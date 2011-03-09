Our director sent this motivational piece out last night, telling us to focus on what we need to achieve and not be swayed by donkeys



The donkey told the tiger: The grass is blue.



The tiger replied: No, the grass is green.



The discussion became heated, and the two decided to submit the issue to arbitration, and to do so they approached the lion.



Before reaching the clearing in the forest where the lion was sitting on his throne, the donkey started screaming: ′′Your Highness, isn't it true that the grass is blue?"



The lion replied: "True, the grass is blue".



The donkey rushed forward and continued: ′′The tiger disagrees with me and contradicts me and annoys me. Please punish him".



The king then declared: ′′The tiger will be punished with 5 years of silence".



The donkey jumped with joy and went on his way, content and repeating: ′′The grass is blue"..



The tiger accepted his punishment, but he asked the lion: ′′Your Majesty, why have you punished me, after all, the grass is green?"



The lion replied: ′′In fact, the grass is green".



The tiger asked: ′′So why do you punish me?"



The lion replied:



That has nothing to do with the question of whether the grass is blue or green. The punishment is because it is not possible for a brave, intelligent creature like you to waste time arguing with a donkey, and on top of that to come and bother me with that question



The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who doesn't care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. Never waste time on discussions that make no sense... There are people who for all the evidence presented to them, do not have the ability to understand, and others who are blinded by ego, hatred and resentment, and the only thing that they want is to be right even if they arent.

When ignorance screams, intelligence shuts up. Your peace and tranquillity are worth more.



My first thought was yeah and this is how you end up with Brexit and Anti-Vaxxers

