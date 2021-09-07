« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 240120 times)

Offline TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4720 on: September 7, 2021, 08:00:17 am »
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,802
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4721 on: September 7, 2021, 08:09:26 am »
Quote from: TSC on September  6, 2021, 05:40:57 pm
Whats it got to do with the US president?  Does Trimble not realise its an agreement negotiated and signed by the UK government?

At risk is the GFA, which apparently it too arduous for most Tory ministers to actually read. The US is one of the guarantors of the agreement. The unionist/loyalists are terrified that their power such as it is, is being eroded by Johnsons incompetence. These clowns are only loyal as long as they get to dominate. As soon as any reduction is perceived they become disloyalists. Carson was the prime example and Paisley was the most recent one who threatened the government with insurrection.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4722 on: September 7, 2021, 04:16:26 pm »
At least its fact now, brexit really is shit https://twitter.com/faisalislam/status/1435184591925547011


Faisal Islam
@faisalislam
·
5h
NEW: Supply chain problems lead to Government/EA lowering regulations controlling discharge of effluent, when sewer/water cos suffer shortage of chemicals used to treat effluent because of the UKs new relationship with the EU, Covid or other supply chain failures
Offline TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4723 on: September 7, 2021, 06:15:52 pm »
Quote from: 12C on September  7, 2021, 08:09:26 am
At risk is the GFA, which apparently it too arduous for most Tory ministers to actually read. The US is one of the guarantors of the agreement. The unionist/loyalists are terrified that their power such as it is, is being eroded by Johnsons incompetence. These clowns are only loyal as long as they get to dominate. As soon as any reduction is perceived they become disloyalists. Carson was the prime example and Paisley was the most recent one who threatened the government with insurrection.

Yep my comment was rhetorical.  Desperate measures involve attempting to appeal to 3rd parties such as Biden.  Cant be critical of the UK of course, particularly when unionists (DUP) carried the Tories through the whole process.  Ironically the biggest threat to the GFA would be implementing a land border in Ireland again.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,469
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 08:49:30 am »
The Turkeys voted for Christmas and the French are reaping the rewards :lmao

Some consumers will have no option other than to buy a French turkey for Christmas if UK producers are unable to employ enough labour for processing, a major supplier has warned.

Paul Kelly, the managing director of KellyBronze, which produces hand-plucked, free range turkeys, said the sector will be hit massively this Christmas because it relies on agencies who bring in labour from the EU that was no longer accessible.

Mr Kelly said: Sad thing is, 30 years ago about 30% of the UK turkey market was supplied by France.

Since having access to EU workers the UK turkey industry has built up the farms and infrastructure needed to supply just about 100% of the turkey the supermarkets need  and the supermarkets have been very supportive of quality British turkey production.

Now, the French factories are rubbing their hands with glee as they can see all that business they used to have returning to them.

He added: The larger companies have made the prudent decision to reduce Christmas turkey numbers by at least 20%, as they simply cannot process the turkeys without the seasonal labour to do it.

Covid has not helped the labour situation  but it is not the primary reason as many EU workers have left UK.

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/only-french-turkeys-christmas-sector-21506418
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,903
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:49:30 am
The Turkeys voted for Christmas and the French are reaping the rewards :lmao

Some consumers will have no option other than to buy a French turkey for Christmas if UK producers are unable to employ enough labour for processing, a major supplier has warned.

Paul Kelly, the managing director of KellyBronze, which produces hand-plucked, free range turkeys, said the sector will be hit massively this Christmas because it relies on agencies who bring in labour from the EU that was no longer accessible.

Mr Kelly said: Sad thing is, 30 years ago about 30% of the UK turkey market was supplied by France.

Since having access to EU workers the UK turkey industry has built up the farms and infrastructure needed to supply just about 100% of the turkey the supermarkets need  and the supermarkets have been very supportive of quality British turkey production.

Now, the French factories are rubbing their hands with glee as they can see all that business they used to have returning to them.

He added: The larger companies have made the prudent decision to reduce Christmas turkey numbers by at least 20%, as they simply cannot process the turkeys without the seasonal labour to do it.

Covid has not helped the labour situation  but it is not the primary reason as many EU workers have left UK.

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/only-french-turkeys-christmas-sector-21506418

You're just making this up now Rob?
Is wales online a synonym for daily thump?

--edit-- and that's assuming the truckers will bring them here.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:17:45 am by PaulF »
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,469
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 10:04:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:15:32 am
You're just making this up now Rob?
Is wales online a synonym for daily thump?

--edit-- and that's assuming the truckers will bring them here.

They'll be trained to fly themselves over ;)

Nah, it was in the Telegraph too but that is paywall.

Found this from last month

UK poultry producers have warned that serious staff shortages caused by Brexit could mean there are not enough turkeys to go round this Christmas.

This weeks partial closure of the restaurant chain Nandos, as well as fewer dishes on the menu at KFC, has thrown the consumer spotlight on a labour crisis exacerbated by Covid.

The British Poultry Council (BPC) said its members, which include 2 Sisters Food Group  the countrys largest supplier of supermarket chicken and KellyBronze Turkeys, had told them that one in six jobs were unfilled as a result of EU workers leaving the UK after Brexit.

The councils chief executive, Richard Griffiths, said the group had written to the home secretary, Priti Patel, this month asking for the government to relax immigration rules but had not yet received a response.

