Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 295945 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5840 on: December 24, 2021, 10:58:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 24, 2021, 05:57:55 pm
And sneaked out on Xmas Eve.

Knowing not only is the public otherwise engaged tomorrow generally, but that any light touch sporadic news coverage will focus on the likes of the Queens address and other irrelevant stuff.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5841 on: December 24, 2021, 11:29:15 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on December 24, 2021, 04:37:12 pm
UK immigration rules to be eased as shortages of care workers worsen

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/dec/24/uk-immigration-rules-to-be-ease-as-shortages-of-care-workers-worsen

Putting more pressure on our NHS, schools etc (am I doing it right?)
I thought we voted to keep nasty foreigners out?

--edit-- better point out sarcasm fully intended
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5842 on: December 25, 2021, 11:57:50 am »
Beeb article on Brexit impacts on business to date

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-59761292
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5843 on: December 25, 2021, 09:54:03 pm »
Quote
More than six out of 10 voters believe Brexit has either gone badly or worse than they expected  a year after the UK left the EU, according to an anniversary poll for the Observer.

The Opinium survey  coming a week after the minister in charge of Brexit, Lord Frost, resigned from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons government  also found that 42% of people who voted Leave in 2016 had a negative view of how Brexit had turned out so far.

26% of Leave supporters said it had gone worse than they expected, while 16% of those who voted for Brexit said they had expected it to go badly and had been proved right.

Among people who voted Remain, 86% said it had gone badly or worse than they expected. Overall, just 14% of all voters said Brexit had gone better than expected.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/25/one-year-on-most-voters-say-brexit-has-gone-badly
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5844 on: December 25, 2021, 11:46:08 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on December 25, 2021, 09:54:03 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/25/one-year-on-most-voters-say-brexit-has-gone-badly

Most bizarre part of that extract is the full turkeys voting for Xmas content, where 16% of Brexit voters expected it to go pear shaped and therefore now say theyd been proved right!  Yet they still voted for it anyway.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5845 on: December 26, 2021, 12:57:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on December 25, 2021, 11:46:08 pm
Most bizarre part of that extract is the full turkeys voting for Xmas content, where 16% of Brexit voters expected it to go pear shaped and therefore now say theyd been proved right!  Yet they still voted for it anyway.


That's like the soft c*nt of a customer, who picked up a cordless hedge trimmer in one of our Branches, put his finger in between the blades, turned it on and chopped his finger off. When asked why the fuck he'd done that, his answer was "I wanted to see if it would" :butt
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5846 on: December 26, 2021, 01:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 26, 2021, 12:57:22 pm
That's like the soft c*nt of a customer, who picked up a cordless hedge trimmer in one of our Branches, put his finger in between the blades, turned it on and chopped his finger off. When asked why the fuck he'd done that, his answer was "I wanted to see if it would" :butt

Not calling you a liar, I'm assuming you didn't witness this. But surely that's not true?  (And I've done some really stupid things myself).

--edit-- And if it is true. Then I really don't think democracy is the way forward unless we leave hedge trimmers in all the polling booths to prevent these people from voting.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5847 on: December 26, 2021, 06:42:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on December 25, 2021, 11:46:08 pm
Most bizarre part of that extract is the full turkeys voting for Xmas content, where 16% of Brexit voters expected it to go pear shaped and therefore now say theyd been proved right!  Yet they still voted for it anyway.

Yep pretty mind boggling really. Unless they are just full on nihilists
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5848 on: December 26, 2021, 07:22:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 26, 2021, 01:40:54 pm
Not calling you a liar, I'm assuming you didn't witness this. But surely that's not true?  (And I've done some really stupid things myself).

--edit-- And if it is true. Then I really don't think democracy is the way forward unless we leave hedge trimmers in all the polling booths to prevent these people from voting.

Oh it 100% happened. There was a right panic about it, our internal HSEQ got involved, my Regional manager got involved, there were memos and messages about it and it became mandatory then next day to remove all batteries from cordless display items.

People are weird, the staff member at our old shop in Ashton in Makerfield who was caught on a Sunday, stark bollock naked rolling around on a tarpaulin, covered in blue solvite wallpaper paste that he had mixed in a cement mixer, is my favourite "what the fuck" story. That is another 100% true story and I did witness the mixer and the manager having to clean the mixer and the floor and my area manager involved. ;D

Oh and I once welded a no smoking no naked flames metal sign to the LPG gas cage.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5849 on: December 26, 2021, 08:34:42 pm »
'I made a mistake voting for Brexit' says business owner as stock sits waiting to leave warehouse

Quote from: https://www.expressandstar.com/news/business/2021/01/29/i-made-a-mistake-voting-for-brexit-says-business-as-stock-sits-waiting-to-leave-west-midlands/
I am wondering why on earth did I vote for Brexit

...

