I remember bringing chaos to Liverpool town centre because an artic tried to get down Button Street to deliver stuff (at the end of the 70s). The driver had asked for directions and had ended up stuck. Our boss got us to stand in N.John St and hold up the traffic whilst the driver reversed it out into the main road. I was amazed at how skilful he was, did it perfectly whilst swearing in a broad Yorkshire accent.



When they filmed that Stobart trucks and trailers, they asked a driver to do a reverse into the goods shed and he pissed it, so they said looks too easy, let's shoot it again, still too easy. So they said fuck it, drive turning the wheel all over the place and we'll reverse the film when we air the episode .My best reverse was about 300 yards when I took a wrong turn and hit a dead end, the residents of the posh housing estate I was in weren't impressed for some reason 😂