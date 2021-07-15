I don't really think it's about helping their operations in the UK just making it easier for themselves and saving some cost. If they have a base in Europe it's easier for them to recruit drivers from all over the place and I would imagine it also makes it easier for them to operate in Europe. Before the end of the transition period they might have a truck going from the UK to Europe and then do a few loads on the continent and then get back. I don't think they can do that anymore, at least not to the extent they could do it when the UK were still in the EU: Having a separate operation in Europe could be a way around that. They have basically two separate businesses, one in the UK doing all the jobs there, another one in the EU for all the jobs on the continent and you only have trucks going between the UK and the EU, if they absolutely have to. Not an expert, but that's what I would think is the advantage of moving to the EU.