



I've so far resisted the urge as I have 1/4 of a tank and no plans for any long journeys for a couple of weeks. That said, I think it is rational for an individual to think "there have been reported fuel shortages therefore I can expect others to go and fill up now, I need fuel to do some essential activity or other over the coming weeks... I need to get some before those idiots take it all". Before long you're in a queue with those you consider panic buying idiots.It's almost impossible to distinguish those that have a genuine need for fuel right now from those that were ordinarily weeks away from needing to refuel but felt the need to stick three months' worth of fuel in anyway.A slightly random point with the story about the ambulance being made to queue from the back at Tesco fuel station. Surely the NHS have their own fuel bunkers for their fleet of vehicles!?