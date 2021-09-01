« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4640 on: September 1, 2021, 11:09:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 27, 2021, 08:07:24 am
Even though I'm licenced to drive a wagon in drag

:o
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4641 on: September 2, 2021, 03:49:22 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4642 on: September 2, 2021, 07:36:55 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September  1, 2021, 11:09:08 pm
:o

It was murder getting high heeled steelies, especially in size 11
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4643 on: September 2, 2021, 09:41:44 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on September  1, 2021, 01:06:46 pm
https://twitter.com/thelorryist/status/1432037382581329920

As someone with more knowledge on this than most do you think salary rises for HGV drivers will achieve much in the short term?  It seems like those companies than can afford to pay more are doing so to ensure they don't disrupt *their* supply chains but at a country level it's just robbing Peter to pay Paul.

I suppose the question is do you think there are the required 100k licensed drivers knocking about who are just waiting for a tempting enough salary before they return back to it?

In the medium and longer term I think it's a good thing as it will attract more people to it, will retain more people and those people will get paid a fair day's pay for a fair day's work.  The inflation that spills out is a problem but that's why we have elected governments so that they can manage these things.  That huge parts of our essential workforce is paid exploitation wages shouldn't be news to anyone and we should be breaking that cycle.

To add to this, his wage went from £17.50 an hour (fuck knows how he was on that much) to £24.50 and he still wants to quit !!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58394903
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4644 on: September 2, 2021, 10:03:30 am »
But is that wage enough to stop him quitting? Are there other similar pay options out there? Would he work for 70% of that doing something he doesn't mind?  Now's the time to quit before it's a job for life I'd guess?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4645 on: September 2, 2021, 10:06:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September  2, 2021, 10:03:30 am
But is that wage enough to stop him quitting? Are there other similar pay options out there? Would he work for 70% of that doing something he doesn't mind?  Now's the time to quit before it's a job for life I'd guess?

No - he says the way drivers get treated by the public, sleeping in laybys, the shit you get, no family time just isn't worth the money. I know someone who was earning a fortune in IT but regrets it as he has no relationship with his kids as he was never home. Any parent knows, being home to eat with the family, putting the kids to bed is something money cannot replace.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4646 on: September 2, 2021, 10:33:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  2, 2021, 10:06:52 am
No - he says the way drivers get treated by the public, sleeping in laybys, the shit you get, no family time just isn't worth the money. I know someone who was earning a fortune in IT but regrets it as he has no relationship with his kids as he was never home. Any parent knows, being home to eat with the family, putting the kids to bed is something money cannot replace.

Been interesting to read your posts on this thread. Very insightful. Thanks for the effort Rob.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4647 on: September 2, 2021, 10:42:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  2, 2021, 10:33:31 am
Been interesting to read your posts on this thread. Very insightful. Thanks for the effort Rob.

Cheers. Just been chatting with our kid, he's had a £7k annual rise this month, puts him on £38k which is a decent wage for the 50 hour week, puts him on about £16p/h. The boss wasn't going to do it, but 4 drivers quit on one day to work for a supermarket. His boss relented, but expects our kid to do more and he's said fuck off, take the piss and I'm gone.

I fully understand that shop staff, bar staff, hospitality staff in general, nurses and doctors all get abused by the public too, but I tend to look at it from a drivers POV as I know that area. It really is about time we had a shift in attitude in this country, people need to start to respect each other and the work each person does, but to get that we need a government that cares about us all and not tries to divide and set us on each other. I'd happily take a Labour/Lib Dem/Green/non hard line psycho Tories government, so long as it was made up of MPs who just wanted to do right.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4648 on: September 2, 2021, 02:32:49 pm »
Brexit: food and drink exports to EU suffer disastrous decline

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/02/brexit-uk-food-drink-exports-eu-disastrous-decline

Exports of food and drink to the EU have suffered a disastrous decline in the first half of the year because of Brexit trade barriers, with sales of beef and cheese hit hardest.

Food and Drink Federation (FDF) producers lost £2bn in sales, a dent in revenue that could not be compensated for by the increased sales in the same period to non-EU countries including China and Australia.

Dominic Goudie, head of international trade at the FDF, said: The return to growth in exports to non-EU markets is welcome news, but it doesnt make up for the disastrous loss of £2bn in sales to the EU. It clearly demonstrates the serious difficulties manufacturers in our industry continue to face and the urgent need for additional specialist support.

