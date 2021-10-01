« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 242759 times)

Online Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:56:25 pm
We do.  Its called the NI protocol that Frosty and fellow cabal members spent years negotiating before signing it into international law.


But if the UK govt absolutely refuse to implement it, and the EU keep allowing the transition to go on for longer (indeed, they've now agreed to not have a deadline, which is a fantastic strategy if their aim is to allow the UK to keep not implementing anything) for fear of being seen as the bad guys, then we don't have an answer. We pretended to have one to pass a point of no return, but we don't have one.

The main Tory aims of Brexit (tax havens, ability to rip up regulations, immigration curbs) are done. The details about the little people being able to get food aren't important to resolve. In fact, why not just kick the can until Labour get in, then hammer them for implementing a Protocol that pushes NI out of the Union?
Logged


Online redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 08:35:30 am »
In the current postponed state, is the UK still following EU regulations with regards to food safety and animal welfare?
Logged


Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 09:04:26 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:48:03 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/13/uk-delay-brexit-border-checks-food-eu

Archie Norman, who wrote that Mail article a few weeks ago, STILL banging on about unfair it is that a sovereign entity chooses to assert its sovereignty because it hurts his profit margins.

It's 'pointless to check anything' because the two markets are aligned. Which is currently true, Archie. But they may not be so in the future.

Obviously according to him it's all the nasty EU's fault and they should just let us do what we want to do.

M&S have been in terminal decline because of abject clowns filling the senior posts.
Seems like nothing has changed.
Hes obviously of the Management type that cant understand why rules exist
Logged


Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 09:23:27 am »
https://twitter.com/jhowelluk/status/1437058885794385924?s=21

I see the Liar Party are now lying about some sort of world shortage of HGV drivers causing supply chain issues.

Disgusting.

Logged


Online Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 09:44:29 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:23:27 am
https://twitter.com/jhowelluk/status/1437058885794385924?s=21

I see the Liar Party are now lying about some sort of world shortage of HGV drivers causing supply chain issues.

Disgusting.

They're all too busy on here moaning about Yorkies to drive anywhere.
Logged


Online stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 10:27:51 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:23:27 am
https://twitter.com/jhowelluk/status/1437058885794385924?s=21

I see the Liar Party are now lying about some sort of world shortage of HGV drivers causing supply chain issues.

Disgusting.



There is a driver shortage in Europe though. I was talking to a local spokesman for the transport companies and he said that they're lacking about 500 drivers in total, which means there are companies where trucks just stand in the yard instead of beng used. However, there are no issues right now with the supply chains, but he also said that that might change in the future. There was also a story last week about the spokesperson of German transport companies and he said they're missing 100.000 drivers in Germany and if they don't find a way to change that, they'll face the same issues as they're doing in the UK right now at one point in the future....
Logged

Online Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 10:33:26 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:35:30 am
In the current postponed state, is the UK still following EU regulations with regards to food safety and animal welfare?

Looks like all the dates for switchover have just today been punted into/further into next year.

Government delays fully implementation of new post-Brexit health and safety checks on EU imports

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, has announced that a series of post-Brexit health checks on goods that were due to be imposed on EU imports to the UK from later this year, or from January, are being postponed. He says this will give businesses more time to prepare.

Here are the border checks that are affected.

The requirement for pre-notification of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods

Was due to start: 1 October 2021

Now starting: 1 January 2022

The new requirements for export health certificates

Was due to start: 1 October 2021

Now starting: 1 July 2022

Phytosanitary certificates and physical checks on SPS goods at border control posts

Was due to start: 1 January 2022

Now starting: 1 July 2022

Safety and security declarations on imports

Was due to start: 1 January 2022

Now starting: 1 July 2022

In a statement Frost said:

We want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border, which is why weve set out a pragmatic new timetable for introducing full border controls.

Businesses will now have more time to prepare for these controls which will be phased in throughout 2022.

The government remains on track to deliver the new systems, infrastructure and resourcing required.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/sep/14/uk-covid-news-boris-johnson-vaccine-booster-winter-plan-coronavirus-latest-updates?page=with:block-614065558f08a00d5cb7e2be#block-614065558f08a00d5cb7e2be
Logged


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 10:34:44 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:27:51 am
There is a driver shortage in Europe though. I was talking to a local spokesman for the transport companies and he said that they're lacking about 500 drivers in total, which means there are companies where trucks just stand in the yard instead of beng used. However, there are no issues right now with the supply chains, but he also said that that might change in the future. There was also a story last week about the spokesperson of German transport companies and he said they're missing 100.000 drivers in Germany and if they don't find a way to change that, they'll face the same issues as they're doing in the UK right now at one point in the future....

At least Germany can encourage drivers to go and work there, Brexit has meant that we can no longer attract EU drivers to work over here, so we're in the worst possible position of all.
Logged
