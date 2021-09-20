See the BBCs website reporting that Give me a break in French donned moi une break means get a grip.
Johnson pleading to Macron becomes Johnson dominant over Macron
Pure horseshit from the BBC
I think Johnson meant it as the BBC are reporting it. He's a performing monkey and "donnez moi un break" is one he's trotted out loads of times before. Every time he speaks French I shudder.
What really annoys me is that we're just driving an ever bigger wedge between the EU and ourselves. From 2016 until now we've had countless senior political figures playing to the galleries with anti-EU comments and now those same people bleat on that they think the EU is being vindictive to us.
Macron (/France) holds a lot of power within the EU and that buffoon Johnson certainly has no dominance over him! Aukus is arguably a good thing but there's such a thing as diplomacy when handling topics like this that is completely lost on the current government.