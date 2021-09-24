I thought the LibDems made the election unavoidable, mind you my memory is awful.
Yeah that eventually happened but not at first, there was talk of a national government at first, it lasted a few weeks, bookies were taking odds, I think Beckett was the favourite. who would lead the Nat Government became the stumbling block, MPs from other partys refused to support Corbyn, I understood where they were coming from and it was infuriating to see McDonnell etc dismiss their points, would a left wing MP like to have the smear of supporting Cameron or Thatcher on their record when other options were available. Labour refused to back down, it had to be Corbyn who led the national government, end of Nat Government hopes, the Lib Dems then committed Hari Kari and called for a election, think they argued they would overturn the referendum result without having another referendum.