In the absence of a deal between states WTO tariffs generally kick in which are not superior to those applicable under any deal. Otherwise why bother negotiating a deal.



It's more what we'd be throwing into the bargain as part of those tariff negotiations. The US healthcare companies would have eyes on the NHS for starters. On any deal you can imagine the US technology giants would find their tax status made even sweeter than it already is.Even on the tariffs there are deals that would be worse than WTO e.g. reducing/removing tariffs on US meat imports such that those imports flood the market and scupper domestic producers. The flip side to that may be that US reduces/removes tariffs on whisky from the UK and that would benefit a few whisky producers but not enough to offset the damage done elsewhere.As consumers I agree that almost any deal would be beneficial as it would mean lower prices but allowing us to consume ever more isn't the be all and end all.