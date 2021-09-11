« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4760 on: September 11, 2021, 12:03:33 pm »
 
   :lmao


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4761 on: September 11, 2021, 01:55:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on September 11, 2021, 11:37:39 am
I remember bringing chaos to Liverpool town centre because an artic tried to get down Button Street to deliver stuff (at the end of the 70s). The driver had asked for directions and had ended up stuck. Our boss got us to stand in N.John St and hold up the traffic whilst the driver reversed it out into the main road. I was amazed at how skilful he was, did it perfectly whilst swearing in a broad Yorkshire accent.

When they filmed that Stobart trucks and trailers, they asked a driver to do a reverse into the goods shed and he pissed it, so they said looks too easy, let's shoot it again, still too easy. So they said fuck it, drive turning the wheel all over the place and we'll reverse the film when we air the episode .

My best reverse was about 300 yards when I took a wrong turn and hit a dead end, the residents of the posh housing estate I was in weren't impressed for some reason 😂
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4762 on: September 11, 2021, 07:21:11 pm »
Its OK, the driver shortage is sorted



Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4763 on: September 11, 2021, 10:09:36 pm »
It's no wonder it crashed there's a fucking dog driving it
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4764 on: September 11, 2021, 10:25:18 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on September 11, 2021, 10:09:36 pm
It's no wonder it crashed there's a fucking dog driving it

You're barking up the wrong tree mate, it's right hand drive.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4765 on: September 11, 2021, 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on September 11, 2021, 10:25:18 pm
You're barking up the wrong tree mate, it's right hand drive.

Yeah but he's leaning over to have a look out the passenger window and see if he can retrieve the situation
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4766 on: September 11, 2021, 10:32:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on September 11, 2021, 10:29:44 pm
Yeah but he's leaning over to have a look out the passenger window and see if he can retrieve the situation

Reallt tough when the turn is a dog leg
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 08:37:09 am »
That's not in the UK I think? The cars are all parked for a right-sided traffic.

The houses look German to me, but its hard to tell.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 08:39:42 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:37:09 am
That's not in the UK I think? The cars are all parked for a right-sided traffic.

The houses look German to me, but its hard to tell.
A good point - well articulated.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 08:49:10 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:39:42 am
A good point - well articulated.

I know its sort of besides the point. But still.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on September 11, 2021, 10:25:18 pm
You're barking up the wrong tree mate, it's right hand drive.
I think you have lead FiSh77 the wrong way there:

https://wtl-bergkamen.de/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 10:30:47 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:37:09 am
That's not in the UK I think? The cars are all parked for a right-sided traffic.

The houses look German to me, but its hard to tell.
Seems likely - the truck company is German.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 am »
Is it me or has everyone just missed the joke?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 11:16:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:10:48 am
Is it me or has everyone just missed the joke?
You mean your original post with the three images? I took that to purport an incident in the UK involving an ill-trained/inexperienced driver. After all, that has been the context of many of your most recent posts. ??? Plenty of obvious jokes after your original post though. I guess you'll have to clue me (and others?) in on your joke. Obviously, too clever for me. :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 11:23:02 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:16:22 am
You mean your original post with the three images? I took that to purport an incident in the UK involving an ill-trained/inexperienced driver. After all, that has been the context of many of your most recent posts. ??? Plenty of obvious jokes after your original post though. I guess you'll have to clue me (and others?) in on your joke. Obviously, too clever for me. :)

The driver is a dog.

Too subtle? Drivers get it straight away
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
The driver is a dog.

Too subtle? Drivers get it straight away
I (and others?) took that to be an incidental funny. It is a funny image though.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 12:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:27:40 am
I think you have lead FiSh77 the wrong way there:

https://wtl-bergkamen.de/

Oh, thanks for the Pointer.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 12:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:28:22 pm
Oh, thanks for the Pointer.
No problem. Not meaning to pound on about it or hound you.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 12:43:56 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 10:35:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:10:48 am
Is it me or has everyone just missed the joke?

Nope, but we'd moved on.



I really want to know what happened next though. :-\
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 12:14:44 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:35:54 am
Nope, but we'd moved on.



I really want to know what happened next though. :-\

He got took the pound.

