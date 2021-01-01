« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Ghost Town

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:53:26 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm
The EU is probably offsetting the lack of new drivers because of cancelled driving tests by making full use of all those EU drivers no longer able to drive in the UK  :thumbup
As the venerable old saying goes, "Every fuckwitted generational right wing gammon policy fuck up has a silver lining"
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:32:36 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm
I went to a Carrefour supermarket in a small French city at the weekend and it was as astonishingly well stocked as ever.  There may be some logistical differences - food travelling less miles, for example - but  I don't expect there's any huge differences.

The EU is probably offsetting the lack of new drivers because of cancelled driving tests by making full use of all those EU drivers no longer able to drive in the UK  :thumbup

Along with the Brexit changes, ie drivers going home and not being allowed back, IR35 had a huge impact too, we as a company lost 400 drivers after April. They all went to France, Germany and Poland to work.

The companies are actually to blame for this, they realised years ago they could pay EU nationals half of what a UK driver was on and they'd do the work (admittedly while being shite and damaging the fuck out of the trucks) for the pittance they offered, wages dropped to £7.50 an hour for an HGV driver at one point, so no wonder loads of UK drivers said fuck this. Then Brexit and IR35 bit the bastards right on the arse. There are literally thousands of ex Class 1 drivers who will not go back and work for the shit money.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:50:44 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm
I went to a Carrefour supermarket in a small French city at the weekend and it was as astonishingly well stocked as ever.  There may be some logistical differences - food travelling less miles, for example - but  I don't expect there's any huge differences.

The EU is probably offsetting the lack of new drivers because of cancelled driving tests by making full use of all those EU drivers no longer able to drive in the UK  :thumbup

We'll . I did wonder if the EU had a brexit bonus from repatriated drivers. But surely there can't be that many.

Robs point about IR35 . Do we all ignore it as we prefer the brexit narrative 😁
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:06:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:50:44 am
We'll . I did wonder if the EU had a brexit bonus from repatriated drivers. But surely there can't be that many.

Robs point about IR35 . Do we all ignore it as we prefer the brexit narrative 😁

Minimum of 25,000 drivers went back to the EU.
TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:56:54 pm
redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:10:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:50:44 am

Robs point about IR35 . Do we all ignore it as we prefer the brexit narrative 😁

It's a combination of things. The pandemic surely also had an impact, a lot of people evaluated their life style and came to the conclusion they want to be closer to their families and not work abroad anymore.
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:15:49 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:10:39 pm
It's a combination of things. The pandemic surely also had an impact, a lot of people evaluated their life style and came to the conclusion they want to be closer to their families and not work abroad anymore.

400 drivers jacked where I work, between April and June, solely down to IR35. I think the total figure is 25,000 left due to it.
redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:18:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:49 pm
400 drivers jacked where I work, between April and June, solely down to IR35. I think the total figure is 25,000 left due to it.

Would they come back if that was reversed? Looks like its an incentive the government could use.

(They could obviously also reverse some of the Brexit issues, but for inane reasons are not going to ::) )
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:38:36 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:18:17 pm
Would they come back if that was reversed? Looks like its an incentive the government could use.

(They could obviously also reverse some of the Brexit issues, but for inane reasons are not going to ::) )

IR35 covers too many industries though and I doubt they'd get away with reversing it just for truck drivers. If the Haulage industry raised the wages to cover the money they lost by having to actually pay tax, then they would come back.

Then there is the whole refusal to let them in without a work Visa, that would need addressing. If things stayed the same with wages, then the only drivers that would come if they relaxed the Visas are honestly the drivers you'd never want let loose in a 44T truck.
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:18:37 pm
Brexit is a failure: but, to remainers frustration, its not a spectacular one
Rafael Behr

Britain was not expelled from the European Union, although some of the dismay at the consequences of Brexit would make more sense in that scenario. Customs checks at the border are likened to a blockade. Rules that apply to all non-EU countries are described as punishment beatings. The expectation that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson uphold the treaty he signed is cast as unreasonable spite.

This is all consistent with the sacred rule of English Euroscepticism, according to which Europe must always be understood in terms of things done to us by them; never things we do to ourselves.

The triumphalist phase, where Britain had mastered its own destiny, did not last long. Its peak was Johnsons election victory. Its last hurrah came earlier this year, when ministers boasted that Covid vaccinations were the dividend of restored sovereignty (many EU states have since caught up). The rhetoric of taking back control is still in the air, especially when new trade deals are touted, but those are mostly fumes from an engine being revved in a stationary car.

