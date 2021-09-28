Thanks. She was a few days short of her 98th birthday and had been completely out of it for nearly a year so in some ways it was a relief.



Anyway, the local Tesco had a crazy queue. I didn't stop to count but it was snaking all around the car park so I'd think it was easily 50 cars and still more joining at the back. On my way to the independent garage one of the BP stations was open so they must have had a delivery today. Probably about a 15 minute wait that was mostly because two coaches were filling up so not bad really.



One of the cashiers was in a running argument with a couple that were filling up all sorts of containers. Apparently they have a rule of one can per customer - sensibly - but enforcing it is easier said than done!



Hope you got sorted out mate and as someone else said, filling up when you need it isn't panic buying. But doing what that couple did, definitely is.Logically you impose limits, but the problem is who polices it, because yet again it's low paid workers that would bear the brunt of lots of the aggressive/entitled/selfish twats that have been doing the panic buying. The result of which is that people can't do the humane stuff like visit elderly relatives, get to work in vital jobs etc.