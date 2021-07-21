« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 216355 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:02:53 pm


Yeah I've seen the signs Rob so why do we need something in the middle of the sea?

That's what I'm confused at.  As well as everything else to do with why the EU and NI have all these issues.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,570
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:15:53 pm
I get that but French border police and customs don't stop the ferries mid channel to check everyone's passports and paperwork so why would we need to do it in Belfast or other NI ports?

We'd have to put a border around NI. I guess there is one there already to check shipments from coming from outside the EU. It's just they would have to now also check everything coming from the UK too.

(We don't need it in the sea, it's a figure of speech, or at least I think it is. I'm not really much less confused about this than you are.
I did once pass US customs control while refuelling in Ireland...)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 03:24:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:22:12 pm
We'd have to put a border around NI. I guess there is one there already to check shipments from coming from outside the EU. It's just they would have to now also check everything coming from the UK too.

(We don't need it in the sea, it's a figure of speech, or at least I think it is. I'm not really much less confused about this than you are.
I did once pass US customs control while refuelling in Ireland...)

I'm gonna leave it now cos my head's scrambled and I've no more idea now than I had when I first asked so in this instance.... My ignorance is bliss 😁
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,485
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 03:29:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:19:56 pm
Yeah I've seen the signs Rob so why do we need something in the middle of the sea?

That's what I'm confused at.  As well as everything else to do with why the EU and NI have all these issues.

It's not actually in the middle of the sea, that's just a figure of speech :D

The checks are carried out at Northern Irish ports on goods arriving from England, Wales or Scotland to check they comply with EU regulations.

These checks are now necessary because Ireland is in the EU and the UK isn't. If there were no checks, it would be possible for goods that don't comply with EU regulations to enter Ireland from Northern Ireland by land. Before Brexit, both Ireland and the UK followed the same rules so no checks were necessary.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-53724381
« Last Edit: Today at 03:35:44 pm by TheShanklyGates »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 03:35:06 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:29:20 pm
It's not actually in the middle of the sea, that's just a figure of speech :D

The checks are carried out at Northern Irish ports on goods arriving from England, Wales or Scotland to check they comply with EU regulations.

These checks are now necessary because Ireland is in the EU and the UK isn't. If there were no checks, it would be possible for goods that don't comply with EU regulations to enter Ireland from Northern Ireland. Before Brexit, both Ireland and the UK followed the same rules so no checks were necessary.

Yeah I understand that side of it, I just don't understand why it's a problem?

If we're doing it now and it's working why is everyone complaining and saying it has to go?
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 03:43:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:17:50 pm
I know all that mate but there must have been at least one adult in the room to bang some heads together.


From all reports, the EU were the adults in the room who have been consistent in saying what is possible with the UK's stated positions. The UK have been the Karen in the room complaining that it's not fair and they deserve special treatment etc.

You can't bang heads together to get an agreement if the fundamental negotiating goals are too distant. It doesn't matter how many times both parties state how important a deal is, or how much they're striving to get one. If the 'red lines' are too incompatible it won't work.

Johnson's great scam was to submit totally to the EU's demands to get a deal signed, then batter parliament with it in a way May never had available to get it all signed off... and then to just turn around and walk it back knowing it was about to screw NI over. He has claimed to have "got Brexit done", except that today Frost has said a full renegotiation over NI is needed, which means we're still exactly at the point May got stuck at 3 years ago.

All this to save some billionaires additional taxation they should be paying anyway. It's heartbreaking to still see so many people cheerlead for the mechanism that's allowing them to be stolen from.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,485
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 03:44:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:35:06 pm
Yeah I understand that side of it, I just don't understand why it's a problem?

If we're doing it now and it's working why is everyone complaining and saying it has to go?

Northern Irish unionists (DUP etc.) don't like it because it means Northern Ireland is now effectively part of the EU market for goods rather than the UK one. The way they see it, Northern Ireland is part of the UK so there should be no border checks, just as there are no checks on goods moving between England and Scotland for example. And when one side of the divide in Northern Ireland feel they are being shafted, history suggests that violence follows soon after...

The Tories don't like it because they are unionists (in name anyway, their actions suggest otherwise) and because it creates a lot of extra expense and red tape for businesses (delays in transit times, customs forms etc.).

