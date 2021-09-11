That is terrifying! I'm a reasonably competent driver of cars but certainly less competent the few times I've rented a van or minibus. I wouldn't dream of attempting to drive a HGV.



It seems more by good luck than judgment that the worst thing that happened was an incompetent attempt (or ten) at reversing into a bay.



When you peel it all back the underlying problem more often than not seems to be greedy twats. UK drivers wised up to it? Get some cheap Eastern European drivers. Eastern European drivers wised up to it? Stick some random bloke behind the wheel. As long the boss gets his £££ then it's fine.



He must have been all over the place to have drawn attention, its a wide open site he was on and the bays are a piece of piss to reverse into.The majority of trucks these days are automatic, so as long as you can work out how to stick it in drive you can at least get going. Its remembering that you're 50ft long pulling a 13m long trailer that takes a tighter line than the unit, so not hitting cars/pedestrians/barriers.I'm assuming someone else coupled the trailer up, as he will have had no idea how to adjust the air suspension to get the trailer legs off the floor to allow them to be wound up, connecting up the suzies, he won't have known the put the dog clip in the 5th wheel, where the trailer parking brake was. It is very lucky he hasn't killed someone.