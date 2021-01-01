What happened in the end with the ni protocol ? Was the temporary transition period due to end in October.



Not sure what supplies it's affecting, but I believe there are still shortages due to evergreen blocking the Suez .



It's not shortages, its that they have shifted away from dealing with UK firms. Any goods being moved from the mainland to NI need to have declarations filled in, duties paid and other shit like that, hence things like the Inland check point at Appleton in Warrington. I've read about companies in Eire as far back as early January saying they were stopping buying from the UK as it's just too much hassle. With NI still being in the customs union with the EU, they don't have any of that shit, so they can trade both ways like we did before this entire shit show, so that is what is going on, they are choosing to trade with the easiest partners to deal with.The transition is still scheduled to end 30th September. If the Tory c*nts don't come to an agreement with the EU, then shit will really start over things like meat and poultry from the UK. The Tory c*nts call the ban on non EU chilled meats as bonkers, yet we were happy to enforce that when members. Now its all about "oh we are the UK, we deserve special treatment". Get to fuck.