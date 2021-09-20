« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 248208 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 12:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Judge Redd on Yesterday at 09:29:37 am
I've just been listening to R5 Live in the car on the way back from dropping the kids off at school. Sean Farrington was on (I think he's one of the BBC's business editors) talking about a combination of rising food prices, supply chain issues, heating prices etc. etc. He said that this was due to 'Covid shaking things up'. Not one mention of Brexit, and nothing more said.

Soon after that, Gary Neville was on and opined that the Government, and the Prime Minister were (and I'm paraphrasing here) useless, had made many mistakes and broken many promises. Immediately the BBC presenter jumped in with 'I'm sure if a Government representative were here, they'd defend their position robustly'.

Maybe I'm reading too much into that, but it looks like the BBC's position is to gloss over the effects of Brexit and defend the Government from dissenting opinions? This is dangerously partisan. The more that people hear this, the more they'll believe it. With those on the right complaining about 'lefty' BBC bias at the same time, the views will become even more entrenched. I despair sometimes, it's increasingly difficult to see any way out of this mess.

People should start withholding the licence fee on the grounds the BBC is no longer impartial. It should be funded privately by The Conservative Party as it is now simply their propaganda channel.
CH4 is up next as well, especially after one of their journalists showed the BBC how it should be done and left Johnson squirming and blustering over his US trade deal lies.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 12:17:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:53:59 am
In the absence of a deal between states WTO tariffs generally kick in which are not superior to those applicable under any deal.  Otherwise why bother negotiating a deal.
It's more what we'd be throwing into the bargain as part of those tariff negotiations.  The US healthcare companies would have eyes on the NHS for starters.  On any deal you can imagine the US technology giants would find their tax status made even sweeter than it already is.

Even on the tariffs there are deals that would be worse than WTO e.g. reducing/removing tariffs on US meat imports such that those imports flood the market and scupper domestic producers.  The flip side to that may be that US reduces/removes tariffs on whisky from the UK and that would benefit a few whisky producers but not enough to offset the damage done elsewhere.

As consumers I agree that almost any deal would be beneficial as it would mean lower prices but allowing us to consume ever more isn't the be all and end all.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 12:58:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:17:02 pm
It's more what we'd be throwing into the bargain as part of those tariff negotiations.  The US healthcare companies would have eyes on the NHS for starters.  On any deal you can imagine the US technology giants would find their tax status made even sweeter than it already is.

Even on the tariffs there are deals that would be worse than WTO e.g. reducing/removing tariffs on US meat imports such that those imports flood the market and scupper domestic producers.  The flip side to that may be that US reduces/removes tariffs on whisky from the UK and that would benefit a few whisky producers but not enough to offset the damage done elsewhere.

As consumers I agree that almost any deal would be beneficial as it would mean lower prices but allowing us to consume ever more isn't the be all and end all.

Ive no doubt this government would put everything it can on the table.  What a pity the NI protocol has cornered them.  Bit of a Brexit Hobsons choice scenario.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,105
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 01:20:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 20, 2021, 04:33:51 pm
There is, as a kid we'd all sit and watch the telly together, now the missus watches her shite in the living room, I'll either go on forums or go watch something upstairs and the kids will watch something in their room on youtube.

There was some shite on I'll admit, but that time spent with my Ma watching The Golden Shot, The Good Life, Love Thy Neighbour, Man About the House, The Sweeney etc was precious time I'm glad I had as a kid.

You watched telly as a kid? With other people?

I was never in. I was always out playing Rugby or Footy or running or doing Karate or biking with my mates.

Was barely in the house.

(Until I got my own computer after that, if I was in then I was coding games and apps)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:40:34 pm by Andy @ Allerton »
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 01:49:50 pm »
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 02:23:57 pm »
Ireland to UK trade is rocketing so that's a Brexit win for the Republic (trade is tanking in the other direction because of red tape).

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/22/brexit-key-factor-in-huge-drop-in-2021-great-britain-to-ireland-exports
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,915
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 03:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 01:20:11 pm
You watched telly as a kid? With other people?

I was never in. I was always out playing Rugby or Footy or running or doing Karate or biking with my mates.

Was barely in the house.

(Until I got my own computer after that, if I was in then I was coding games and apps)

Only of a night only and when I was younger, although school holidays would be Why Dont You, the flashing blade, stuff like that in the morning before going out. I'd also be at Karate a couple of times in the week, Centre 67, Vernon Sangster or Sheil Road Community centre (where I first saw Kendo). Weekends I'd either be at the match, which meant I was out the house by 12 and not home til 7pm and Sundays would be footy all day. As a teenager I was never in, even in winter we'd just be out messing about, hanging out in Pagsy or scaring ourselves soft at the haunted house.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,915
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 03:26:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:49:50 pm
https://m.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/ni-coca-cola-production-saved-from-uk-co2-crisis-by-protocol-40873699.html

Its a fucking joke, these c*nts should be fucking executed for fucking the country up. I would quite happily do Albert Pierrepoints job on the likes of Farage, Johnson, Gove, IDS, Mogg and the other c*nts who pushed this shite through.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,511
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 03:29:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:26:25 pm
Its a fucking joke, these c*nts should be fucking executed for fucking the country up. I would quite happily do Albert Pierrepoints job on the likes of Farage, Johnson, Gove, IDS, Mogg and the other c*nts who pushed this shite through.