He said the difficulties now facing British food and drinks manufacturers and farmers was compounded by the lorry driver and warehouse workers shortages, which were choking the supply chain.

At the same time, we are seeing labour shortages across the UKs farm-to-fork food and drink supply chain, resulting in empty spaces on UK shop shelves, disruptions to deliveries and decreased production, Goudie said. Unless steps are taken to address these issues, the ability of businesses to fulfil vital export orders will be impacted.

By product category, the biggest falls in sales to the EU have been in dairy and meat: beef exports were down 37%, cheese down 34% and milk and cream down 19% in the first half of 2021 compared with the equivalent six months in 2019.



Exports to nearly all EU member states fell significantly, including a loss of more than £500m in sales to Ireland, while sales to Germany, Spain and Italy were each down around a half since the first half of 2019.

But year-on-year exports of salmon and whisky, two of Scotlands flagship products, were up 27% and 20%.

Exporters have struggled with the extra paperwork and administrative costs that came into force on 1 January 2021, with companies required to document their products for trading standards, customs and health reasons before entry to the EU.

Food exporters are particularly exposed because of the physical sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks that were not necessary before Brexit, with lorries facing partial or full unloads in Calais and other ports if any of the paperwork is missing.

Industry leaders said predictions that some companies would simply move production for export to an EU are being realised.

John Whitehead, director of the Food and Drink Exporters Association, said: There is growing evidence that the complexity of trading with the EU has led to businesses moving operations into Europe and of importers looking for alternative suppliers, contributing to the ongoing decline in both UK exports and UK jobs.




FDF said imports of food and drink and ingredients could deteriorate further in 2022 when full SPS checks on imports are introduced for the first time at Dover and other ports.

While the EU imposed the full suite of documentary, customs and SPS Brexit checks from 1 January, the UK decided to phase them in: new tax checks will be introduced on 1 October and food health checks are scheduled to begin on 1 January.

FDF said imports were already being hit, with products of animal origin heavily impacted. Pork imports fell 19.6%, cheese imports were down 17.6%, and chicken imports fell by 17.9%.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4649 on: September 2, 2021, 02:42:54 pm »
^

About time the impact was being felt. There is no reason to not reverse this fucking gammon led racist fucking make the rich richer shitshow.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4650 on: September 2, 2021, 03:48:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  2, 2021, 02:42:54 pm
^

About time the impact was being felt. There is no reason to not reverse this fucking gammon led racist fucking make the rich richer shitshow.

Still only the tip of the iceberg. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4651 on: September 2, 2021, 04:18:15 pm »
Quote from: TSC on September  2, 2021, 03:48:27 pm
Still only the tip of the iceberg. 

And the Titanic is steaming full speed ahead regardless.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4652 on: September 2, 2021, 10:23:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  2, 2021, 04:18:15 pm
And the Titanic is steaming full speed ahead regardless.
Bwrecksit
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4653 on: September 2, 2021, 10:50:57 pm »
So
Much
Winning
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4654 on: September 2, 2021, 11:49:52 pm »
They need us more than we need them ya know !!!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4655 on: September 3, 2021, 09:14:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  2, 2021, 10:06:52 am
No - he says the way drivers get treated by the public, sleeping in laybys, the shit you get, no family time just isn't worth the money. I know someone who was earning a fortune in IT but regrets it as he has no relationship with his kids as he was never home. Any parent knows, being home to eat with the family, putting the kids to bed is something money cannot replace.
Has your kid got his own family Rob? Must be more tempting for the money when he doesn't have those commitments

I've gone freelance this year, and though I love it, the financial pressures on a start up mean I've worked a lot of hours this year. I'm feeling it as school hols end and I've seen v little of the kids. Luckily I work from home so I snatch time here and there.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4656 on: September 3, 2021, 09:23:06 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September  3, 2021, 09:14:20 am
Has your kid got his own family Rob? Must be more tempting for the money when he doesn't have those commitments

I've gone freelance this year, and though I love it, the financial pressures on a start up mean I've worked a lot of hours this year. I'm feeling it as school hols end and I've seen v little of the kids. Luckily I work from home so I snatch time here and there.

