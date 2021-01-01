The transition is still scheduled to end 30th September. If the Tory c*nts don't come to an agreement with the EU, then shit will really start over things like meat and poultry from the UK.
And politically, they can't come to an agreement without further feeling like they're severing NI off into the RoI's orbit (and potentially bringing pro-Union violence into play).
But they also can't tear up the protocol without risking a resurgence of the Troubles, as well as causing outrage amongst our traditionally closest trading and strategic partners (countries across the EU and Biden's US).
The way out is to align with EU regulations on food, but domestically that would be a political disaster, as rebellion would erupt from the Tory backbenches over 'betrayal' in rowing back Brexit, and allow Farage to waffle on from his GB News pulpit about Remainer plots etc.
So what we'll see at the end of September is yet more of Lord Frost pushing for a permanent halt on removing the transitional arrangements, making empty threats to pull the plug on the whole thing (to appease the nutters) and insisting that there's some mythical way forward between the three options listed above (despite rejection from the EU about all of it previously).