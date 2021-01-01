Don't give them ammunition on things that aren't very Brexit related. There's plenty of Brexit shitshow to go around.

The gas problems seem to stem from other areas of general government mismanagement.



Well, Brexit led to the UK government withdrawing from the Internal Energy Market, which you don't have to be in the EU to be a member of (Norway & Switzerland are both members).That gives access to a vast internal market that helps level out price spikes (a large reason why gas prices in the rest of the EU are substantially below those in the UK now).But that would have required European Court jurisdiction over a small and specific part of UK trade, and the Brexit zealots couldn't be having that...So yeah, Brexit is partly to blame (for at least exacerbating the situation)