All grown up now, his youngest has just turned 18, 3 lads in their 20's. He looked at going on the car transporters years ago or tramping but he just doesn't want the time away from home. His right knee is fucked, so his current route suits him, which is a PITA as B&M have a place near Salisbury and they are offering something like £56k, but its self load/self tip and his knee can't take it. He's training to be a professional drone pilot and intends to quit the game for good in 2 years. He's just sick of the shit, sick of pricks in cars, sick of the bosses.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4657 on: September 3, 2021, 02:11:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  3, 2021, 09:14:20 am
Has your kid got his own family Rob? Must be more tempting for the money when he doesn't have those commitments

I've gone freelance this year, and though I love it, the financial pressures on a start up mean I've worked a lot of hours this year. I'm feeling it as school hols end and I've seen v little of the kids. Luckily I work from home so I snatch time here and there.

If I didn't have commitments, I'd be applying to do the F1 driving at work for next season. Its the whole European season, so at times you're away for at least a month, so just can't do it. Saw one of the Williams lads loading his truck up the other week, ready to head off to Belgium. They don't get the month off though, they go back on normal haulage until the season restarts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4658 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4659 on: Yesterday at 08:54:33 am »
Those flu jabs are going to cause a hell of a lot of problems this winter if they don't arrive promptly
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4660 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 am »
Heard about the flu jabs, another brexit win. This time though those who voted for it are responsible for the risk to people's health this has caused. c*nts will still deny it though
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4661 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 am »
Is the trucker issue a signpost for lots of Brexit things?

Lots of EU labour lost.
Covid making things worse (license renewals)
Covid all over the EU, but problems not as bad.
Wages in the sector rising
Wage rises will have to be paid by someone (that's me and you folks).
Equilbrium to find a new level in the future. Better paid drivers. More expensive goods.
Christmas fucked
Maybe we get 'smarter' about deliveries. More sharing of vehicles between companies. Definitely less lorries heading back empty. Previously it was 'worth' doing this, but I guess if it was costing £300 to send deliveries from London to Liverpool and bring back nothing. But now it's costing £600. Maybe it's worth bringing stuff back to say Bristol, then heading back empty to London from there (numbers out of my arse, but you get the point).

Actually that last point is a 'benefit' of brexit and capitalism. We're forced to find a better use of lorry drivers.
Though everyone pays for it.

I noticed the bbc article also points to a weak pound also making UK work less attractive(as well as IR35). Not considered that one particularly , but it's been bubbling away. The best way to stop economic migration is to screw your economy....
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4662 on: Yesterday at 08:54:49 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4663 on: Yesterday at 10:18:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:04:45 am
Is the trucker issue a signpost for lots of Brexit things?

Lots of EU labour lost.
Covid making things worse (license renewals)
Covid all over the EU, but problems not as bad.
Wages in the sector rising
Wage rises will have to be paid by someone (that's me and you folks).
Equilbrium to find a new level in the future. Better paid drivers. More expensive goods.
Christmas fucked
Maybe we get 'smarter' about deliveries. More sharing of vehicles between companies. Definitely less lorries heading back empty. Previously it was 'worth' doing this, but I guess if it was costing £300 to send deliveries from London to Liverpool and bring back nothing. But now it's costing £600. Maybe it's worth bringing stuff back to say Bristol, then heading back empty to London from there (numbers out of my arse, but you get the point).

Actually that last point is a 'benefit' of brexit and capitalism. We're forced to find a better use of lorry drivers.
Though everyone pays for it.

I noticed the bbc article also points to a weak pound also making UK work less attractive(as well as IR35). Not considered that one particularly , but it's been bubbling away. The best way to stop economic migration is to screw your economy....

Its people like you, me and everyone else wanting cheap stuff that has driven the wages down, we've been underpaying for things for years, so the supermarkets want the haulage cheaper, so the only way you can do that is pay the staff less and now we are reaping the rewards.

As far back as I've been doing the job, the planners have always been under pressure to never allow a truck to come back empty, the largest distance they were allowed to do was 50 miles. I was working today, my load started in Lutterworth, got dropped in the yard, I picked it up at 6am, took it to Bathgate and then I went to East Kilbride to collect a load of soft drinks, which will be taken to Edmonton tonight. 14 hour shift and 8 minutes left of my allowed 10 hours driving. I'm fucked.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4664 on: Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm »
Planners will be replaced by ai before long. That will save done cash...

Ps @ Rob. Have you seen, GitHub are doing ai to help you code. So we could half self driving trucks using software written by computers! Now that scares even me.

