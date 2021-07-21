Now that makes sense so what's the problem?
The problem is that those driving and funding Brexit demanded a total severance of not just the UK following EU regulation but EU (European Court) jurisdiction.
Essentially, the Brexiteers to the right of the political spectrum fell into three 'camps'.
1) Anti-regulation 'laissez-faire capitalists'. These are the core Tory anti-EU bunch, going right back to John Major's tenure. They opposed most EU regulations that forced the UK to adopt protections for workers, the environment, consumers, etc, as they want lite-touch regulation that allows companies to maximise profit at the expense of everyone else (their argument is that low-regulation economies promote employment and business, which benefits everyone... which is duplicitous bullshit. They particularly hated Maastrict - especially the 'Social Chapter' - that enshrined rights for ordinary people. These are the people who were whining constantly about red tape, and having 'bonfires of red tape' (more accurately, bonfires of protections for people and the environment)
2) Those with a vested interest in perpetuating the secretive financial centres of the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies. In 2014, the EU unveiled the first stages of its plans to more heavily regulate aspects of the financial services industry to crack down on both tax avoidance and money laundering. At the heart of these plans was a core principle of security/tax investigators having full access to all
financial records in every
EU jurisdiction - including the overseas territories of EU nations. It would, in effect, have removed the veil of secrecy that is the whole reason these BOT's/CD's are used. The UK's 'Spider's Web'
set-up was frequently mentioned as one of the reasons for the crackdown. But the whole dirty industry is worth £billions a year (over a third of the worlds global tax losses to corporate and private tax abuse are facilitated by it) and so you get big vested interests (both British and foreign). When they realised what the EU had planned, you saw the anti-EU campaigning ramp up, and those within the Tory Party upped their visceral opposition, ending up with Cameron buying their peace with the promise of a Referendum. These are the real scumbags, the worst villains of the story - and they get to win. The fucking wankers.
3) Great Britainists. They hark back to days of empire and think that, if unencumbered by the EU, the UK will prosper and reclaim its place amongst the world's elite. They're just deluded useful idiots, really, whose main benefit for the Brexiteers was helping bring on board the similarly deluded flagshagging wankers in the general population.
For all these groups, but the first two especially, it was crucial to totally break every link with the EU that might lead to EU oversight or jurisdiction over any aspect of UK law (they didn't want to leave any back door open). Hence why the UK Govt took seemingly ludicrous decisions to withdraw from minor EU organisations like EurAtom and the Galileo GPS project.
So they're not going to countenance the UK formally signing up to EU regulation on something like the agri-food sector (and you have the added issue of the Govt wanting to be able to offer access to the UK market for shite food that has lower standards than the EU allows)