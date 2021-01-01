« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 241578 times)

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 12:03:33 pm »
 
   :lmao


Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,560
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 01:55:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:37:39 am
I remember bringing chaos to Liverpool town centre because an artic tried to get down Button Street to deliver stuff (at the end of the 70s). The driver had asked for directions and had ended up stuck. Our boss got us to stand in N.John St and hold up the traffic whilst the driver reversed it out into the main road. I was amazed at how skilful he was, did it perfectly whilst swearing in a broad Yorkshire accent.

When they filmed that Stobart trucks and trailers, they asked a driver to do a reverse into the goods shed and he pissed it, so they said looks too easy, let's shoot it again, still too easy. So they said fuck it, drive turning the wheel all over the place and we'll reverse the film when we air the episode .

My best reverse was about 300 yards when I took a wrong turn and hit a dead end, the residents of the posh housing estate I was in weren't impressed for some reason 😂
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,560
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm »
Its OK, the driver shortage is sorted



Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,072
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm »
It's no wonder it crashed there's a fucking dog driving it
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,025
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm
It's no wonder it crashed there's a fucking dog driving it

You're barking up the wrong tree mate, it's right hand drive.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,072
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
You're barking up the wrong tree mate, it's right hand drive.

Yeah but he's leaning over to have a look out the passenger window and see if he can retrieve the situation
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,560
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 10:32:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm
Yeah but he's leaning over to have a look out the passenger window and see if he can retrieve the situation

Reallt tough when the turn is a dog leg
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,700
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 08:37:09 am »
That's not in the UK I think? The cars are all parked for a right-sided traffic.

The houses look German to me, but its hard to tell.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,492
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 08:39:42 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:37:09 am
That's not in the UK I think? The cars are all parked for a right-sided traffic.

The houses look German to me, but its hard to tell.
A good point - well articulated.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,700
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 08:49:10 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:39:42 am
A good point - well articulated.

I know its sort of besides the point. But still.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 10:27:40 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
You're barking up the wrong tree mate, it's right hand drive.
I think you have lead FiSh77 the wrong way there:

https://wtl-bergkamen.de/
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 10:30:47 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:37:09 am
That's not in the UK I think? The cars are all parked for a right-sided traffic.

The houses look German to me, but its hard to tell.
Seems likely - the truck company is German.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,560
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 11:10:48 am »
Is it me or has everyone just missed the joke?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 