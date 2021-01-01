« previous next »
What a shitshow and what a nation of morons we are.

Yours sincerely
Smug Pedestrian
I've driven from Northampton to southend today( lucky me) every forecourt is either closed or massive queues. Even 8pm on Sunday night I can see at least 20 cars queuing at the Tesco over the road.
 Yes it's panic buying, but it's not like the government don't know this will happen. Early rationing would have sorted it.  I assume we don't have one or two or three hundred qualified tanker drivers in the army?
I've driven from Northampton to southend today( lucky me) every forecourt is either closed or massive queues. Even 8pm on Sunday night I can see at least 20 cars queuing at the Tesco over the road.
 Yes it's panic buying, but it's not like the government don't know this will happen. Early rationing would have sorted it.  I assume we don't have one or two or three hundred qualified tanker drivers in the army?

I always get fuel to cover the week ahead, I'm working this coming Saturday, got a day out in Knutsford the following week, might work the Sunday then doing the following Saturday and Sunday before driving to the airport, so I stuck £45 in the tank Friday morning as I just knew what was coming, so glad I did, as I'd have been screwed.

You know what this could lead to though?  HGV drivers, planners, other staff and warehouse/RDC staff not being able to get to work

Fucking English are c*nts.
There's a lot of people that might not be able to get to work if this goes on much longer. Car share I guess might help.
It'll blow over in a couple of weeks on the fuel front .
I wonder if bp deliberately started all this for a reason!
There's a lot of people that might not be able to get to work if this goes on much longer. Car share I guess might help.
It'll blow over in a couple of weeks on the fuel front .
I wonder if bp deliberately started all this for a reason!

Well, they are making a mint out of it.

I'll be honest, all I'd heard was a few deliveries hadn't been made and then full panic mode started among the public and it just went stupid. The blame has to sit squarely with the public who went out and panic bought, there was absolutely no need to do this.

I've no idea how long it will take to get the stations restocked, but I'm thinking weeks, the fuel deliveries are all planned out in advance, the tankers can only carry so much fuel, the drivers can only work so many hours and do so many runs. Luckily WFH is a big thing now, so there isn't the demand that a usual week would cause, so with everyone now having a full tank, maybe they can do smaller deliveries to spread the fuel about.
your Dad would not have ever been caught for doing that.
Only because his lorry wouldn't go that fast  ;D
Ian Duncan Smith denies Brexit is to blame for the fuel crisis and instead blames Coronavirus.

https://storify.com/services/proxy/2/B7FdOTpqh4ZRiNCP9z8IFw/https/media.fyre.co/esLGUV1RPWGuWaMuvkEX_dex27p001-1st_1632692170_001.png
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:37:40 pm
So theres a queue outside my house.

Im half a mile from a petrol station.

Guess what the queue is for.

Local knocking shop?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:37:40 pm
So theres a queue outside my house.

Im half a mile from a petrol station.

Guess what the queue is for.
A lot of the shit we've been through can be blamed on covid, not brexit. But I'm not seeing reports of fuel problems across Europe. Boris needs to be made to own this one .
This fuel stuff is great, but it also shows Britain at its panic buying worst. Wonderful viewing though.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:41:09 am
A lot of the shit we've been through can be blamed on covid, not brexit. But I'm not seeing reports of fuel problems across Europe. Boris needs to be made to own this one .

There is no fuel shortage, it started with the media scaremongering because a few stations had to wait for a fuel delivery. This country is full of fucking idiots, everyone goes out and panic buys which causes the problem.
Panic buying is rational and expected behaviour. From the helicopter view it's easy to see why it's wrong, but if you not unreasonably suspect there won't be fuel when you need it why wouldn't you top up? And you would be an idiot to think that everyone else won't go and fill up.
My point is , this is one of the very concrete  situations that's happening in the UK but not Europe. Yes covid  is partly to blame, but only post brexit is it a UK only issue.
( Unless similar is happening across Europe, I don't have European news !)
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:05:19 am
This fuel stuff is great, but it also shows Britain at its panic buying worst. Wonderful viewing though.
Not often I agree with you 😃
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:25:55 am
Panic buying is rational and expected behaviour. From the helicopter view it's easy to see why it's wrong, but if you not unreasonably suspect there won't be fuel when you need it why wouldn't you top up? And you would be an idiot to think that everyone else won't go and fill up.
My point is , this is one of the very concrete  situations that's happening in the UK but not Europe. Yes covid  is partly to blame, but only post brexit is it a UK only issue.
( Unless similar is happening across Europe, I don't have European news !)

 :o
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:05:55 am
:o
I've so far resisted the urge as I have 1/4 of a tank and no plans for any long journeys for a couple of weeks.  That said, I think it is rational for an individual to think "there have been reported fuel shortages therefore I can expect others to go and fill up now, I need fuel to do some essential activity or other over the coming weeks... I need to get some before those idiots take it all".  Before long you're in a queue with those you consider panic buying idiots.

It's almost impossible to distinguish those that have a genuine need for fuel right now from those that were ordinarily weeks away from needing to refuel but felt the need to stick three months' worth of fuel in anyway.