Immovable facts of geography and economics are making Britains reliance on the rest of Europe impossible to ignore, and the Conservative party is slinking back to its happy place: self-righteous victimhood, with Brussels as the forever enemy.

It is not all the way there yet. The economic picture is clouded by the pandemic, which disrupted flows of goods and people in ways that are not easy to disaggregate from Brexit. Ministers can explain labour shortages, broken supply chains and sparsely stocked supermarket shelves exclusively as ravages of Covid. Hauliers, logistics companies and exporters are quicker to cite bureaucracy at borders that were frictionless when Britain was part of the single market.

There is a margin where economists can haggle over the cost of Brexit, but none dispute that raising barriers to trade reduces trade. And the barriers are not yet fully erected. The regulatory pain is dulled by anaesthetic waivers and grace periods. Those expire in the coming months.

There are signs of reality penetrating government. Plans to impose a UK-only quality mark have been postponed by a year. Keeping the European CE certification would be more practical for manufacturers, and rejecting it deters investment.

But in Eurosceptic theology, recognising a Brussels standard would be an act of submission unworthy of a sovereign state. Since that is an article of faith for this government, these problems can only be deferred, never resolved. That pattern wont change soon. It is also likely to deprive pro-Europeans of the vindication they crave. The syndrome is chronic, but the problems can usually be attributed to something else, or someone foreign. And there is a receptive audience for that interpretation. If poultry farmers argue that Brexit stops them processing turkeys, Johnson will accuse Brussels of stealing the Great British Christmas.

Opinion polls show that Britain still splits more or less down the middle on the wisdom of having quit the EU, but the large bloc of Brexit-sceptics belies reluctance to relitigate the point, even among former remainers. Regret for the way things have turned out can nest comfortably in English politics alongside fatalistic resignation to the status quo.

That does not mean the prime minister is invulnerable on Europe. The Tory party will always demand pugnacity at a pitch that is incompatible with grown-up diplomacy. The method so far has been to capitulate to the EU on substance, covering the retreat with incendiary rhetoric. But that game becomes increasingly dangerous when the dispute is over the Northern Ireland protocol. Brussels might get a portion of the blame, but if the Good Friday agreement goes up in flames on Johnsons watch, and he somehow dodges the charge of arson, he is still on the hook for negligence.

Even if the prime minister is unmoved by a sense of duty to the peace process, there is a risk to his authority in stoking anti-EU grievance. Reminding his core constituency of leavers why they supported him in the first place  to get Brexit done  risks advertising the dishonesty of having previously claimed victory.

Happily for the Tories, there is no pressure from the opposition. Keir Starmer wants to woo back voters who abandoned his party because they felt it had stopped listening to them on the whole suite of issues relating to the referendum, from immigration control to the democratic principle of honouring the result once the votes had been counted. That relationship will not be fixed with lectures on the enduring folly of Brexit. Labour sees no route back to power treading the European side in arguments that Johnson can frame in terms of national dignity.

British politics still has remainers and leavers, but those labels tend to describe emotional attachments, not policy prescriptions. Pro-Europeans are not interested in fixing Johnsons deal, which they see as irredeemable; and leavers cannot concede that their fundamental premise was flawed. Neither side is yet ready to work with the banal reality that Brexit is an unspectacular failure: neither triumph, nor apocalypse. It is the damp smell in British politics that can be endured, but not quite ignored. The longer it is left untreated, the more expensive it will be to fix.

But there is no realistic conversation about the relationship Britain should have with the rest of Europe, if not the one it has now; and the relationship it has now is the product of avoiding realistic debate for decades. As a result, the government  and perversely the opposition too  is committed to the task of finding a purpose in something that will keep proving itself pointless.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/24/brexit-failure-remainers-shelves-empty-eu
TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 04:14:46 pm
Good article ^ that.  Just missing the word yet at the end of the headline.
oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 05:13:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:18:37 pm
Brexit is a failure: but, to remainers frustration, its not a spectacular one
Rafael Behr



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/24/brexit-failure-remainers-shelves-empty-eu
Remember what was said when Johnson went back on all his bull.. promises and caved into the EUs stand.
This is a death by a thousand cuts.
The real problems lie ahead. there's no chance of a trade deal with the US right now, I imagine things will change when there's a Republican President backed up by a Republican House and Senate.
There's also the CPTPP Trade deal the Torys are hoping to achieve soon. either one of these deals will bring even more confrontation with the EU, result will be more EU trade restrictions.
Brexit question has always been can we replace all the lost EU trade with more world trade, I doubt it very much but we will see in years to come.
