve this dispute to the benefit of workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, removing the need for the UK to levy retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

Until that resolution is agreed, the UK will continue to apply its rebalancing measures to defend our economic interests and the rules-based international trading system.
Fucking wankers/c*nts blaming everything/everyone else par Brexit 🤬🤬😡😡
Maybe a better remain campaign should have appealed to emotions - images of friends in a Spanish bar, students living in Paris, stuff like that.

That wouldnt counter the Nazi style racist propaganda that Leave was using.
Some soft c*nt at my wifes work used the exact same argument. You just cannot get through to these thick wastes of space.
The Tories have whipped up the race hate since before the coalition was elected. Theresa May was a key player in that. It deflected the blame for a fucked economy away from financiers like her husband onto the people who were actually doing the shit jobs that kept the economy alive. Anyone who called out their racism was attacked by their media backers with slurs like unpatriotic and worse.

I read today a piece that said the Government is actually a coalition now. Two distinct parties, pragmatic Tories in coalition with far right hardliners. Cameron shit his kecks over losing votes to ukip and so moved the party to the right to keep the far right vote. What has happened is that they actually have an ERG party almost separately funded by dark money and Tufton think tanks within the Tory government and Soft Arse in No10 is struggling to keep the coalition together because the ERG can bring him down.
The Remain camp's handicap was having that incompetent mummy's boy Gideon heading it up, with the pig-fucking twat-face Cameron also right in there. They focused on economic issues, which were obviously pertinent, but coming from a perspective of two very posh and rich public schoolboys whining "Everything is fine with the UK being in the EU, so please don't change it". When a huge chunk of eventual Leave voters were feeling like "I've not been included on the gravy train express that so many wealthy people seem to have been aboard" this was a counterproductive message to deliver, and the Brexit wankers were easily able to present Leave as the 'anti-Establishment, two-fingers to the rich bastards' option for change (when the truth was the exact opposite)

Corbyn disappearing basically removed any official Labour weight on the issue, when they should have been leading figures for Remain - but from a different angle
(I think Labour should have set out their stall on the EU being less than perfect, but listing the everyday benefits for ordinary people - the workers' rights, the environmental protections, the consumer legislation on things like food hygiene standards and the like)/ Stuff that Gideon and Hameron couldn't exactly say (when most of the EU-derived workers' rights laws were opposed by a kicking and screaming Tory Party)
All parties in government are, to varying extents (except maybe if a single-issue party comes to power). The larger the 'tent', the more electable a party is, but also the more directions it gets pulled in. A large part of any leader's job is managing the factions so that none get both large and angry enough to bring them down. In 2010 none of the tents were large enough so the Tories and LDs hitched theirs together, but it's the same thing really, even if more of the friction becomes public because it's not all handled in-house.

It does make you wonder what could have happened to New Labour if a serious far-left (and anti-EU) threat had arisen during their middle years, as the majorities started to decrease. Would Blair have made the same moves Cameron ending up doing? I guess it's not immediately comparable as the movement wouldn't have been funded by the same dark money.
The problem from the perspective of many is that such trying to satisfy all corners of 'the tent' leads to simply a broad continuation of policy direction, which in itself increases dissatisfaction amongst those already dissatisfied with the current position.

In terms of the Labour government 97-10, they lost almost 5m votes from 97 to 10 (nearly 40%) - and the biggest drop was between 97 to 01 (2.8m). A very substantial chunk of that lost support was people left of centre, who saw a broad continuation of the general direction of economic policy that had gone before, and which had created so much wealth and income inequality.

Yes, that Labour government did some good things, but they still followed right-of-centre policy on taxation (maintained the low direct taxation policies of the Tories; continued the shift away from progressive direct taxation to regressive indirect taxation; did precious little to close loopholes and remove the veils of secrecy within the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies); they continued with privatisations and outsourcing of public services to predatory private companies; they did nothing to address the criminal lack of social housing, which has been the driver for high house prices and private rents and the resulting 'housing crisis'; they did nothing to curb the power and political influence of 'big business', nor re-regulate the 'wild west' financial services sector; etc, etc.

The Remain camp's handicap was having that incompetent mummy's boy Gideon heading it up, with the pig-fucking twat-face Cameron also right in there. They focused on economic issues, which were obviously pertinent, but coming from a perspective of two very posh and rich public schoolboys whining "Everything is fine with the UK being in the EU, so please don't change it". When a huge chunk of eventual Leave voters were feeling like "I've not been included on the gravy train express that so many wealthy people seem to have been aboard" this was a counterproductive message to deliver, and the Brexit wankers were easily able to present Leave as the 'anti-Establishment, two-fingers to the rich bastards' option for change (when the truth was the exact opposite)

Corbyn disappearing basically removed any official Labour weight on the issue, when they should have been leading figures for Remain - but from a different angle
(I think Labour should have set out their stall on the EU being less than perfect, but listing the everyday benefits for ordinary people - the workers' rights, the environmental protections, the consumer legislation on things like food hygiene standards and the like)/ Stuff that Gideon and Hameron couldn't exactly say (when most of the EU-derived workers' rights laws were opposed by a kicking and screaming Tory Party)

The Tories had no official weight on the issue either. Johnson used the referendum to gain power. The red wall wanted Brexit, its hard to then tell Corby to campaign against that.


The remain campaign in hindsight should have been more visceral, thats for sure
As the Tory thread is locked here are the latest WhatsApp leaks.  Happy new year from the cabal.

https://mobile.twitter.com/secrettory12/status/1476826157681106947
