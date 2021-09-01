What percentage of truckers were from the EU?

I'm trying to figure out where we will get hurt next. Hospitality for sure, but that's bein hidden behind covid. I can see hotels having to pay staff at lot more and thus be far more expensive, putting off tourists . Staycation not sure how many hotel as opposed to Airbnb. Even there cleaning costs sure to rise.

NHS would be the other obvious one, but I think we are allowing plenty of visas. (Government paid for so obvs there are lots of visas)

Tradespeople seems to be another industry where we benefitted from (took advantage of) cheap European labour

Already a shortage, blamed on people working from home and doing up their houses. There seems to be more 'respect' for trades than truckers, so I can see in the short term a windfall for trades ( until the govnt hammer their NI). Further out , I guess more Brits will move into the trades attracted by higher wages. Or at least that's my simplistic economic view of it.



The whole point of this is figuring out where the next pain will be? Are other emergency services highly reliant on EU labour?

Oh... Food industry from farmers onwards seems likely. Currently hidden by the pingdemic.



Am beginning to wonder if the whole covid thing was started by this govnt to hide the impact ☹️