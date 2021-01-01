There's a lot of people that might not be able to get to work if this goes on much longer. Car share I guess might help.

It'll blow over in a couple of weeks on the fuel front .

I wonder if bp deliberately started all this for a reason!



Well, they are making a mint out of it.I'll be honest, all I'd heard was a few deliveries hadn't been made and then full panic mode started among the public and it just went stupid. The blame has to sit squarely with the public who went out and panic bought, there was absolutely no need to do this.I've no idea how long it will take to get the stations restocked, but I'm thinking weeks, the fuel deliveries are all planned out in advance, the tankers can only carry so much fuel, the drivers can only work so many hours and do so many runs. Luckily WFH is a big thing now, so there isn't the demand that a usual week would cause, so with everyone now having a full tank, maybe they can do smaller deliveries to spread the fuel about.