Brexit. the Con continues

TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm
What happened in the end with the ni protocol ? Was the temporary transition period due to end in October.

Not sure what supplies it's affecting, but I believe there are still shortages due to evergreen blocking the Suez .
TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm
What happened in the end with the ni protocol ? Was the temporary transition period due to end in October.

Not sure what supplies it's affecting, but I believe there are still shortages due to evergreen blocking the Suez .

Think transition is still scheduled to end October.  All a bit quiet currently with parliament in recess Id assume.  Unsure about shortages although that article would suggest more trade between NI/ROI and less with GB.
TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 06:44:46 am
Nandos close in GB due to supply chain issues.  Stores in NI and ROI unaffected and Brexit mentioned in the sky article.

https://news.sky.com/story/nandos-forced-to-close-50-restaurants-due-to-supply-chain-disruptions-12384047

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58249337


JohnnoWhite

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:31:46 am
It's a deja-vu 1930's depression scenario these Brexshit clowns have brung down on us! Talk about clowns to the left of us, jokers to the right, here we are stuck in the middle of a shitfest!!
Judge Redd

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:36:00 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
Think transition is still scheduled to end October.  All a bit quiet currently with parliament in recess Id assume.  Unsure about shortages although that article would suggest more trade between NI/ROI and less with GB.

Small sample size I know, but in Belfast I'm seeing an increasing number of gaps on shelves in both Tesco and Sainsbury, and M&S have already come out and said that they'll be cutting lines to NI. We usually do our shopping online with Tesco and there's a lot of 'This product not available' cropping up, and more substitutions made on the day when the Tesco staff put the shopping together. Mostly in fresh fruit & veg, and bread. It's hard to see this getting anything other that worse when the grace period ends in October, bar another unilateral extension by the UK Government.
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:45:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm
What happened in the end with the ni protocol ? Was the temporary transition period due to end in October.

Not sure what supplies it's affecting, but I believe there are still shortages due to evergreen blocking the Suez .

It's not shortages, its that they have shifted away from dealing with UK firms. Any goods being moved from the mainland to NI need to have declarations filled in, duties paid and other shit like that, hence things like the Inland check point at Appleton in Warrington. I've read about companies in Eire as far back as early January saying they were stopping buying from the UK as it's just too much hassle. With NI still being in the customs union with the EU, they don't have any of that shit, so they can trade both ways like we did before this entire shit show, so that is what is going on, they are choosing to trade with the easiest partners to deal with.

The transition is still scheduled to end 30th September. If the Tory c*nts don't come to an agreement with the EU, then shit will really start over things like meat and poultry from the UK. The Tory c*nts call the ban on non EU chilled meats as bonkers, yet we were happy to enforce that when members. Now its all about "oh we are the UK, we deserve special treatment". Get to fuck.
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:53:55 am
Quote from: Judge Redd on Today at 08:36:00 am
Small sample size I know, but in Belfast I'm seeing an increasing number of gaps on shelves in both Tesco and Sainsbury, and M&S have already come out and said that they'll be cutting lines to NI. We usually do our shopping online with Tesco and there's a lot of 'This product not available' cropping up, and more substitutions made on the day when the Tesco staff put the shopping together. Mostly in fresh fruit & veg, and bread. It's hard to see this getting anything other that worse when the grace period ends in October, bar another unilateral extension by the UK Government.

The HGV driver shortage isn't helping. Back in June it was reported that 50 tonnes of food destined for Tesco is being binned each week by the suppliers, as there is no-one to transport the stuff to the RDC's.
Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:57:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:34 am
The transition is still scheduled to end 30th September. If the Tory c*nts don't come to an agreement with the EU, then shit will really start over things like meat and poultry from the UK.

And politically, they can't come to an agreement without further feeling like they're severing NI off into the RoI's orbit (and potentially bringing pro-Union violence into play).

But they also can't tear up the protocol without risking a resurgence of the Troubles, as well as causing outrage amongst our traditionally closest trading and strategic partners (countries across the EU and Biden's US).

The way out is to align with EU regulations on food, but domestically that would be a political disaster, as rebellion would erupt from the Tory backbenches over 'betrayal' in rowing back Brexit, and allow Farage to waffle on from his GB News pulpit about Remainer plots etc.

So what we'll see at the end of September is yet more of Lord Frost pushing for a permanent halt on removing the transitional arrangements, making empty threats to pull the plug on the whole thing (to appease the nutters) and insisting that there's some mythical way forward between the three options listed above (despite rejection from the EU about all of it previously).
Commie Bobbie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:08:02 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:44:46 am
Nandos close in GB due to supply chain issues.  Stores in NI and ROI unaffected and Brexit mentioned in the sky article.

https://news.sky.com/story/nandos-forced-to-close-50-restaurants-due-to-supply-chain-disruptions-12384047

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58249337

Potential cut through with everyday people.
Just Elmo?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:33:11 am
I wondered why Nando's weren't offering deliveries the other night.... they just had a cryptic message saying it wasn't available just now and it was collection/sit in only.
a treeless whopper

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:33:56 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:44:46 am
Nandos close in GB due to supply chain issues.  Stores in NI and ROI unaffected and Brexit mentioned in the sky article.

https://news.sky.com/story/nandos-forced-to-close-50-restaurants-due-to-supply-chain-disruptions-12384047

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58249337




Nightmare.
BarryCrocker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:43:14 am
The Nandos/KFC thing is a secret ploy by the Tories to get the UK public to accept chlorinated chickens from the US.  ;)
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:10:22 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:44:46 am
Nandos close in GB due to supply chain issues.  Stores in NI and ROI unaffected and Brexit mentioned in the sky article.

https://news.sky.com/story/nandos-forced-to-close-50-restaurants-due-to-supply-chain-disruptions-12384047

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58249337




At last! The first bit of great news from Brexit.

If they can shutdown and take Burger King, KFC, McNasty's, Wendy's and Taco Bells with them then that would be great.

Would probably save millions of lives over the next century as well.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:15:57 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:08:02 am
Potential cut through with everyday people.
General public will believe it's all down to the pingdemic.
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:57:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:15:57 pm
General public will believe it's all down to the pingdemic.

From Monday that excuse has gone, so if/when it stays the same, then eyes will be opened.

Amazing how all these people "taking our jobs" have left huge amounts of vacancies by leaving the UK, that no-one wants to fill......................