Exports are 90 per cent of our business, but Brexit it has made it a lot worse. We have a couple of warehouses full of stock of second hand clothing ready to go, but the paper work is proving onerous.
A business owner that exports second hand clothing is surprised that Brexit has made that harder.  How can anyone be surprised by that??  You're exporting products made all over the world with no way of proving the origins or authenticity of any of it.  I think that business model could only ever work in a Single Market.

So why would someone with such a precarious business model vote for Brexit?

Quote from: Same article
She admits to having voted leave because she was sick of employment and health and safety rules originating from Brussels.
Ahhhh...
« Last Edit: December 26, 2021, 08:37:09 pm by thaddeus »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5850 on: December 26, 2021, 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 26, 2021, 07:22:10 pm
Oh it 100% happened. There was a right panic about it, our internal HSEQ got involved, my Regional manager got involved, there were memos and messages about it and it became mandatory then next day to remove all batteries from cordless display items.

People are weird, the staff member at our old shop in Ashton in Makerfield who was caught on a Sunday, stark bollock naked rolling around on a tarpaulin, covered in blue solvite wallpaper paste that he had mixed in a cement mixer, is my favourite "what the fuck" story. That is another 100% true story and I did witness the mixer and the manager having to clean the mixer and the floor and my area manager involved. ;D

Oh and I once welded a no smoking no naked flames metal sign to the LPG gas cage.
Hahaha. Id have popped the lpg in that mixer and chucked in the blow torch. Nobody should have had to have cleaned that!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5851 on: December 26, 2021, 10:32:16 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 03:21:01 am »
Cheese industry disasters

Victoria Prentis, a minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. suggested that emerging markets could compensate for the Brexit-related hole

Cant sell to the EU, no bother try sub-Saharan Africa, Papua New Guinea or Honduras, Im sure theyre going to love English Cheese  ;D :o ::) fucking led by bloody donkeys

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/dec/27/brexit-the-biggest-disaster-that-any-government-has-ever-negotiated
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 08:08:16 am »
https://www.expressandstar.com/news/business/2021/01/29/i-made-a-mistake-voting-for-brexit-says-business-as-stock-sits-waiting-to-leave-west-midlands/

'I made a mistake voting for Brexit' says business owner as stock sits waiting to leave warehouse

Businesses in the West Midlands say they are experiencing big delays in exporting to Europe or having goods returned to the UK due to problems with paperwork and VAT payments.

Among those who are unhappy is company director Maxine Sault, who says she now believes she made a mistake in voting for Brexit

I am wondering whether I have been weirdly transported to another planet where exporting my goods to Europe has been banned, said Mrs Sault, who has run C & M Global and Toys 4 Life at Bednall, near Stafford, with her daughter Charlotte Stokes for six years.

I am wondering why on earth did I vote for Brexit, she said. She explained that other businesses she was speaking to were also having difficulties.

One company we know in Willenhall has only been able to send one out of a scheduled six trucks out to Europe so far since the start of the year, she said.

Exports are 90 per cent of our business, but Brexit it has made it a lot worse. We have a couple of warehouses full of stock of second hand clothing ready to go, but the paper work is proving onerous.

Even when we get our goods out we dont know at the other end we dont know whether our customers are still going to be there. It is not straightforward at all.

The process of exporting has become a complete sham  nigh on impossible, even.

Dont get me wrong I am not a novice at this. I have been exporting all over the world all of my working life  around 38 years, said Mrs Sault, who for over 30 years ran BCR Global Textiles in West Bromwich employing 120 staff.

She admits to having voted leave because she was sick of employment and health and safety rules originating from Brussels.

Following a challenging 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19 we were excitedly looking forward to expanding our business in 2021 putting our entrepreneurial ideas into practice.

Our first new project toys4life went live on January 12 to encourage families with children to re-use their unwanted toys while taking many plastics out of the waste stream and landfill. To date we have not been able to export any of our finished orders due to the mind-boggling new rules that no-one seems to completely understand.

"The vast majority of our valued customers are waiting to see how our first export goes before they order as they are terrified of their goods being seized on the border.

"Years of building relationships, trust with our customers squashed in a blink of an eye. It is heartbreaking.

"I am in total shock at the moment that all the Brexit MPs are very quiet at the moment and no one is talking about what an absolute nightmare it is to sell to the EU.

"Yes, I know we are in the middle of a global pandemic however business needs to keep moving , creating much needed jobs.

"I finally do apologise unreservedly for voting out  better the devil you know.

"Alas I made a mistake  shame politicians can't admit that too," she said.