Anyway, was chatting with another driver yesterday. He was down at a customer site last week and there was a subcontractors wagon pulling one of our trailers. The driver just could not reverse onto the bay and when challenged about it "well what do you expect, I only have a car licence, not an HGV licence". Police were immediately called.

This is a big worry if subcontractors/agencies think they can make easy money by by throwing unlicensed drivers into HGVs and hoping they get away with it. If the driver had come straight to us, he'd have been sussed as they have to show their licence and do an induction first, but a subcontractor is supposed to do their own checks as its their wagon. I doubt the subby will get any more work from us.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4781 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:14:44 pm
He got took the pound.

Anyway, was chatting with another driver yesterday. He was down at a customer site last week and there was a subcontractors wagon pulling one of our trailers. The driver just could not reverse onto the bay and when challenged about it "well what do you expect, I only have a car licence, not an HGV licence". Police were immediately called.

This is a big worry if subcontractors/agencies think they can make easy money by by throwing unlicensed drivers into HGVs and hoping they get away with it. If the driver had come straight to us, he'd have been sussed as they have to show their licence and do an induction first, but a subcontractor is supposed to do their own checks as its their wagon. I doubt the subby will get any more work from us.
That is terrifying!  I'm a reasonably competent driver of cars but certainly less competent the few times I've rented a van or minibus.  I wouldn't dream of attempting to drive a HGV.

It seems more by good luck than judgment that the worst thing that happened was an incompetent attempt (or ten) at reversing into a bay.

When you peel it all back the underlying problem more often than not seems to be greedy twats.  UK drivers wised up to it?  Get some cheap Eastern European drivers.  Eastern European drivers wised up to it?  Stick some random bloke behind the wheel.  As long the boss gets his £££ then it's fine.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4782 on: Today at 02:21:54 pm »
More Brexit winning!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4783 on: Today at 02:22:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:04:27 pm
That is terrifying!  I'm a reasonably competent driver of cars but certainly less competent the few times I've rented a van or minibus.  I wouldn't dream of attempting to drive a HGV.

It seems more by good luck than judgment that the worst thing that happened was an incompetent attempt (or ten) at reversing into a bay.

When you peel it all back the underlying problem more often than not seems to be greedy twats.  UK drivers wised up to it?  Get some cheap Eastern European drivers.  Eastern European drivers wised up to it?  Stick some random bloke behind the wheel.  As long the boss gets his £££ then it's fine.

It's dead easy mate. If you can park a truck in Euro Truck simulator while drinking 15 pints of Stella, eating a curry and watching the telly then you can easily park a 18 wheeler.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 02:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:22:46 pm
It's dead easy mate. If you can park a truck in Euro Truck simulator while drinking 15 pints of Stella, eating a curry and watching the telly then you can easily park a 18 wheeler.

Don't you need to be munching on a yorkie at the same time?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 02:48:03 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/13/uk-delay-brexit-border-checks-food-eu

Archie Norman, who wrote that Mail article a few weeks ago, STILL banging on about unfair it is that a sovereign entity chooses to assert its sovereignty because it hurts his profit margins.

It's 'pointless to check anything' because the two markets are aligned. Which is currently true, Archie. But they may not be so in the future.

Obviously according to him it's all the nasty EU's fault and they should just let us do what we want to do.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 02:50:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:33:24 pm
Don't you need to be munching on a yorkie at the same time?

I'm not advanced enough to eat a Yorkie bar at the moment. You need to order Longjohns and a lumberjack shirt for that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4787 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:22:46 pm
It's dead easy mate. If you can park a truck in Euro Truck simulator while drinking 15 pints of Stella, eating a curry and watching the telly then you can easily park a 18 wheeler.

Thought you played in VR?

Seriously impressed here if you can eat, drink and watch telly with the headset on ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4788 on: Today at 03:19:29 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:52:48 pm
Thought you played in VR?

Seriously impressed here if you can eat, drink and watch telly with the headset on ;D

It's a challenge with the Oculus Rift S, but not an unsurmountable one if you have the grit and determination :D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4789 on: Today at 03:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:48:03 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/13/uk-delay-brexit-border-checks-food-eu

Archie Norman, who wrote that Mail article a few weeks ago, STILL banging on about unfair it is that a sovereign entity chooses to assert its sovereignty because it hurts his profit margins.