And I left the keyboard Swype error in. Just to remind myself humans are best.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4665 on: Today at 12:26:01 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:54:33 am
Those flu jabs are going to cause a hell of a lot of problems this winter if they don't arrive promptly

But:

Quote
Australia has secured another 4 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a deal with the UK.
Fri 3 Sep 2021 at 4:07pm

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said shipments would arrive in Australia in the coming days and weeks.

"The plane is on the tarmac now. It will be leaving tomorrow," Mr Morrison said.

"Those doses will be coming over the course of the next few weeks, which will see us double the Pfizer doses that we have during September."

The first shipment will contain 292,000 Pfizer doses, according to the UK Foreign Office.

UK High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell said the swap benefited both countries, as Pfizer doses returned to the UK later this year will be used as booster shots.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-03/covid-19-vaccine-swap-pfizer-four-million-doses-from-uk/100431828
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4666 on: Today at 07:26:41 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-58448565

Heathrow criticises Border Force for 'unacceptable' queues

Heathrow Airport has criticised Border Force after passengers faced "unacceptable queuing times".

Images on social media showed packed queues at the west London airport on Friday night, with travellers complaining of waits of several hours.

A Heathrow spokesman apologised for the delays, but blamed Border Force for not providing enough staff at immigration.

The Home Office, which has responsibility for Border Force, said the wait times were "unacceptable".

It said Border Force was "rapidly reviewing its rosters and capacity and flexibly deploying our staff across the airport to improve waiting times".

    Travel changes make little difference - airport boss
    Which countries have been added to the green list?
    What is the EU vaccine 'passport' and can I use it?

Travellers at Heathrow used social media to complain about lengthy queues with inadequate ventilation, while some claimed people had fainted while they were waiting.

One Twitter user said: "There are people collapsing in Terminal 5 Arrivals due to overcrowding and no ventilation. Some Covid secure measures"

Another said: "Horrendous kettling at Heathrow Terminal 5 arrivals tonight. No Border Force. No ventilation. No fire exits. No explanation. Held there for over an hour. People fainting. Panicked skeleton Heathrow ground team not knowing what to do."

On Saturday morning, Heathrow Airport tweeted that it was unable to say how long travellers would have to queue for immigration.

In a subsequent statement, the airport said it had "escalated" the issue with Border Force and expected it to provide a better service over the weekend.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "We are very sorry that passengers faced unacceptable queuing times in immigration due to too few Border Force officers on duty.

"Border Force were aware of the extra demand from families and we are very disappointed that they did not provide sufficient resource.

"We have additional Heathrow colleagues to support in managing queues and to hand out passenger welfare including water, but we need every immigration desk to be staffed at peak times.

"We have escalated this with Border Force and expect them to provide a better service over the remainder of the weekend."

The Home Office said it was the busiest weekend of the year for returning passengers, with particularly high numbers of families with children under the age of 12 who cannot use e-gates.

E-gates allow travellers with biometric passports to bypass manual inspections when they cross border control.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Throughout the pandemic we have been clear that queue times may be longer as we ensure all passengers are compliant with the health measures put in place to keep the UK public safe. However, the very long wait times we saw at Heathrow last night are unacceptable...

"Border Force is rapidly reviewing its rosters and capacity and flexibly deploying our staff across the airport to improve waiting times."

The Home Office added that Border Force was working closely with Heathrow Airport and its airlines and was committed to ensuring passengers had "a safe and hassle-free journey".

The ISU union, which represents borders, immigration and customs staff, said Border Force had been "chronically under-funded for years" at major airports, with new recruits directed to inland and international trade to address issues arising from Brexit.

Speaking about the scenes on Friday, an ISU spokeswoman said: "It will happen again. Not just at Terminal 5 but potentially at any large airport."

The UK's travelling restrictions were eased for many on 19 July when the government dropped the requirement for fully-vaccinated people and those under the age of 18 years and six months to quarantine after returning from amber list destinations.

Most countries - including the UK's most popular holiday destinations - are on the amber list.

Travellers coming from green list countries do not need to quarantine when they come back to the UK - whether or not they have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

However, travellers from green and amber destinations must have one test before returning to Britain and another two days after they get back.

Only British nationals can enter the UK directly from a red list country, and they must pay to quarantine in government-approved hotels and be tested.

The travel industry has criticised the UK's changing travel rules, with airlines saying the system risked making international travel "more expensive, burdensome and uncertain compared to other countries".

Travel lists are currently updated every three weeks and the system is similar for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

