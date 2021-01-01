« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5080 on: Today at 07:54:41 pm
What a shitshow and what a nation of morons we are.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5081 on: Today at 08:18:45 pm
I've driven from Northampton to southend today( lucky me) every forecourt is either closed or massive queues. Even 8pm on Sunday night I can see at least 20 cars queuing at the Tesco over the road.
 Yes it's panic buying, but it's not like the government don't know this will happen. Early rationing would have sorted it.  I assume we don't have one or two or three hundred qualified tanker drivers in the army?
Logged
Reply #5082 on: Today at 08:48:48 pm
I always get fuel to cover the week ahead, I'm working this coming Saturday, got a day out in Knutsford the following week, might work the Sunday then doing the following Saturday and Sunday before driving to the airport, so I stuck £45 in the tank Friday morning as I just knew what was coming, so glad I did, as I'd have been screwed.

You know what this could lead to though?  HGV drivers, planners, other staff and warehouse/RDC staff not being able to get to work

Fucking English are c*nts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5083 on: Today at 08:56:31 pm
There's a lot of people that might not be able to get to work if this goes on much longer. Car share I guess might help.
It'll blow over in a couple of weeks on the fuel front .
I wonder if bp deliberately started all this for a reason!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #5084 on: Today at 09:05:01 pm
Well, they are making a mint out of it.

I'll be honest, all I'd heard was a few deliveries hadn't been made and then full panic mode started among the public and it just went stupid. The blame has to sit squarely with the public who went out and panic bought, there was absolutely no need to do this.

I've no idea how long it will take to get the stations restocked, but I'm thinking weeks, the fuel deliveries are all planned out in advance, the tankers can only carry so much fuel, the drivers can only work so many hours and do so many runs. Luckily WFH is a big thing now, so there isn't the demand that a usual week would cause, so with everyone now having a full tank, maybe they can do smaller deliveries to spread the fuel about.
