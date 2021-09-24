It's a shame that Labour voted for the negotiated Brexit agreement (when they could have abstained). Rather dilutes or even negates potential criticism from the Labour Party.



I can't remember the whole situation at the time. was their a chance of Johnsons deal failing without Labours backing, think that was the worry at the time but not certain.I know the choice was either Johnsons awful deal or a no deal. no win situation choice, do you want a awful deal or a catastrophic deal, depends on your priority's I suppose, a catastrophic deal that would bring chaos very quickly etc but all the blame could be thrown at the Torys, great for the Labour party but a tragedy for the people of this country. the other choice was to accept the no win situation and vote to make sure Johnsons deal passes to avoid a no deal. am certainly not praising Starmer for the choice the party made but I imagine we could have been talking about Starmer whipping his MPs to vote for a no deal so he's a hypocrite criticizing Johnson for all the chaos as Johnsons deal would have avoided that chaos.