A slightly random point with the story about the ambulance being made to queue from the back at Tesco fuel station.  Surely the NHS have their own fuel bunkers for their fleet of vehicles!?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:25:55 am
Panic buying is rational and expected behaviour. From the helicopter view it's easy to see why it's wrong, but if you not unreasonably suspect there won't be fuel when you need it why wouldn't you top up? And you would be an idiot to think that everyone else won't go and fill up.
My point is , this is one of the very concrete  situations that's happening in the UK but not Europe. Yes covid  is partly to blame, but only post brexit is it a UK only issue.
( Unless similar is happening across Europe, I don't have European news !)

Its a specific set of situations that you would need fuel in an emergency. I don't think its rational at all especially when many people admit fully that the only reason that they are lining up is because others are.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:25:55 am
Panic buying is rational and expected behaviour. From the helicopter view it's easy to see why it's wrong, but if you not unreasonably suspect there won't be fuel when you need it why wouldn't you top up? And you would be an idiot to think that everyone else won't go and fill up.
My point is , this is one of the very concrete  situations that's happening in the UK but not Europe. Yes covid  is partly to blame, but only post brexit is it a UK only issue.
( Unless similar is happening across Europe, I don't have European news !)

I filled up Friday morning because I genuinely needed fuel to cover 4 trips to and from work, a day out and a trip to Manchester airport. I suppose I could nick a gallon from work if I needed to ;) But for the rest, its just buying for the sake of it without thinking of do they really need it? The refineries have fuel, its just the dickheads have ran the stations dry. The bog roll was the same, the factory where its made in Trafford Park was manufacturing it as normal, our trailers were being loaded as normal, but c*nts still hit the shops like locusts and there was no reason to actually buy the stuff in bulk anyway

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:15:29 am
A slightly random point with the story about the ambulance being made to queue from the back at Tesco fuel station.  Surely the NHS have their own fuel bunkers for their fleet of vehicles!?

Around by me the ambulances are all either based at small stations or at the hospital, so there isn't anywhere to keep the fuel, I do see them filling up at the BP and Asda from time to time.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:25:34 am
I filled up Friday morning because I genuinely needed fuel to cover 4 trips to and from work, a day out and a trip to Manchester airport. I suppose I could nick a gallon from work if I needed to ;) But for the rest, its just buying for the sake of it without thinking of do they really need it? The refineries have fuel, its just the dickheads have ran the stations dry. The bog roll was the same, the factory where its made in Trafford Park was manufacturing it as normal, our trailers were being loaded as normal, but c*nts still hit the shops like locusts and there was no reason to actually buy the stuff in bulk anyway

Around by me the ambulances are all either based at small stations or at the hospital, so there isn't anywhere to keep the fuel, I do see them filling up at the BP and Asda from time to time.

How do you know its only you who had the genuine need to top up though? There may be many others in a similar position who thought they should fill up because they need to have enough fuel for the week.

As said, this topping up when they have 3/4 of a tank are taking the piss but I wonder what the split would be of those who have a genuine need to top up (or think they do) and piss takers is.
I'm basing it on 6000 stations running dry and half mile long queues. I'm also basing it on if I go to Costco on a Friday night for diesel, there will be 2 or 3 cars in, last Friday night the queue was 200 yards long.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:10:29 am
I'm basing it on 6000 stations running dry and half mile long queues. I'm also basing it on if I go to Costco on a Friday night for diesel, there will be 2 or 3 cars in, last Friday night the queue was 200 yards long.

May I suggest an e-scooter Rob?  :fishslap

I was there when about 5k bunks in my home state went dry for 2 weeks. Some strike over unpaid accounts. Only the govt. buses were running. It was a nightmare and I can only imagine how much more worse it would now be because of more private ownership of cars. Its seriously a clusterfuck of a decision (that Brexit) and its pathetic that politicians in positions of power would rather bend and blow themselves dry than to admit they made a mistake and roll back measures.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:28:23 am
May I suggest an e-scooter Rob:fishslap

I was there when about 5k bunks in my home state went dry for 2 weeks. Some strike over unpaid accounts. Only the govt. buses were running. It was a nightmare and I can only imagine how much more worse it would now be because of more private ownership of cars. Its seriously a clusterfuck of a decision (that Brexit) and its pathetic that politicians in positions of power would rather bend and blow themselves dry than to admit they made a mistake and roll back measures.

Rob's anti-electric vehicles  ;)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:31:31 am
Rob's anti-electric vehicles  ;)

Whoosh!  ;) ;)
Just as an aside - and it may be an outlier, but my local non league club have had to cancel their game tomorrow night due to the effects of the fuel crisis.

Better get this sorted sooner rather than later.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:28:23 am
May I suggest an e-scooter Rob?  :fishslap

I was there when about 5k bunks in my home state went dry for 2 weeks. Some strike over unpaid accounts. Only the govt. buses were running. It was a nightmare and I can only imagine how much more worse it would now be because of more private ownership of cars. Its seriously a clusterfuck of a decision (that Brexit) and its pathetic that politicians in positions of power would rather bend and blow themselves dry than to admit they made a mistake and roll back measures.

:lmao

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:31:31 am
Rob's anti-electric vehicles  ;)

I'm anti e-scooter.

I'm not anti EV's as such, I just am not convinced that charging down that path is the correct route, especially when you see a lithium mine and read that it takes 500,000 gallons of water to mine 1 tonne in a country like Chile. I mean its not like big business and Politicans will lie through their teeth about environmental impact to keep making their $$$$billions
