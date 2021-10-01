We do. Its called the NI protocol that Frosty and fellow cabal members spent years negotiating before signing it into international law.





But if the UK govt absolutely refuse to implement it, and the EU keep allowing the transition to go on for longer (indeed, they've now agreed to not have a deadline, which is a fantastic strategy if their aim is to allow the UK to keep not implementing anything) for fear of being seen as the bad guys, then we don't have an answer. We pretended to have one to pass a point of no return, but we don't have one.The main Tory aims of Brexit (tax havens, ability to rip up regulations, immigration curbs) are done. The details about the little people being able to get food aren't important to resolve. In fact, why not just kick the can until Labour get in, then hammer them for implementing a Protocol that pushes NI out of the Union?