It's 'pointless to check anything' because the two markets are aligned. Which is currently true, Archie. But they may not be so in the future.

Obviously according to him it's all the nasty EU's fault and they should just let us do what we want to do.


Then formalise that into a, oh I don't know, some form of binding international agreement.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4790 on: Today at 03:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:50:02 pm
I'm not advanced enough to eat a Yorkie bar at the moment. You need to order Longjohns and a lumberjack shirt for that.

That's your problem, you're playing the American version, the UK version only requires wearing shorts
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4791 on: Today at 03:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:27:05 pm

Then formalise that into a, oh I don't know, some form of binding international agreement.
Yep. we can't have it both ways, what happens whenever a dispute arises, will Johnson and co say ok lets take this to the ECJ or bang on about UK having total sovereignty to do as it pleases.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4792 on: Today at 03:43:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:04:27 pm
That is terrifying!  I'm a reasonably competent driver of cars but certainly less competent the few times I've rented a van or minibus.  I wouldn't dream of attempting to drive a HGV.

It seems more by good luck than judgment that the worst thing that happened was an incompetent attempt (or ten) at reversing into a bay.

When you peel it all back the underlying problem more often than not seems to be greedy twats.  UK drivers wised up to it?  Get some cheap Eastern European drivers.  Eastern European drivers wised up to it?  Stick some random bloke behind the wheel.  As long the boss gets his £££ then it's fine.

He must have been all over the place to have drawn attention, its a wide open site he was on and the bays are a piece of piss to reverse into.

The majority of trucks these days are automatic, so as long as you can work out how to stick it in drive you can at least get going. Its remembering that you're 50ft long pulling a 13m long trailer that takes a tighter line than the unit, so not hitting cars/pedestrians/barriers.

I'm assuming someone else coupled the trailer up, as he will have had no idea how to adjust the air suspension to get the trailer legs off the floor to allow them to be wound up, connecting up the suzies, he won't have known the put the dog clip in the 5th wheel, where the trailer parking brake was. It is very lucky he hasn't killed someone.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4793 on: Today at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:43:59 pm
He must have been all over the place to have drawn attention, its a wide open site he was on and the bays are a piece of piss to reverse into.

The majority of trucks these days are automatic, so as long as you can work out how to stick it in drive you can at least get going. Its remembering that you're 50ft long pulling a 13m long trailer that takes a tighter line than the unit, so not hitting cars/pedestrians/barriers.

I'm assuming someone else coupled the trailer up, as he will have had no idea how to adjust the air suspension to get the trailer legs off the floor to allow them to be wound up, connecting up the suzies, he won't have known the put the dog clip in the 5th wheel, where the trailer parking brake was. It is very lucky he hasn't killed someone.

You'd think the contractor would lose their license for pulling that shit, knowing this country they'll end up with a fat government contract for showing initiative
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4794 on: Today at 05:56:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:45:44 pm
You'd think the contractor would lose their license for pulling that shit, knowing this country they'll end up with a fat government contract for showing initiative

The DVSA should be going through his records and checking who id driving for him and if they are licenced. If this is a one off and he claims they showed him what he believed was a valid licence/an agency sent him and he thought they'd checked, he might get away with it, but that can be countered with "you should have got a check code and confirmed it", but I'd expect at least a suspension of his 'O' licence.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4795 on: Today at 06:37:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:56:03 pm
The DVSA should be going through his records and checking who id driving for him and if they are licenced. If this is a one off and he claims they showed him what he believed was a valid licence/an agency sent him and he thought they'd checked, he might get away with it, but that can be countered with "you should have got a check code and confirmed it", but I'd expect at least a suspension of his 'O' licence.

Maybe turned up with some shorts on while eating a Yorkie Bar to be fair.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4796 on: Today at 07:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 06:37:53 pm
Maybe turned up with some shorts on while eating a Yorkie Bar to be fair.

Yep, that would have got it sorted.

When is your first shift, you must be well ready by now :)