They`re not to blame: they are always in charge, but nothing is ever their fault. Somehow  ???
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 03:32:57 pm »
If only they invested more in carbon capture utilisation we could be getting CO2 from many more sources.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 04:35:58 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:23:57 pm
Ireland to UK trade is rocketing so that's a Brexit win for the Republic (trade is tanking in the other direction because of red tape).

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/22/brexit-key-factor-in-huge-drop-in-2021-great-britain-to-ireland-exports

What an absolute shit show along with more nonsense from M&S, "you won, get over it" comes to mind
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4931 on: Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm »
The President of the US Joe Biden forms his opinions after reading news paper headlines and listening to the EU.  :wanker
Could be worse I suppose, he might have ended up listening to lying leave Tory MPs like George Eustice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ2xYjQzRI0


The US president downplayed the prospects of a trade deal with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson during talks at the White House and raised concerns about Northern Irelands situation.


Environment Secretary George Eustice suggested Mr Bidens concerns about Northern Ireland were based on just reading the headlines and listening to accounts from the European Union.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4932 on: Yesterday at 05:46:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm
The President of the US Joe Biden forms his opinions after reading news paper headlines and listening to the EU.  :wanker
Could be worse I suppose, he might have ended up listening to lying leave Tory MPs like George Eustice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ2xYjQzRI0


The US president downplayed the prospects of a trade deal with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson during talks at the White House and raised concerns about Northern Irelands situation.


Environment Secretary George Eustice suggested Mr Bidens concerns about Northern Ireland were based on just reading the headlines and listening to accounts from the European Union.


Bidens now trolling Johnson and his band of brexiteers.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/biden-announces-partnership-with-eu-on-global-vaccine-distribution-effort/ar-AAOI3Qw
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,092
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4933 on: Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:32:57 pm
If only they invested more in carbon capture utilisation we could be getting CO2 from many more sources.

Standard carbon capture would not produce food grade CO2. Was just reading about how Ineos have just announced a carbon capture project for GRangemouth and same thign was suggested.
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4934 on: Yesterday at 08:09:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm
Environment Secretary George Eustice suggested Mr Bidens concerns about Northern Ireland were based on just reading the headlines and listening to accounts from the European Union.

Says a man talking for a government whose main argument is that they were too incompetent to know what they were signing into international and then UK law through their own parliament dominiated by their party passed by them voting for it.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,915
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4935 on: Yesterday at 08:36:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm
The President of the US Joe Biden forms his opinions after reading news paper headlines and listening to the EU.  :wanker
Could be worse I suppose, he might have ended up listening to lying leave Tory MPs like George Eustice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ2xYjQzRI0


The US president downplayed the prospects of a trade deal with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson during talks at the White House and raised concerns about Northern Irelands situation.


Environment Secretary George Eustice suggested Mr Bidens concerns about Northern Ireland were based on just reading the headlines and listening to accounts from the European Union.


This c*nt needs shooting in the face. You're risking a return of the troubles you evil bastard.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,856
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4936 on: Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm »
See the BBCs website  reporting that Give me a break in French donned moi une break  means get a grip.
Johnson pleading to Macron  becomes Johnson dominant over Macron
Pure horseshit from the BBC
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4937 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm

Environment Secretary George Eustice suggested Mr Bidens concerns about Northern Ireland were based on just reading the headlines and listening to accounts from the European Union.


The George Useless nickname is well earned
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4938 on: Yesterday at 10:29:07 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
See the BBCs website  reporting that Give me a break in French donned moi une break  means get a grip.
Johnson pleading to Macron  becomes Johnson dominant over Macron
Pure horseshit from the BBC
I think Johnson meant it as the BBC are reporting it.  He's a performing monkey and "donnez moi un break" is one he's trotted out loads of times before.  Every time he speaks French I shudder.

What really annoys me is that we're just driving an ever bigger wedge between the EU and ourselves.  From 2016 until now we've had countless senior political figures playing to the galleries with anti-EU comments and now those same people bleat on that they think the EU is being vindictive to us.

Macron (/France) holds a lot of power within the EU and that buffoon Johnson certainly has no dominance over him!  Aukus is arguably a good thing but there's such a thing as diplomacy when handling topics like this that is completely lost on the current government.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4939 on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm »
Meanwhile now the pro Brexit DUP calls for a relaxation of immigration laws. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58652210
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4940 on: Yesterday at 11:36:50 pm »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,031
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4941 on: Today at 06:02:22 am »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,092
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4942 on: Today at 07:13:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:02:22 am
Shamelessly from the above post

https://twitter.com/m1kebriggs/status/1440596901963788295?s=19

I don't disagree with the point, but Craig Murray is a selfish bastard currently serving a prison sentence for contempt of court for publiching information that could have identified Alex Salmond's accusers.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 