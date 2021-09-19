I must admit, I was intrigued about this whole water bottle thing so did a bit of reading up. Apparently there's regulations on the amount of petrol that can be stored without permission. the maximum is 30l and that depends of the container used.

For plastic containers the limit is 10l and obviously the plastic has to be suitable for fuel use. There's also advice on the exact location it can be sorted in too. The general advice is also to fill no more than 85% full to leave room for vapour pressure.



For people filling up plastic water bottles, there's a high risk that they could fail within a few hours, so for the sake of innocent people that accidentally encounter these fuckwits, I hope at least that they had the sense to transfer their haul to something more durable (in a well ventilated area of course)





They won't have. They'll just assume that the petrol will be OK in the bottle and have either left it in the car or stuck it in the garage. By now, the bottle will have failed and the vapour will be filling the area of wherever they have stored it. People also incorrectly believe that petrol burns, it doesn't, its the vapour that burns, which is why if you drop a lit match into a full fuel tank the match extinguishes (I haven't done that btw, the Dad of a lad in school did though), so they now have a highly flammable environment to deal with.Now they'll either be really unlucky and their garage will burn to the ground, or like a neighbour of mine in the 80's whose Mini went on fire due to a split in the filler neck meant the tank was venting into the boot and a spark from the boot mounted battery ignited the vapours. It was an impressive sight as a jet of fire spewed about 10ft into the air from the filler neck.