All of this is an inevitable consequence of the Brexit that the Tories and the DUP wanted - you can't have 2 separate regulatory regimes without a border somewhere and this Irish Sea border is what Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson agreed to with the EU (and won his huge parliamentary majority off the back of) back in 2019.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 03:44:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:35:06 pm
Yeah I understand that side of it, I just don't understand why it's a problem?

If we're doing it now and it's working why is everyone complaining and saying it has to go?

We haven't started doing it yet, they allowed 6 months to let businesses prepare. And then the UK begged for more time. And are now demanding it "until a new deal is signed".

What people are complaining about is how it removes NI from the UK. It's poison to unionists.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,364
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 04:10:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:35:06 pm
Yeah I understand that side of it, I just don't understand why it's a problem?

If we're doing it now and it's working why is everyone complaining and saying it has to go?

In reality, the border should be between Eire and NI as that is where the EU starts and ends, same with the mainland Europe. The implications of doing that are just terrifying for the people of NI. As other have said, the way it is now means NI is still in the common area, whereas the rest of the UK isn't, so we have to have a border between NI and the rest of the UK. The Warrington facility is there to move the checks away from Holyhead and Liverpool, to keep the Port clear.

This all reminds me of when Ed Milliband got loads of shit over Scottish independence when he said we'd have to install a border between England and Scotland and loads of fucking idiots said we wouldn't. Once Scotland left the UK, it left the EU and the checks came into play. Its not like the Tory c*nts don't know this, they fucking well know all about the border between Turkey and Greece for example.

Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 04:30:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:40:28 pm
Now that makes sense so what's the problem?



The problem is that those driving and funding Brexit demanded a total severance of not just the UK following EU regulation but EU (European Court) jurisdiction.

Essentially, the Brexiteers to the right of the political spectrum fell into three 'camps'.

1) Anti-regulation 'laissez-faire capitalists'. These are the core Tory anti-EU bunch, going right back to John Major's tenure. They opposed most EU regulations that forced the UK to adopt protections for workers, the environment, consumers, etc, as they want lite-touch regulation that allows companies to maximise profit at the expense of everyone else (their argument is that low-regulation economies promote employment and business, which benefits everyone... which is duplicitous bullshit. They particularly hated Maastrict - especially the 'Social Chapter' - that enshrined rights for ordinary people. These are the people who were whining constantly about red tape, and having 'bonfires of red tape' (more accurately, bonfires of protections for people and the environment)

2) Those with a vested interest in perpetuating the secretive financial centres of the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies. In 2014, the EU unveiled the first stages of its plans to more heavily regulate aspects of the financial services industry to crack down on both tax avoidance and money laundering. At the heart of these plans was a core principle of security/tax investigators having full access to all financial records in every EU jurisdiction - including the overseas territories of EU nations. It would, in effect, have removed the veil of secrecy that is the whole reason these BOT's/CD's are used. The UK's 'Spider's Web' set-up was frequently mentioned as one of the reasons for the crackdown. But the whole dirty industry is worth £billions a year (over a third of the worlds global tax losses to corporate and private tax abuse are facilitated by it) and so you get big vested interests (both British and foreign). When they realised what the EU had planned, you saw the anti-EU campaigning ramp up, and those within the Tory Party upped their visceral opposition, ending up with Cameron buying their peace with the promise of a Referendum. These are the real scumbags, the worst villains of the story - and they get to win. The fucking wankers.

3) Great Britainists. They hark back to days of empire and think that, if unencumbered by the EU, the UK will prosper and reclaim its place amongst the world's elite. They're just deluded useful idiots, really, whose main benefit for the Brexiteers was helping bring on board the similarly deluded flagshagging wankers in the general population.


For all these groups, but the first two especially, it was crucial to totally break every link with the EU that might lead to EU oversight or jurisdiction over any aspect of UK law (they didn't want to leave any back door open). Hence why the UK Govt took seemingly ludicrous decisions to withdraw from minor EU organisations like EurAtom and the Galileo GPS project.