Richard Joyce, who runs TGI Corporation in Conduit Road, Norton Canes, has been forced to halt operations due to issues with exporting to France.

He has had to lay off three of his 18 staff at a warehouse in Stoke-on-Trent.

The business, best known for its Cottonridge hoodies, is having deliveries returned from France by customers unwilling to pay VAT and duty when UPS arrive with them.

Mr Joyce said customers in France made up the bulk of his companys £1 million of annual exports.

We have experienced a nightmare since the start of the year, he added. It is now not worth us sending product to France because we would be losing money if we pay the 12 per cent VAT ourselves.

Mr Joyce has contacted the Department of Trade and Industry to ask for urgent help in resolving the export problems.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5854 on: Yesterday at 08:41:16 am »
^

Tough shit love, you fucking voted for it, you won, deal with it.

And voting leave because she was sick of employment and h&s rules shows that she is a c*nt and I hope her business goes to the wall.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:43:48 am by Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5855 on: Yesterday at 08:49:08 am »
I thought farmers and fishermen were moaning bastards but the amount of articles interviewing businesses are a bit mad. Move on and get on with it you moaning c*nts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 09:12:06 am »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 08:41:16 am
And voting leave because she was sick of employment and h&s rules shows that she is a c*nt and I hope her business goes to the wall.

Looking at the google-machine it seems she knows how to achieve that... It will never cease to amaze me when people who export a lot of goods to Europe voted for Brexit and are now surprised that exporting has gotten much harder. It baffles me, how people like that were able to actually run a business. The EU made sure that sending stuff from one member state to another was almost as simple (or even as simple as) sending it from your place to your next door neighbour. Of course, leaving the EU will make it more difficult, especially when you want to leave, because you don't like the regulations "imposed on you by Brussels" (not that that's actually the case, but it's how these people think).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 09:14:16 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:49:08 am
I thought farmers and fishermen were moaning bastards but the amount of articles interviewing businesses are a bit mad. Move on and get on with it you moaning c*nts.

You have to feel for the guy with the cheese business though. Through no fault of his own he now faces a tough battle that is being made even harder by the stupid people in charge of the country.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5858 on: Yesterday at 09:14:37 am »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 08:41:16 am
^

Tough shit love, you fucking voted for it, you won, deal with it.

And voting leave because she was sick of employment and h&s rules shows that she is a c*nt and I hope her business goes to the wall.

Yeah, I almost felt sympathy until I read her reasoning. She hated how the EU made her have to be a decent employer.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5859 on: Yesterday at 09:24:24 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:14:16 am
You have to feel for the guy with the cheese business though. Through no fault of his own he now faces a tough battle that is being made even harder by the stupid people in charge of the country.

I have sympathy for everyone who didnt vote for Brexit. But you would be surprised as to how many businesses and business owners i met who said they would vote for Brexit.

Also many businesses decided to distance themselves from the debate even when they were strongly remain in some vague worry about pissing off a bunch of Brexiteers. I am sure that hit to their bank balances were now worth it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5860 on: Yesterday at 09:48:13 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:24:24 am
Also many businesses decided to distance themselves from the debate even when they were strongly remain in some vague worry about pissing off a bunch of Brexiteers. I am sure that hit to their bank balances were now worth it.

Yep. A strong pro-remain lobby coming from industry might have well prevented the whole shitshow. Still baffles me how nobody said anything until it was much too laate
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5861 on: Yesterday at 10:25:36 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:48:13 am
Yep. A strong pro-remain lobby coming from industry might have well prevented the whole shitshow. Still baffles me how nobody said anything until it was much too laate

Unfortunately we had the perfect storm of criminal incompetance from Cameron, rabid Brexiters on the Right, rabid Lexiters on the Left and a lack of cohesive action or any real success or ability to counter any argument or call out those that were just trying to avoid paying tax.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5862 on: Yesterday at 12:26:04 pm »
Paul used to work for an engineering company that exported about 50% of what they manufactured to the EU.

The bosses reinforced to the staff how important it was for them to remain in the EU at weekly meetings but also had lots of literature printed up for them to read to back up those reasons.

They survived reasonably well I think as their other contracts around the world were quite strong but also during covid a lot of their UK competitors closed during lockdown so they picked up more work.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5863 on: Yesterday at 01:42:49 pm »
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Yesterday at 12:26:04 pm
Paul used to work for an engineering company that exported about 50% of what they manufactured to the EU.

The bosses reinforced to the staff how important it was for them to remain in the EU at weekly meetings but also had lots of literature printed up for them to read to back up those reasons.

They survived reasonably well I think as their other contracts around the world were quite strong but also during covid a lot of their UK competitors closed during lockdown so they picked up more work.

