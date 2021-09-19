« previous next »
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5240
TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5241
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:15:32 am
When this calms down, you just know the media will have learned fuck-all lessons and will be itching to whip-up panic buying for Xmas stuff.



This mornings Tory press (the Mail) have headlines about Boris saves Xmas etc.  No mention of the fact hes destroying it again same as last year.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5242
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:20:52 am
This mornings Tory press (the Mail) have headlines about Boris saves Xmas etc.  No mention of the fact hes destroying it again same as last year.


Yeah, he's one fat twat with white hair you don't want around at Christmas time.

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5243
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
I see no need to throw rocks an' get your knickers in a twist about it.
Ah, com' on! Too subtle (or too shit)? ::)
Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5244
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5245
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:43:38 am

Turkey shortage?

I know some will have died since, but surely the majority of the 17,410,742 turkeys in this country are still alive.

;D

The best bit is, its Brexit that has caused the issue as there are 7,000 vacancies because the EU workers who used to come and do the work on the turkey farms can't come now, and the UK is having to turn to importing the turkeys from France :lmao
TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5246
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:50:13 am
;D

The best bit is, its Brexit that has caused the issue as there are 7,000 vacancies because the EU workers who used to come and do the work on the turkey farms can't come now, and the UK is having to turn to importing the turkeys from France :lmao


Dont mention the B word.  It appears to be outlawed across certain media.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5247
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:53:57 am
Dont mention the B word.  It appears to be outlawed across certain media.


This BBC article uses "since the UK's departure from the European Union"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58721085
stewil007

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5248
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:15:32 am
When this calms down, you just know the media will have learned fuck-all lessons and will be itching to whip-up panic buying for Xmas stuff.



theyve already mentioned the potential shortages of turkeys
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5249
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:50:12 am
I must admit, I was intrigued about this whole water bottle thing so did a bit of reading up. Apparently there's regulations on the amount of petrol that can be stored without permission. the maximum is 30l and that depends of the container used.
For plastic containers the limit is 10l and obviously the plastic has to be suitable for fuel use. There's also advice on the exact location it can be sorted in too. The general advice is also to fill no more than 85% full to leave room for vapour pressure.

For people filling up plastic water bottles, there's a high risk that they could fail within a few hours, so for the sake of innocent people that accidentally encounter these fuckwits, I hope at least that they had the sense to transfer their haul to something more durable (in a well ventilated area of course)


They won't have. They'll just assume that the petrol will be OK in the bottle and have either left it in the car or stuck it in the garage. By now, the bottle will have failed and the vapour will be filling the area of wherever they have stored it. People also incorrectly believe that petrol burns, it doesn't, its the vapour that burns, which is why if you drop a lit match into a full fuel tank the match extinguishes (I haven't done that btw, the Dad of a lad in school did though), so they now have a highly flammable environment to deal with.

Now they'll either be really unlucky and their garage will burn to the ground, or like a neighbour of mine in the 80's whose Mini went on fire due to a split in the filler neck meant the tank was venting into the boot and a spark from the boot mounted battery ignited the vapours. It was an impressive sight as a jet of fire spewed about 10ft into the air from the filler neck.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5250
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:27:59 am
Ah, com' on! Too subtle (or too shit)? ::)

Over my head. I, only tenuously made the link with Ghost's :(
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5251
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:06:19 pm
Over my head. I, only tenuously made the link with Ghost's :(
Well, no one else commented either. So, it was either too subtle (or too shit). :)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
I see no need to throw rocks an' get your knickers in a twist about it.
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5252
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:14:34 pm
Well, no one else commented either. So, it was either too subtle (or too shit). :)

Very clever and probably too subtle :D
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5253
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:20:55 pm
Very clever and probably too subtle :D
Ah. But was it funny? I guess not when it has to be explained! ;D
AndyMuller

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5254
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:26:38 am
You mightve won the who posted it first this time mate but be on guard cos Im coming for ya ;D

Hahahaha  ;D
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5255
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:51:00 am
They won't have. They'll just assume that the petrol will be OK in the bottle and have either left it in the car or stuck it in the garage. By now, the bottle will have failed and the vapour will be filling the area of wherever they have stored it. People also incorrectly believe that petrol burns, it doesn't, its the vapour that burns, which is why if you drop a lit match into a full fuel tank the match extinguishes (I haven't done that btw, the Dad of a lad in school did though), so they now have a highly flammable environment to deal with.

Now they'll either be really unlucky and their garage will burn to the ground, or like a neighbour of mine in the 80's whose Mini went on fire due to a split in the filler neck meant the tank was venting into the boot and a spark from the boot mounted battery ignited the vapours. It was an impressive sight as a jet of fire spewed about 10ft into the air from the filler neck.

Us fans of mythbusters are well aware that it's the fumes and that liquid petrol will douse a flame :)
12C

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5256
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:35:04 am
Isabel Oakshot or whatever the little rats name is, on GMB now being a weirdo.

More Oakshittery.
She is one poisonous bastard. She is shacked up with Tice, and is/was a mouthpiece for Lord Ashcroft and the whole leave shower of bastards. She wrote Ashcrofts book where he outed Cameron as a pig fucker , just in time to make him a laughing stock as the referendum was coming down the line.
Ashcroft wants the EU sugar imports replace by cane sugar from Belize. David Davis was a Tate and Lyle idle manager. Arron Banks and his mate were given diplomatic status by Belize. Very handy if your dodgy Leave campaign gets busted by the law. Luckily they had the Eton idiot in place to block any investigations.
Funny that it all comes back to a millionaire Tory tax exile.
She has recently turned her limited intelligence to criticism of the NHS because guess what folks, she thinks we should move to an insurance based system. All the humanity of a house brick and far less functional.
thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5257
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58734265
British motorists driving outside the UK must now remove old-style GB stickers or cover them up.

Instead they should display a UK sticker or have the UK identifier on their number plate.

...

"Drivers also need to remember that number plates featuring the blue band and letters 'GB' next to the European golden stars are also no longer valid," Mr Dennis warned.

...

In January the EU flag was removed from all UK number plate designs and UK drivers were told they wouldn't need to display a GB sticker in most EU countries if their number plate has GB or GB with a Union Flag on it.

At the time Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Looking to the future, whether it's for work, or for holidays abroad, these changes mean that those who want to drive in the EU can continue to do so with ease."

...

The move was only revealed by the United Nations which said it had received "a notification stating that the United Kingdom is changing the distinguishing sign that it had previously selected for display in international traffic on vehicles registered in the United Kingdom, from 'GB' to 'UK'".
I assume this is just another fuck-up by some incompetent in the government that had no idea what the knock on effects would be of changing our 'distinguishing sign' from "GB" to "UK".  Reading the article and the quotes from Shapps in January I suspect it will be news to him but then I expect most things are.

My car has the basic number plate but I've got a GB magnet while my wife's has the EU number plate with GB incorporated.  Both now non-compliant.  What another bloody waste of money.
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5258
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:08:55 pm
Us fans of mythbusters are well aware that it's the fumes and that liquid petrol will douse a flame :)

And that the moon landings were not faked in a Hollywood TV studio, ;D
mallin9

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5259
From a numpty here in the States wish you all well as you deal with the continued fallout of an incompetent lying govt.  We'll likely elect a fascist in 2024 and be right back there, so, um, hold the line?

Baby boomers; the shuddering sods who sold the world
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5260
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:14:34 pm
Well, no one else commented either. So, it was either too subtle (or too shit). :)

Oh, very good. Bit cryptic crossword for me though :)