So they're not going to countenance the UK formally signing up to EU regulation on something like the agri-food sector (and you have the added issue of the Govt wanting to be able to offer access to the UK market for shite food that has lower standards than the EU allows)

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 04:36:11 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:44:28 pm
Northern Irish unionists (DUP etc.) don't like it because it means Northern Ireland is now effectively part of the EU market for goods rather than the UK one. The way they see it, Northern Ireland is part of the UK so there should be no border checks, just as there are no checks on goods moving between England and Scotland for example. And when one side of the divide in Northern Ireland feel they are being shafted, history suggests that violence follows soon after...


Don't forget also that the 'Loyalist' terrorist groups like the UVF and UDA are now just organised crime gangs, particularly focusing on the drug market. Over the past year there's been a record amount of drugs seized travelling from the UK to NI. Because of checks on arrival.

The rioting a few months ago was widely reported to have been orchestrated by the chief 'loyalist' gobshites - order the kids out to cause trouble and light fires. Meanwhile, threats were being made to Customs employees and their families. All to try to remove the checks at NI ports.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:52:01 pm
I don't get why there isn't or can't be an open border though.  They're part of the UK same as Wales and Scotland and they don't have a closed border.
Because Northern Ireland has an open border with Ireland. The only other solution would be custom checks on the Irish Border. It also works the other way around. E.g. If people can freely go from Northern Ireland to the GB without passport checks, there's nothing stopping people getting into GB via the Irish border. You've to put checks somewhere and the only logical place is in the Irish sea as a return to border checks in Ireland is unthinkable.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 05:00:50 pm »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 05:02:55 pm »
Come on Johnson, get it done. Maybe that's his plan to win the next election.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 05:22:27 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 04:42:50 pm
E.g. If people can freely go from Northern Ireland to the GB without passport checks, there's nothing stopping people getting into GB via the Irish border. You've to put checks somewhere and the only logical place is in the Irish sea as a return to border checks in Ireland is unthinkable.


 :thumbup

It'd be brilliant irony if the UK unilaterally stopped having checks on the flow of *everything* between NI and rUK in an attempt to fuk-over the EU, and the Irish government invited all of the 'Calais camp' residents into Ireland then dropped them off at the NI border with a ferry ticket to Holyhead or Stranraer.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:49:36 pm
But I thought that was all stopping anyway in September?

I get the voter bit but the government not wanting NI to look like it's doing well due to still living under EU rules can't last forever if they're part of the UK?

Surely annexing NI from the UK and having a united Ireland would also be bad for Boris if their economy gets a boost.

The opposite, it is supposed to be fully implemented in September. Until now it was a grace period to allow business to adjust to the new reality which they largely have done except those run by ex-tory MPs e.g. M&S. The EU rules, under the current NIP, are in place for good or until Stormont votes them out which is very unlikely to ever happen.

Johnson doesn't care beyond the tory party and keeping the donations flooding to him, hell even the next election is probably long term planning for him.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,645
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:10:01 pm
In reality, the border should be between Eire and NI as that is where the EU starts and ends, same with the mainland Europe. The implications of doing that are just terrifying for the people of NI. As other have said, the way it is now means NI is still in the common area, whereas the rest of the UK isn't, so we have to have a border between NI and the rest of the UK. The Warrington facility is there to move the checks away from Holyhead and Liverpool, to keep the Port clear.

This all reminds me of when Ed Milliband got loads of shit over Scottish independence when he said we'd have to install a border between England and Scotland and loads of fucking idiots said we wouldn't. Once Scotland left the UK, it left the EU and the checks came into play. Its not like the Tory c*nts don't know this, they fucking well know all about the border between Turkey and Greece for example.

An independent SCotland would have very quickly got EFTA/EEA membership (with customs union and single market access), if not EU membership. It's not a simple as you are making out.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,570
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 09:16:12 pm »
Lots of empty slots , not entire shelves, in Lidl this evening. Guess I could post this on the covid thread too. And the bumbling Tory one.
 Actually all the threads I read bar the transfer one!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 10:04:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:16:12 pm
Lots of empty slots , not entire shelves, in Lidl this evening. Guess I could post this on the covid thread too. And the bumbling Tory one.
 Actually all the threads I read bar the transfer one!
Finally. Chickens coming home to roost. Come on Starmer, keep with the aggression,, nowhere to run with this cowardly fucker now. Pin him down!
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 