My son's employers were in the same boat. Contracts in Benelux and Germany and advising staff of the dangers of Brexit.

They no longer have European contracts and have made redundancies, fortunately my son still has a job.

And for the record I'm sure the CBI was against Brexit?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5864 on: Yesterday at 01:48:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:42:49 pm
My son's employers were in the same boat. Contracts in Benelux and Germany and advising staff of the dangers of Brexit.

They no longer have European contracts and have made redundancies, fortunately my son still has a job.

And for the record I'm sure the CBI was against Brexit?

Yes definitely.
The CBI took all the emotion out of it and just looked at the numbers

From 2016

CBI says economy faces irreparable damage if UK leaves European Union
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5865 on: Yesterday at 02:29:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:42:49 pm
My son's employers were in the same boat. Contracts in Benelux and Germany and advising staff of the dangers of Brexit.

They no longer have European contracts and have made redundancies, fortunately my son still has a job.

And for the record I'm sure the CBI was against Brexit?

I'm not sure if they still have European contracts as Paul left the company 12mths ago.

They manufactured bearings for heavy industry and the shipping industry.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5866 on: Yesterday at 02:31:08 pm »
Yeah but CBI. Experts. We don't need experts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 10:03:34 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:24:24 am
I have sympathy for everyone who didnt vote for Brexit. But you would be surprised as to how many businesses and business owners i met who said they would vote for Brexit.

Also many businesses decided to distance themselves from the debate even when they were strongly remain in some vague worry about pissing off a bunch of Brexiteers. I am sure that hit to their bank balances were now worth it.

A lot of businesses wont back a political decision until they know which way the wind is blowing. Im sure most were convinced, as we mostly all were, that remain would win and it would all be forgotten. No point in showing your colours in that case.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 10:21:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:03:34 am
A lot of businesses wont back a political decision until they know which way the wind is blowing. Im sure most were convinced, as we mostly all were, that remain would win and it would all be forgotten. No point in showing your colours in that case.

Complacency all round on the remain side, from Camerons pandering to the loons on the far right of his party and then his lacklustre approach to the remain campaign.  Then of course the failure to identify and challenge the threat prevailing within media, particularly social media.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 10:31:06 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:21:11 am
Complacency all round on the remain side, from Camerons pandering to the loons on the far right of his party and then his lacklustre approach to the remain campaign.  Then of course the failure to identify and challenge the threat prevailing within media, particularly social media.

And your average Joe in the street who didn't mobilise to make sure remainers got out and voted.  Guilty of this personally.
Not quite the "all it take is for evil to succeed.." but same ballpark.

--edit-- though I did vote, I didn't put any effort into persuading others as I couldn't believe 'we' would be stupid enough to vote out.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 10:59:02 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:31:06 am
And your average Joe in the street who didn't mobilise to make sure remainers got out and voted.  Guilty of this personally.
Not quite the "all it take is for evil to succeed.." but same ballpark.

--edit-- though I did vote, I didn't put any effort into persuading others as I couldn't believe 'we' would be stupid enough to vote out.

I got my wife to go out and vote Remain, didn't realise her fucking idiot sister was stupid enough to actually go out and vote leave, fell out with my Dad because the dickhead ignored all my arguments and my pleas not to fuck my kids futures up and voted leave.

I am gobsmacked at some I know who voted leave including a fella I know who spends months in France. His French mates called him a dickhead for his vote.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 12:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 10:59:02 am
I got my wife to go out and vote Remain, didn't realise her fucking idiot sister was stupid enough to actually go out and vote leave, fell out with my Dad because the dickhead ignored all my arguments and my pleas not to fuck my kids futures up and voted leave.

I am gobsmacked at some I know who voted leave including a fella I know who spends months in France. His French mates called him a dickhead for his vote.
My old man voted Leave as he was sold on the rose tinted view of going back to the England of his youth.  I remember he used to get really, really wound up by Dodgy Dave saying "globalisation is here to stay, we can't just say 'stop the world we want to get off'" (or something like that).  The Tories and, to a lesser extent, Labour never really found a way to get the benefits of globalisation shared equally - maybe it's impossible - and it seemed that the EU was used as a scapegoat for much of that.

Anyway, that one of his children lives in Austria and another is married to a French person weren't enough to sway him to voting for remaining in the EU.  My brother managed to convince my uncle to vote remain based on the car industry which he used to work in but we all gave up wasting our breath with my dad.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 02:39:43 pm »
Maybe a better remain campaign should have appealed to emotions - images of friends in a Spanish bar, students living in Paris, stuff like that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 03:05:55 pm »
Pretty much all my family are brexiteers, they're all Tories too which is why I never fitted in and don't have much to do with them.

We've had far too many arguments over politics down the years.
