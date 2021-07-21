I know all that mate but there must have been at least one adult in the room to bang some heads together.



From all reports, the EU were the adults in the room who have been consistent in saying what is possible with the UK's stated positions. The UK have been the Karen in the room complaining that it's not fair and they deserve special treatment etc.You can't bang heads together to get an agreement if the fundamental negotiating goals are too distant. It doesn't matter how many times both parties state how important a deal is, or how much they're striving to get one. If the 'red lines' are too incompatible it won't work.Johnson's great scam was to submit totally to the EU's demands to get a deal signed, then batter parliament with it in a way May never had available to get it all signed off... and then to just turn around and walk it back knowing it was about to screw NI over. He has claimed to have "got Brexit done", except that today Frost has said a full renegotiation over NI is needed, which means we're still exactly at the point May got stuck at 3 years ago.All this to save some billionaires additional taxation they should be paying anyway. It's heartbreaking to still see so many people cheerlead for the mechanism that's allowing them to be stolen from.