The poultry industry employs more than 40,000 people but there are nearly 7,000 vacancies, the BPC said. The shortage means some chicken producers have reduced the size of their product ranges and cut weekly output by up to 10%, the letter said. The supply of turkey is down by a similar amount but could decline by as much as 20% at Christmas as firms fear they will not be able to draft in the usual number of seasonal workers.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/19/chicken-producers-brexit-staff-supply-shortages-uk-immigration-jobs-eu
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,903
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 11:10:27 am »
The only way they can fix this is to ditch minimum wage and stop all social service payments.  Might as well accept mogg as pm now.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,469
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:10:27 am
The only way they can fix this is to ditch minimum wage and stop all social service payments.  Might as well accept mogg as pm now.

Or kill them all, force a new General Election and fucking reverse the shit show that is Brexit. We could use Guillotines to execute the fucks to really rub it in.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,922
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 12:50:18 pm »
Water and sewerage companies may be allowed to discharge effluent that has not been properly treated due to chemical shortages caused by Brexit and the pandemic.

The Environment Agency (EA) has told water and sewerage companies that they may be allowed to discharge effluent that has not been properly treated due to chemical shortages caused by Brexit and the pandemic.

It said some of the firms may not be able to comply with the conditions because of chemical shortages caused by Brexit, coronavirus or other unavoidable supply chain failures. Or as any sane person calls them avoidable supply chain failures

Water companies may be allowed to discharge the effluent without meeting the conditions and this would apply until the end of the year unless we extend it. said the EA

Companies must prioritise chemical treatment for effluent discharges which have the greatest potential to cause environmental harm. and get in touch with the EA two weeks befor ethey run out of them.

A British government spokesperson lied, This action is strictly time-limited and there are robust conditions in place to mitigate risks to the environment. The most sensitive and high-risk watercourses will not be affected and any company planning to make use of this short-term measure must first agree its use with the Environment Agency, which will be checking compliance.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,903
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 12:57:40 pm »
did you put the word lied in there?
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,488
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 12:59:24 pm »

 ;D

One step closer to the Victorian idyll.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,922
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 01:00:14 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:57:40 pm
did you put the word lied in there?

The story is true (I checked other sources) but decided to paste it from an uncomplimentary website :)

This is the same story from Sly:  https://news.sky.com/story/rules-on-waste-water-discharge-eased-due-to-supply-shortages-linked-to-brexit-and-pandemic-12401308


Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,903
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 01:05:54 pm »
When do we announce special dispensation to allow in chlorine drenched turkeys for Christmas. Time limited period only of course....
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4734 on: Yesterday at 02:40:29 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58487347
Government to shorten HGV driver testing process
...
It's thought the centrepiece of the proposals could include combining the Class C test used for rigid lorries and Class E for larger articulated lorries into a single test.

Currently, there is usually a 2-3 week minimum period between taking the two tests.
As we all know anyone can drive a 40 tonne lorry so I don't even know why they bother with tests.  That's right, isn't it, Rob?  ;D

More seriously though if the centrepiece is cutting the time it takes to qualify by 2-3 weeks then it's hardly going to make a huge difference, surely.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,469
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4735 on: Yesterday at 02:50:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:40:29 pm
As we all know anyone can drive a 40 tonne lorry so I don't even know why they bother with tests.  That's right, isn't it, Rob?  ;D

More seriously though if the centrepiece is cutting the time it takes to qualify by 2-3 weeks then it's hardly going to make a huge difference, surely.

;D

They used to just have a single test, you could go straight for your class 1 and then they changed it to Class 2 then Class 1.

2-3 weeks won't make a massive difference, but the big thing is insurance. Agencies will take on anyone, but the insurance companies don't like under 25's, never mind newly qualified 18 year olds. A 4 year old Scania is still worth £65k, we've just had a few million quids worth of Scanias and Volvos delivered, £100k each, makes insurance companies very jumpy.

If only we had 200,000 experienced drivers who could be enticed back in to the job with better hours, pay and conditions..............
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,903
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4736 on: Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm »
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/revealed-ministers-bowed-to-pressure-to-drop-key-climate-commitments-for-uk-trade-deal-with-australia/ar-AAOdteR?ocid=msedgntp

Quote
Ministers agreed to bow to pressure from Australia to drop binding commitments to the Paris climate change agreement from the UK-Australian trade deal, a leaked government email obtained by Sky News has revealed.
Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 312
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4737 on: Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:05:54 pm
When do we announce special dispensation to allow in chlorine drenched turkeys for Christmas. Time limited period only of course....

The turkey processors could rinse the chlorine off the turkeys, and send the washwater to the water companies, to chlorinate the sewage.

Problem solved by British pluck and know-how, what.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,482
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4738 on: Yesterday at 07:05:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:05:54 pm
When do we announce special dispensation to allow in chlorine drenched turkeys for Christmas. Time limited period only of course....
I'm dreaming of a white turkey.
Offline BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4739 on: Today at 01:01:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/revealed-ministers-bowed-to-pressure-to-drop-key-climate-commitments-for-uk-trade-deal-with-australia/ar-AAOdteR?ocid=msedgntp

Quote
Ministers agreed to bow to pressure from Australia to drop binding commitments to the Paris climate change agreement from the UK-Australian trade deal, a leaked government email obtained by Sky News has revealed.

There's starting to be some blow-back from the media in Oz over this. The govt are lagging well behind the world in making any sort of commitment to climate action.

Even Sky News (Murdoch) has just jumped onto the climate action bandwagon due to advertisers boycotting their news channels.
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,802
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4740 on: Today at 07:54:09 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on September  7, 2021, 04:16:26 pm
At least its fact now, brexit really is shit https://twitter.com/faisalislam/status/1435184591925547011


Faisal Islam
@faisalislam
·
5h
NEW: Supply chain problems lead to Government/EA lowering regulations controlling discharge of effluent, when sewer/water cos suffer shortage of chemicals used to treat effluent because of the UKs new relationship with the EU, Covid or other supply chain failures

But but
Johnson promised us we would have water and Mars Bars.
